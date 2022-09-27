Read full article on original website
Mitch McConnell is 'proudly' supporting a bill that aims to prevent another Trump-style coup, saying January 6 'underscored the need for an update'
McConnell's support for the Senate bill to reform the Electoral Count Act comes just days after all but 9 Republicans voted against the House version.
$1 billion in federal economic grants headed coast to coast
WASHINGTON (AP) — The government will send $1 billion worth of federal grants for manufacturing, clean energy, farming, biotech and more to 21 regional partnerships across the nation, President Joe Biden and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo announced Friday. The 21 were chosen from 529 initial applicants vying for grants that were part of last year’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. The Biden administration has repeatedly laid out a vision for the economy that is more self-sufficient and driven by high-tech manufacturing and the development of renewable energy. “We designed this program by thinking about people and places,” Biden said at a White House event. “This is about jobs in their communities for them, not having to leave or not having to go on unemployment. ” Unlike much of the pandemic aid that was meant to address immediate needs, the grants are part of a longer-term effort to revitalize parts of the country that have needed an economic jolt. The money will include funds for existing industries and capital for new ventures. The grants are the largest ever for local economic development provided by the Commerce Department, Raimondo said.
Some States May Repeal Trigger Laws After California Announced Its Ban on Gas-Powered Vehicles
Will we see some states repeal their trigger laws because of the new California ban on gas-powered vehicles. The post Some States May Repeal Trigger Laws After California Announced Its Ban on Gas-Powered Vehicles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
msn.com
University Of Idaho Warns Employees Could Face Felony Charges If They Promote Abortion Or Contraception
The University of Idaho sent a warning to employees Friday that promoting abortion or contraception while on the job could be a felony — and stating the university will no longer make birth control available — multiple outlets report, citing state laws that prohibit public funds from being used on abortion and the advertisement of any contraceptive or abortion-related drugs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CNBC
These 7 states have the least air pollution in the U.S.
Breathing cleaner air is vital to your long-term health: It's essential for healthy lungs, improves cognitive function and can even make you happier. The Natural Resources Defense Council also says cleaner air helps avoid an estimated 370,000 premature deaths in the U.S. each year and leads to 189,000 fewer hospital admissions for cardiac and respiratory illnesses, such as heart diseases, asthma or pneumonia.
Newsom vetoes bill aimed at preventing light pollution
California Gov. Gavin Newsom has vetoed a bill aimed at reducing light pollution, citing concerns about costs.
Judge: Indiana can't enforce abortion burial, cremation law
A federal judge has barred Indiana from enforcing a 2016 law’s provisions that require abortion clinics to either bury or cremate fetal remains, finding that they violate the U.S. Constitution.
Feds want new law that requires all cars to have anti drunk-driving detectors within 3 years
NEW legislation has been proposed that would prevent drunk drivers from being able to turn on their cars at all. An independent agency urged lawmakers on Tuesday to equip all new vehicles with blood alcohol monitoring systems as soon as possible. This driving safety proposal directly responds to America’s rise...
RELATED PEOPLE
Biden must use federal purchasing power to fight plastic pollution crisis
Every minute, humans around the world buy 1 million plastic drinking bottles. Most plastic ends up in the trash, and too much of that makes its way to our waterways, where it harms wildlife and breaks down into tiny particles that poison ecosystems. At the current rate of contamination, by...
Wife of Supreme Court justice meets with U.S. Capitol riot committee
WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, wife of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, met on Thursday with the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Billions for natural disasters, home energy costs included in stopgap spending bill in Congress
WASHINGTON — Congress is on track to approve billions in funding this week to help offset rising home heating and cooling costs as well as boost aid for communities recovering from natural disasters. The package, unveiled overnight, would provide $2.5 billion in assistance for the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire that scorched much of New Mexico […] The post Billions for natural disasters, home energy costs included in stopgap spending bill in Congress appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
US News and World Report
U.S. Clean Energy Backers: Permitting Bill Imperative in Climate Fight
WASHINGTON/LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Environmental groups and some fellow Democratic lawmakers had pilloried U.S. Senator Joe Manchin's bill to speed energy permitting as a handout to fossil fuel companies, but clean energy advocates said the bill's failure would hinder the rapid expansion renewable power needs to combat climate change. Democratic...
IN THIS ARTICLE
EPA launches new office dedicated to environmental justice
The Environmental Protection Agency will create a new national office of environmental justice to address the disproportionate harm that pollution and climate change has caused in low-income areas and communities of color, the agency announced Saturday.
