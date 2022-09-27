Read full article on original website
Local hospitals restrict surgeries, outpatient services
Tampa Bay hospitals are ceasing elective procedures and transporting existing patients as Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall this week. These are the following local hospitals that have announced changes to operations due to the storm:. Bayfront Health St. Petersburg. Bayfront Health St. Peterburg’s emergency department in Pinellas Park...
AdventHealth North Pinellas to transport patients, employees to sister facilities ahead of Ian
TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — AdventHealth North Pinellas announced on Tuesday they will transport patients and employees from its Tarpon Springs location to sister facilities throughout Tampa Bay. In a press release, a spokesperson from the hospital stated they are activating their transport plan out of an abundance of caution...
Bay News 9
Spectrum News reporter Cait McVey tracks Ian's impact in Dunedin
Spectrum News reporter Cait McVey reports on Wednesday evening conditions in Pinellas County. Use the video player above to watch.
fox13news.com
Pinellas County hospital evacuates patients ahead of Hurricane Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - As residents and businesses follow mandatory evacuations in Pinellas County on Monday, hospitals also prepared for Hurricane Ian. HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital evacuated ahead of the storm, transporting nearly 40 patients by medical helicopter to other areas. "It’s been busy. The day’s gone by extremely fast,...
Bay News 9
Spectrum News reporter Trevor Pettiford checks on flood concerns in Gulfport
GULFPORT — Spectrum News reporter Trevor Pettiford reports on Wednesday night conditions in Pinellas County. Use the video player above to watch.
Spring Hill Students Fake Illness To Leave School After Fellow Student Suffers Dehydration
SPRING HILL, Fla. – According to deputies, on Monday just before 1 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies and Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services responded to Grace Education Academy, located at 11085 Hearth Road in Spring Hill in regards to several students experiencing an
7 Hernando County students hospitalized after drinking unknown substance
First responders in Hernando County said a group of students started having a reaction to something they drank Monday afternoon.
What’s closed as Hurricane Ian heads for Tampa Bay
As Hurricane Ian continues its approach toward Tampa Bay, businesses and government offices are sending out closure notices.
Tracking Hurricane Ian’s impact on Tampa Bay
People around the Tampa Bay area have either evacuated or are now taking cover as Hurricane Ian closes in on Florida's west coast as an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane.
Bay News 9
Tenant braces for eviction amid Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. — While Central Florida and much of Florida’s Gulf Coast brace for Hurricane Ian, one Tampa Bay resident is also bracing himself to be evicted on Friday. 63-year-old Kenny Lofton awaits eviction amid potential impacts of Hurricane Ian. He says he has run out of extensions...
Hurricane Ian tracker: What Tampa Bay counties can expect
Hurricane Ian is making its way through the Gulf of Mexico with its sight set on Florida, and people all along the coast are concerned about how it will impact them.
fox13news.com
NHC warns of record river flooding in Tampa Bay area as residents begin cleanup from Hurricane Ian damage
While residents in parts of the Tampa Bay area feel spared by the worst of Hurricane Ian, many will be without power and cleaning up debris for days due to strong winds during the storm. However, the National Hurricane Center warned that central Florida still faces a significant threat of flooding due to the devastating storm.
Curfew to be set for Tampa residents ahead of Hurricane Ian impact
TAMPA, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian continues in its path toward Florida, local leaders in the Tampa Bay area are preparing for the storm. During a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor explained there will be a curfew set in place for residents ahead of the storm hitting the area.
As Hillsborough turns schools into shelters, cafeteria workers start cooking
As Hillsborough County turns schools into shelters, cafeteria workers start cooking. Many will remain and serve meals at shelters as well.
Beach Beacon
Hurricane Ian updates around Pinellas County
Duke Energy is reporting power outages at approximately 14,000 properties in Pinellas. About 3,000 are in Clearwater and 1,000 in the Belleair area. Pinellas County announced that there are about 4,500 residents in public shelters. Outages affecting more than 1,700 properties have been reported, according to Duke Energy's website. Our...
Bay News 9
Early Ian impacts felt in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Fla. — Flooding is a regular issue in the Gulfport area. But early Wednesday, as Hurricane Ian approached the Florida coast, the opposite occured as water was sucked out of the bay in Gulfport. "It's the lowest I've seen it since Irma," said Gulfport Mayor Sam Henderson. "But...
Hurricane Ian: Tampa Bay power outage tracker
Hurricane Ian will move into the Tampa Bay area on Wednesday, bringing damaging winds with it.
floridapolitics.com
Access to Pinellas Co. barrier islands restored for residents
The Sheriff's Office will reassess access midday. An evacuation order is still in place for the islands. The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday morning that access to Pinellas County’s barrier islands has been restored as Hurricane Ian begins to make landfall in the state. Access is currently...
Bay News 9
Spectrum News reporter Nick Popham surveys late Wednesday conditions in Polk Co.
Spectrum News reporter Nick Popham reports on Wednesday night conditions in Polk County. Use the video player above to watch.
