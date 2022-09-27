ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

stpetecatalyst.com

Local hospitals restrict surgeries, outpatient services

Tampa Bay hospitals are ceasing elective procedures and transporting existing patients as Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall this week. These are the following local hospitals that have announced changes to operations due to the storm:. Bayfront Health St. Petersburg. Bayfront Health St. Peterburg’s emergency department in Pinellas Park...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

Pinellas County hospital evacuates patients ahead of Hurricane Ian

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - As residents and businesses follow mandatory evacuations in Pinellas County on Monday, hospitals also prepared for Hurricane Ian. HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital evacuated ahead of the storm, transporting nearly 40 patients by medical helicopter to other areas. "It’s been busy. The day’s gone by extremely fast,...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Tenant braces for eviction amid Hurricane Ian

TAMPA, Fla. — While Central Florida and much of Florida’s Gulf Coast brace for Hurricane Ian, one Tampa Bay resident is also bracing himself to be evicted on Friday. 63-year-old Kenny Lofton awaits eviction amid potential impacts of Hurricane Ian. He says he has run out of extensions...
TAMPA, FL
Beach Beacon

Hurricane Ian updates around Pinellas County

Duke Energy is reporting power outages at approximately 14,000 properties in Pinellas. About 3,000 are in Clearwater and 1,000 in the Belleair area. Pinellas County announced that there are about 4,500 residents in public shelters. Outages affecting more than 1,700 properties have been reported, according to Duke Energy's website. Our...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Early Ian impacts felt in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Fla. — Flooding is a regular issue in the Gulfport area. But early Wednesday, as Hurricane Ian approached the Florida coast, the opposite occured as water was sucked out of the bay in Gulfport. "It's the lowest I've seen it since Irma," said Gulfport Mayor Sam Henderson. "But...
GULFPORT, FL
floridapolitics.com

Access to Pinellas Co. barrier islands restored for residents

The Sheriff's Office will reassess access midday. An evacuation order is still in place for the islands. The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday morning that access to Pinellas County’s barrier islands has been restored as Hurricane Ian begins to make landfall in the state. Access is currently...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL

