Soccer

BBC

I﻿s stopping Haaland United's aim?

T﻿he latest episode of The Devils' Advocate podcast dropped on BBC Sounds this week, with Gaz and Joe looking ahead to Sunday's Manchester derby between City and United. W﻿ith just days to go until the game they discussed how Manchester United should try to stop City's Erling Haaland, who has 14 goals in 10 games already this season.
The Independent

Everton defender Nathan Patterson facing over a month out after injury with Scotland

Everton right-back Nathan Patterson faces up to five weeks on the sidelines with an ankle injury, the Premier League club have confirmed.The 20-year-old was carried off on a stretcher during Scotland’s Nations League win over Ukraine at Hampden Park last Wednesday.Patterson was injured in a challenge with Ruslan Malinovskyi during the first half of the contest.A statement from the club read: “Everton defender Nathan Patterson is expected to be out for around four to five weeks with an ankle injury.“Following a consultation with a specialist in London, Patterson will now undergo treatment under the care of Everton’s medical team at...
BBC

Paul Warne: Derby can return to Premier League, says new Rams head coach

Paul Warne believes Derby County are capable of returning to the Premier League after taking over as the club's new head coach. The Rams were relegated from the Championship last season and spent nine months in administration before being bought by businessman David Clowes. But former Rotherham boss Warne agreed...
BBC

Dale Vince: Forest Green owner criticises Portsmouth's pursuit of director of football

Forest Green owner Dale Vince has criticised Portsmouth for "breaching English Football League regulations" in their appointment of Richard Hughes as their new sporting director. Hughes, 34, has joined Portsmouth after four years as director of football at the Gloucestershire club. Vince also criticised Watford for going "behind their backs"...
NBC Sports

Bournemouth vs Brentford: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Bournemouth vs Brentford: The mid-table Cherries will try to make it four games unbeaten when they host the top-half Bees at Vitality Stadium on Saturday (watch live, 10 am ET on Peacock Premium). Draws with Wolves and Newcastle, bookending a victory over Nottingham Forest, and suddenly Bournemouth’s future isn’t looking...
Daily Mail

Bruno Fernandes insists there is 'no need for a soap opera' around Cristiano Ronaldo after his Portugal and Man United team-mate's poor display in defeat to Spain - and insists 'goals will appear' for the under-fire forward

Bruno Fernandes has defended his Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo after the 37-year-old came under fire for his performance in Portugal's 1-0 defeat to Spain on Tuesday. Despite an impressive win over the Czech Republic on Saturday to go top of Nations League Group A2, the loss to Spain means...
Daily Mail

Leicester owner Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha 'jets in' for crucial match against Nottingham Forest on Monday, with pressure intensifying on manager Brendan Rodgers after a winless start to the season

Leicester owner Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha is set to attend his first match in over six weeks this weekend as pressure intensifies around the future of manager Brendan Rodgers. Leicester are winless and bottom of the Premier League and Rodgers is under mounting pressure. Srivaddhanaprabha will be at the King Power Stadium...
BBC

Oxford United: Anindya Bakrie and Erick Thohir complete long-awaited takeover

Oxford United's long-awaited minority shareholder takeover is complete. Following a series of sales and transactions, Anindya Bakrie and Thohir now own a controlling 51% stake in the League One club. "The football business is rapidly changing," United's new Chairman of the Board of Directors and former director Grant Ferguson, told...
Yardbarker

Report – Arsenal plotting another bid for Premier League star

Arsenal will make a new bid for Douglas Luiz in the January transfer window as they become frustrated with the fitness of Thomas Partey. The Ghanaian has become injury prone, which makes it hard to rely on him for many games. The Gunners have Mohamed Elneny as a backup option,...
SB Nation

Lampard proving Benitez was wrong about the Everton job

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, former Everton manager Rafa Benitez reflected on his tenure at Goodison Park, delivering an explanation for some rather rash decisions made by the 2005 Champions League winning manager during his short spell at the Toffees last season. With such pedigree and years of...
SB Nation

Liverpool Battle Chelsea for Dundee United Teenager

According to The Daily Record, Liverpool FC and Chelsea are engaged in a battle to sign Dundee United’s promising 15-year-old midfielder Alan Domeracki. He only turns 16 next month. And yes, I have used the generic picture of our training academy because Getty Images has no picture of him on file.
Yardbarker

Juventus blow as a managerial change will see on-loan flop return in the summer

Juventus sent Denis Zakaria on loan to Chelsea in the last transfer window, six months after signing the Swiss midfielder. Despite being one of the coveted midfielders in Europe when he played at Borussia Monchengladbach, Zakaria struggled to play well at Juve. However, he would have felt he needed a...
