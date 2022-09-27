Read full article on original website
Manchester United To Hold Talks With Napoli Over Centre Back
Manchester United could be set to hold talks with Napoli in January over the possibility of signing centre back Kim Min-Jae.
Man Utd news LIVE: Harry Maguire injury latest, Cristiano Ronaldo ‘didn’t reject Al-Hilal transfer’ – latest
HARRY MAGUIRE could miss two weeks in another blow to the struggling defender. The Manchester United captain, 29, picked up a thigh injury during England's 3-3 draw with Germany. He played on despite the issue to see out the full 90 minutes at Wembley on Monday but was later spotted...
Anthony Gordon Reacts To Chelsea's "Crazy" £60m Transfer Offer To Everton
Gordon has said that he "was never desperate to leave Everton" despite being a £60 million transfer target for Chelsea in the summer.
BBC
Is stopping Haaland United's aim?
The latest episode of The Devils' Advocate podcast dropped on BBC Sounds this week, with Gaz and Joe looking ahead to Sunday's Manchester derby between City and United. With just days to go until the game they discussed how Manchester United should try to stop City's Erling Haaland, who has 14 goals in 10 games already this season.
Everton defender Nathan Patterson facing over a month out after injury with Scotland
Everton right-back Nathan Patterson faces up to five weeks on the sidelines with an ankle injury, the Premier League club have confirmed.The 20-year-old was carried off on a stretcher during Scotland’s Nations League win over Ukraine at Hampden Park last Wednesday.Patterson was injured in a challenge with Ruslan Malinovskyi during the first half of the contest.A statement from the club read: “Everton defender Nathan Patterson is expected to be out for around four to five weeks with an ankle injury.“Following a consultation with a specialist in London, Patterson will now undergo treatment under the care of Everton’s medical team at...
BBC
Paul Warne: Derby can return to Premier League, says new Rams head coach
Paul Warne believes Derby County are capable of returning to the Premier League after taking over as the club's new head coach. The Rams were relegated from the Championship last season and spent nine months in administration before being bought by businessman David Clowes. But former Rotherham boss Warne agreed...
fourfourtwo.com
Mark Fotheringham appointed Huddersfield manager
Huddersfield have appointed Mark Fotheringham as their new manager. The 38-year-old Scot, who was assistant boss at Hertha Berlin, has signed a contract until June 2025.
BBC
Dale Vince: Forest Green owner criticises Portsmouth's pursuit of director of football
Forest Green owner Dale Vince has criticised Portsmouth for "breaching English Football League regulations" in their appointment of Richard Hughes as their new sporting director. Hughes, 34, has joined Portsmouth after four years as director of football at the Gloucestershire club. Vince also criticised Watford for going "behind their backs"...
Report: Price Revealed Liverpool Believe They Can Sign Jude Bellingham For
The Borussia Dortmund midfielder is strongly rumoured to be a transfer target for both Liverpool and Real Madrid.
NBC Sports
Bournemouth vs Brentford: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Bournemouth vs Brentford: The mid-table Cherries will try to make it four games unbeaten when they host the top-half Bees at Vitality Stadium on Saturday (watch live, 10 am ET on Peacock Premium). Draws with Wolves and Newcastle, bookending a victory over Nottingham Forest, and suddenly Bournemouth’s future isn’t looking...
BBC
Benfica 2-1 Rangers (agg: 5-3): Dogged visitors denied Champions League place in extra time
Rangers threatened a shock result away to Benfica before missing out on qualifying for the Champions League group stage for the first time. A close-range finish from 16-year-old Emma Watson took the tie into extra time at 3-3 on aggregate. But a solo goal from Canada striker Cloe Lacasse and...
Report: Rafael Leao Could Sign New AC Milan Deal Amid Chelsea Interest
AC Milan winger Rafael Leao could sign a new deal at the club amid interest from Chelsea.
Bruno Fernandes insists there is 'no need for a soap opera' around Cristiano Ronaldo after his Portugal and Man United team-mate's poor display in defeat to Spain - and insists 'goals will appear' for the under-fire forward
Bruno Fernandes has defended his Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo after the 37-year-old came under fire for his performance in Portugal's 1-0 defeat to Spain on Tuesday. Despite an impressive win over the Czech Republic on Saturday to go top of Nations League Group A2, the loss to Spain means...
Leicester owner Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha 'jets in' for crucial match against Nottingham Forest on Monday, with pressure intensifying on manager Brendan Rodgers after a winless start to the season
Leicester owner Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha is set to attend his first match in over six weeks this weekend as pressure intensifies around the future of manager Brendan Rodgers. Leicester are winless and bottom of the Premier League and Rodgers is under mounting pressure. Srivaddhanaprabha will be at the King Power Stadium...
BBC
Oxford United: Anindya Bakrie and Erick Thohir complete long-awaited takeover
Oxford United's long-awaited minority shareholder takeover is complete. Following a series of sales and transactions, Anindya Bakrie and Thohir now own a controlling 51% stake in the League One club. "The football business is rapidly changing," United's new Chairman of the Board of Directors and former director Grant Ferguson, told...
Yardbarker
Report – Arsenal plotting another bid for Premier League star
Arsenal will make a new bid for Douglas Luiz in the January transfer window as they become frustrated with the fitness of Thomas Partey. The Ghanaian has become injury prone, which makes it hard to rely on him for many games. The Gunners have Mohamed Elneny as a backup option,...
Yardbarker
Fabrizio Romano hints Man United & Leeds could try again for attacker transfer in January
Manchester United and Leeds could be back in for the transfer of PSV attacker Cody Gakpo in January. According to Fabrizio Romano via CaughtOffside’s Substack, Leeds were close to signing the Netherlands international in the summer, while Man Utd also considered him as a serious option. In the end,...
SB Nation
Lampard proving Benitez was wrong about the Everton job
In a recent interview with Sky Sports, former Everton manager Rafa Benitez reflected on his tenure at Goodison Park, delivering an explanation for some rather rash decisions made by the 2005 Champions League winning manager during his short spell at the Toffees last season. With such pedigree and years of...
SB Nation
Liverpool Battle Chelsea for Dundee United Teenager
According to The Daily Record, Liverpool FC and Chelsea are engaged in a battle to sign Dundee United’s promising 15-year-old midfielder Alan Domeracki. He only turns 16 next month. And yes, I have used the generic picture of our training academy because Getty Images has no picture of him on file.
Yardbarker
Juventus blow as a managerial change will see on-loan flop return in the summer
Juventus sent Denis Zakaria on loan to Chelsea in the last transfer window, six months after signing the Swiss midfielder. Despite being one of the coveted midfielders in Europe when he played at Borussia Monchengladbach, Zakaria struggled to play well at Juve. However, he would have felt he needed a...
