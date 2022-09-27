Everton right-back Nathan Patterson faces up to five weeks on the sidelines with an ankle injury, the Premier League club have confirmed.The 20-year-old was carried off on a stretcher during Scotland’s Nations League win over Ukraine at Hampden Park last Wednesday.Patterson was injured in a challenge with Ruslan Malinovskyi during the first half of the contest.A statement from the club read: “Everton defender Nathan Patterson is expected to be out for around four to five weeks with an ankle injury.“Following a consultation with a specialist in London, Patterson will now undergo treatment under the care of Everton’s medical team at...

