Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
Worried About the Stock Market? Take Warren Buffett's Advice and Do This
Seagen, T-Mobile, and Coca-Cola are three businesses with encouraging fundamentals. These stocks together offer a good mix of growth, stability, and dividends. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Want $1,000 In Annual Passive Income? Buy These 2 Monster Money Makers
Investing in high-yield dividend stocks is an easy way to generate some passive income. Medical Properties Trust invests in and rents out hospital space, which there's always a need for. Innovative Industrial Properties buys up cannabis grow spaces and then rents them to businesses. You’re reading a free article with...
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 252% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
Sea Limited operates in several key segments of the digital economy including e-commerce and gaming. The company's annual revenue is on track to quadruple since 2019. One Wall Street investment bank is betting the stock could soar from its 52-week low. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Motley Fool
Where Will the Bear Market Bottom? 2 Valuation-Based Indicators Offer a Clear Range
It's been an abysmal year for Wall Street, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite plunging into a bear market. Two key valuation-focused metrics suggest the stock market has further to fall. However, patience has proved quite profitable for long-term investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
Down Almost 78%, Is This Stock a Screaming Buy?
WeWork has been a troubled stock, and the pandemic didn’t make generating earnings any easier. Since going public in 2021, WeWork has made a significant effort to dig out of its financial hole. With its stock price at an all-time low and its business model put in order, now...
One Lucky eBay User Sold an Erroneous U.S. Quarter for $216
The U.S. Mint has been making quarters since 1796, with the first design concept — showing Liberty on one side and an eagle on the other — lasting until 1930. Then came the familiar design with George Washington on one side and an eagle with outstretched wings on the reverse. Since 1975, the U.S Mint has released quarters honoring America’s bicentennial, the U.S. states and territories, and — most recently — the contributions of American women. But which quarters are worth more money?
AOL Corp
Have Any $200 Quarters Lying Around? It’s Worth Checking Your Spare Change
A single quarter could be worth more than $200 — and it has nothing to do with inflation. The U.S. Sun recently reported that a rare quarter — minted in the year 2000 with an error on it — has sold for $216 on eBay. The coin is part of the state Washington quarters series featuring New Hampshire, but it was struck onto a Jefferson nickel.
If You've Saved This Much for Retirement, You're Doing Better Than Half of All Retirees
Spoiler: It's not nearly enough.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
I’m a coin collector – how your quarter could be worth up to $6,000, see the exact detail to look for
COINS with certain elements could be worth a ton of money, as shown by a collector who revealed a quarter that could sell for as much as $6,000. Quarters have been struck by the US Mint since 1976. Like with all coins, they could be rare if they have a...
3 Social Security Changes In 2023 to Celebrate -- and 2 You May Not Like
What will they mean for your benefit?
Motley Fool
Here's the Highest Your Social Security Increase Is Likely to Be
Social Security COLAs are determined by the increase in average inflation in Q3 of the current year compared to Q3 of the previous year. If inflation jumps in September as much as the biggest single-month increase ever, the 2023 COLA still won't be as high as some have predicted. A...
Why Home Prices in These 5 Cities Are Not Likely to Drop Anytime Soon
These five cities are most likely to weather any recession.
Getting a Part-Time Job in Retirement? Beware This Pitfall
It's a trap you may want to avoid.
The Dow is in a bear market. What does that mean?
Sept 26 (Reuters) - The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the oldest of Wall Street's three main stock indexes, dropped 1.1% on Monday, extending the decline from its January peak to more than 20%, meeting a common definition for a bear market.
Motley Fool
3 Reasons Why Cathie Wood Won't Touch This Warren Buffett Stock
Cathie Wood probably won't invest in Johnson & Johnson, but Warren Buffett owns a stake. Consistent growth over time isn't something Cathie Wood focuses on when scouting stocks. If you're a conservative investor, it makes more sense to follow Buffett's lead with J&J than Wood's. You’re reading a free article...
Dear Penny: Should I Buy a $3M Annuity So I Never Worry About Money Again?
Please help me evaluate a tantalizing temptation. I am a 58-year-old single gay white male college graduate with no dependents. I worked hard, prospered, lived frugally and saved for over 30 years. In my early 50s, I was promoted beyond my skills and abilities and consequently floundered professionally. Currently, I...
38% of Americans Think You Need This Much To Retire — Here’s What Experts Say
The average American is saving less for retirement than you might think. A recent GOBankingRates survey found that 38% of Americans think they will need less than $500,000 to retire -- a far cry from...
Motley Fool
Buy Now or Wait a Year? What Home Buyers Should Do to Avoid Making a Big Mistake
Home prices are high and mortgage rates are expensive. While we don't know what the next year has in store for borrowing costs, you may want to take your chances and hold off on making an offer. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool
2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before a Big Rally
Walt Disney is seeing strong growth at Disney+ as new content begins to flood the service. Lithia Motors has a promising strategy to profitably expand in the $2 trillion auto retail industry. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Comments / 0