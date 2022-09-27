Read full article on original website
Huge Cash Jackpot For One Lucky New York Resident
What exactly are the odds that you will be a millionaire? I mean if you are a world class professional athlete, being a millionaire is standard these days. But what about the everyday, average New Yorker? What chance do you have to strike it rich? If you have some dreams, the opportunity is here.
TAKE 5 $33K Winning Ticket Sold in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – One lucky TAKE 5 lottery player is now $33,819 richer after...
NYC Woman Wins $1M Mega Millions Prize
A New York woman claimed a $1 million Mega Millions prize. Lisa Nicotra, of Staten Island, claimed the second prize for matching the first five numbers in the Tuesday, July 26, Mega Millions drawing, New York Lottery reported on Monday, Sept. 26. The winning numbers were 07 29 60 63...
Hudson Valley Man Wins $1,000 A Week For Life
A Hudson Valley man gets to enjoy $1,000 a week for the rest of his life. Last week, the New York State Lottery announced a Westchester County man claimed his $1,000 a week prize. Westchester County, New York Man Wins $1,000 A Week CASH4LIFE Prize. Shawn Grey of Mount Vernon,...
Rome Woman Competes to Be Greatest Start-Up Company on Reality Show
A Rome woman is competing to be named the greatest start-up company on a business-based reality show. Move over Shark Tank, there's another reality show that's helping entrepreneurs. Instead of pitching ideas, people live together and compete in challenges to become the winner of The Blox, created and hosted by Wes Bergmann from 'The Challenge.'
meetingstoday.com
New York Introduces Three New Hotels, More Eastern Openings
AC Hotels by Marriott recently opened the doors to its newest hotel, AC Hotel Bethesda Downtown, near the nation’s capital. The 18-story hotel brings 220 guest rooms to the area, as well as 11,000 square feet of activated shared space and a signature restaurant. AC Hotel Bethesda Downtown offers...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Popular Italian restaurant Felice is opening its first Long Island outpost
Let’s be honest: Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn are home to better restaurants than the average Long Island eatery (yes, there are some exceptions)—which is why we’re delighted to announce that popular Italian destination Felice, which currently boasts locations all around New York City, will officially open its first outpost on Long Island this Friday. Woohoo!
Was This The Weirdest Promotional Giveaway in NY Sports History?
Not all promotional giveaways can be the best, but this one was downright crappy. Let's face it-- getting people to come out to a minor league baseball game can be a struggle. Unless there's a big star coming through on a rehab stint, you can't really rely on a packed house every night. Because of this, minor league teams sometimes have to get creative with promotions to help draw fans to the ballpark.
Thieves break into New York City food court, steal cash from vendors
It appears the thieves broke in through a glass door and broke into an office to obtain keys to the individual restaurants.
Fire Destroys Popular Hudson Valley Restaurant, New York Owner Convicted
The owner of a popular Hudson Valley restaurant and his niece were convicted after a fire destroyed the eatery. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
NY1
Where does 'upstate' actually begin?
It’s the age old question: where does “upstate New York” actually begin?. While some New York City residents may say anything above 14th Street, or anything above the Bronx – the actual origins of upstate New York has been debated for some time. A recent article...
Long Island restaurant owner owes workers thousands of dollars in back wages, NY State says
New York State says the owner of a restaurant on Long Island owes his workers hundreds of thousands of dollars in back wages, but for 11 years they have not seen a dime of it.
harlemworldmagazine.com
It’s A Marley, And More At SummerStage In Marcus Garvey Park In Harlem, You Going?
Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage, New York City’s beloved outdoor performing arts festival, begins their final few performances for the season this week. Upcoming free shows in Marcus Garvey Park include on September 27th, 2022, Metropolitan Opera’s Opening Night Livestream: “Medea”. The final free performance...
longisland.com
Relish in Hauppauge Closes, Reopening as Gusto Osteria & Wine Bar
Relish, the Hauppauge restaurant at 551 Hauppauge Road, has closed for good and will reopen in November as an Italian restaurant named Gusto Osteria & Wine Bar. The closing sparked discussions on a Long Island Food and Drink Facebook Group. “I was there a few weeks ago,” one poster wrote....
therealdeal.com
Honey, they shrunk the housing: Long Island project withers
Apartment projects on Long Island have become so difficult that a developer who sought to build 44 units in Suffolk County might instead do a handful of single-family homes — if that. Bay Shore–based MR Property Builders is trying to chart a path forward after the Babylon Town Board...
greaterlongisland.com
‘Taste the World’ at the Famous Food Festival at Tanger Deer Park, Oct. 7 – 11
The legendary Famous Food Festival, where revelers can “Taste the World” without leaving Long Island, will be returning to the Tanger Outlets Deer Park this October. The Tri-State’s premier foodie fest happens Friday, Oct. 7, through Monday, Oct. 11. Tickets online are $8 per person, per day,...
fox5ny.com
12 people shot in 9 hours across NYC
NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating several shootings that rattled neighborhoods in four boroughs on Tuesday. 12 people were shot. Half of the victims in the shootings were innocent bystanders, police said. Harlem Shootings. There were two shootings in Harlem. One happened around 11:45 p.m. in the area of...
WINNER: Jersey Cash 5 Lottery Player Takes Home $293K
One lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn to win the $292,922 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from Tuesday, Sept. 27. The winning numbers were: 03, 09, 15, 18 and 23 and the XTRA number was: 03. The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for selling the winning ticket.
What should NYC expect after Hurricane Ian hits Florida? Forecaster details the latest.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Hurricane Ian churned toward the southwest coast of Florida Wednesday as a dangerous Category 4 storm and is expected to bring catastrophic storm surge and wind damage to the state. After making landfall Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center expects Ian to emerge off the eastern...
The New Restaurant in New Jersey is one of the Best in the Country
Don’t blink because not only is the month almost over but the year is quickly coming to an end. So, if you have items on your “to-do” list for this year, don’t forget to check them off. If you heard about a brand-new restaurant and want...
