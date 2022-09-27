BOSTON -- Randy Moss' time with the Patriots was relatively brief, but it offered some of the most spectacular wide receiver play the franchise -- and the NFL -- has ever seen. Might a member of the Moss family try to revive the connection with New England?It's at least possible, as tight end Thaddeus Moss worked out for the Patriots on Tuesday. Thaddeus is the son of Randy and was one of five players who worked out for the team.Moss played collegiately at NC State and LSU befoe entering the NFL in 2020. Despite his name being mentioned nationally throughout...

