Allentown, PA

LehighValleyLive.com

Girls soccer rankings: An EPC team moves back in

The Easton girls soccer team earned a win over Emmaus on Saturday, but the Red Rovers then fell to Northampton on Wednesday night. Those two results have led to some changes in the girls soccer rankings, including the Konkrete Kids rejoining the pack. Scroll down for the latest Top 10.
Times News

D-11 outlines postseason plans for 2022-23

ALLENTOWN - District 11 officials held a press conference on Tuesday to discuss postseason plans in all sports for the 2022-23 seasons. Officials outlined changes in several sports at the annual event, held at the new St. Luke’s Metro Field in Allentown. District 11 Chairman and Whitehall Athletic Director...
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles’ Jalen Hurts ‘never leaves’ the NovaCare Complex, and it’s led to ‘impressive’ start

PHILADELPHIA – Last Friday, around 4 p.m., Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen was walking through the NovaCare Complex, having just finished the final details on a game plan for the Washington Commanders. Fridays are usually when players and coaches, their preparation done, leave early to spend time with families or to get some time away before the game.
LehighValleyLive.com

Things to do in Lehigh Valley this weekend and beyond (Sept.30-Oct. 6)

BETHLEHEM “Starstruck: An American Tale,” works by artist-in-residence Shimon Attie, through Dec. 3. Lehigh University Art Galleries, 420 E. Packer Ave. luag.lehigh.edu/exhibitions/starstruck-american-tale, 610-758-3615. “The Works of a Mechanical Genius: The Legacy of John Fritz,” through Oct. 17. National Museum of Industrial History, 602 E. Second St. nmih.org, 610-694-6644....
PhillyBite

5 Best Restaurants in Pennsylvania to Enjoy Fall

- Pennsylvania has you covered if you're looking for the best places to eat this fall. Here are a few suggestions: Penn's Tavern in Sunbury, Carsonville Hotel in Halifax, Guante Family Restaurant in Mifflintown, and Shy Bear Brewing Company in Lewistown. Penn’s Tavern in Sunbury. Penn's Tavern is a...
WFMZ-TV Online

Train derails under Hill to Hill Bridge in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Several train cars ended up off their tracks while crossing the Lehigh River in Bethlehem. Part of the train derailed just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday under the Hill to Hill Bridge, Bethlehem police said. Only the conductor was on board, and no injuries were reported, said emergency...
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

