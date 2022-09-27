Read full article on original website
This Small Pennsylvania Town Was Just Named One of the Best Vacation Destinations in the CountryTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Popular local grocery store in Lehigh County set to close this monthKristen WaltersLehigh County, PA
This is the Best Diner in Pennsylvania According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Allentown’s Liberty Bell Museum to Celebrate 60th AnniversaryLauren JessopAllentown, PA
Tsome scores 2nd straight game-winner to lead Northampton boys soccer past Easton
Northampton junior DeLali Tsome has become a reliable goal-scorer for the Konkrete Kids in his first season of high school soccer. Tsome, who transferred to Northampton from prep power St. Benedict’s Prep in Newark, New Jersey, where he only played club soccer, has now scored the decisive goal in the Konkrete Kids’ last two games.
Girls soccer rankings: An EPC team moves back in
The Easton girls soccer team earned a win over Emmaus on Saturday, but the Red Rovers then fell to Northampton on Wednesday night. Those two results have led to some changes in the girls soccer rankings, including the Konkrete Kids rejoining the pack. Scroll down for the latest Top 10.
There’s a new No. 1 in the latest boys soccer top 10
The third time turned out to be the charm for a change at the top of the boys soccer rankings. Northampton handed Emmaus its first loss of the season with a 1-0 result, making Parkland the lone unbeaten team remaining in the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference. In the Colonial League, undefeated...
Times News
D-11 outlines postseason plans for 2022-23
ALLENTOWN - District 11 officials held a press conference on Tuesday to discuss postseason plans in all sports for the 2022-23 seasons. Officials outlined changes in several sports at the annual event, held at the new St. Luke’s Metro Field in Allentown. District 11 Chairman and Whitehall Athletic Director...
‘We need more officials.’ Chairman highlights lack of refs at District 11 event
The number of people willing to become an official or referee for youth sports has been steadily decreasing for years. Now, that issue is directly affecting the landscape of high school sports in the Lehigh Valley. Moments after announcing that the District 11 postseason tournaments for several sports will be...
Jackson follows his own path to Phillipsburg football success
Isaiah Jackson did not follow the traditional path to starting for Phillipsburg’s football team. You know it – play freshman ball; get a whiff of varsity as a sophomore but mostly play junior varsity; get a lot more varsity time as a junior; step into the spotlight a senior.
Belvidere’s Hachtmann a football “throw-back”
When Jordon Schreffler looks at Jake Hachtmann, it’s like time travel happens. “Jake is a throw-back kind of kid,” said the Belvidere head football coach of his two-way senior lineman, who’s also a mainstay of the wrestling team.
Eagles’ Brandon Graham earning an award for 1st time in 13 seasons makes him ‘hungrier’
PHILADELPHIA – Within a span of 371 days, a lot of things can change. For Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham, Sept. 19, 2021, is a day that is still etched in his memory because he found himself on the Lincoln Financial Field grass, having just his Achilles tendon tear, ending his season.
Moment of a lifetime for NFL star Jahan Dotson and 300 Nazareth Area fans
There was a moment after the Commanders’ game when Rich Ehrhardt could forget about the score. He could set aside momentarily that one of the six charter buses full of fans broke down on its way to Washington, D.C.
Eagles’ Jalen Hurts ‘never leaves’ the NovaCare Complex, and it’s led to ‘impressive’ start
PHILADELPHIA – Last Friday, around 4 p.m., Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen was walking through the NovaCare Complex, having just finished the final details on a game plan for the Washington Commanders. Fridays are usually when players and coaches, their preparation done, leave early to spend time with families or to get some time away before the game.
Eagles need to be more than just halfway dominant, pretty darn soon | Bowen
PHILADELPHIA -- When the Eagles say there are plenty of things they can do better, despite sitting at 3-0 as they prepare to welcome the Jacksonville Jaguars to town this Sunday, they aren’t just being humble. Even these past two dominant performances, the team brushing aside Minnesota and Washington...
Things to do in Lehigh Valley this weekend and beyond (Sept.30-Oct. 6)
BETHLEHEM “Starstruck: An American Tale,” works by artist-in-residence Shimon Attie, through Dec. 3. Lehigh University Art Galleries, 420 E. Packer Ave. luag.lehigh.edu/exhibitions/starstruck-american-tale, 610-758-3615. “The Works of a Mechanical Genius: The Legacy of John Fritz,” through Oct. 17. National Museum of Industrial History, 602 E. Second St. nmih.org, 610-694-6644....
Phillies vs. Cubs prediction, betting odds for MLB on Wednesday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Chicago Cubs in MLB at Wrigley Field on Wednesday. First pitch is at 7:40 p.m. ET. Aaron Nola...
PhillyBite
5 Best Restaurants in Pennsylvania to Enjoy Fall
- Pennsylvania has you covered if you're looking for the best places to eat this fall. Here are a few suggestions: Penn's Tavern in Sunbury, Carsonville Hotel in Halifax, Guante Family Restaurant in Mifflintown, and Shy Bear Brewing Company in Lewistown. Penn’s Tavern in Sunbury. Penn's Tavern is a...
Eagles injury report: Latest updates on Darius Slay, Landon Dickerson, DeVonta Smith, more
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles cornerback Darius Slay was in a position that he has not used to during Wednesday’s practice at the NovaCare Complex. While the defensive backs were working on their dropbacks and other fundamentals needed to play in the secondary, Slay stood nearby as a spectator, giving some pointers to the younger players.
WFMZ-TV Online
Train derails under Hill to Hill Bridge in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Several train cars ended up off their tracks while crossing the Lehigh River in Bethlehem. Part of the train derailed just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday under the Hill to Hill Bridge, Bethlehem police said. Only the conductor was on board, and no injuries were reported, said emergency...
Easton Farmers’ Market making one-time trek north on Saturday to Lafayette College campus
While the Easton Farmers’ Market has operated in a few different locations around downtown Easton over the years, it’ll make its farthest (and highest) move this coming weekend. For one day only this coming Saturday, the farmers’ market will head up to College Hill and set up shop...
Driver Surrenders In Crash That Killed Lehigh Valley Cyclist, Dad Of 3
The driver wanted in the crash that claimed the life of a beloved husband and dad of three last spring has surrendered to authorities, the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday, Sept. 28. Anthony Rutch, 49, was arrested on charges of accidents involving death, homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter,...
wlvr.org
Wayback Burgers to double Lehigh Valley footprint with two new locations
LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – An international burger chain is doubling its footprint in the Lehigh Valley. Wayback Burgers, which bills itself as “America’s favorite hometown burger joint,” plans to open two new locations – one at 2185 W. Union Blvd. in Bethlehem and another at 5585 Hamilton Blvd., Suite A, in Lower Macungie Township.
Environmentally-friendly warehouses exist. Building them in the Lehigh Valley is a challenge.
What does an environmentally-friendly warehouse look like?. Panelists at the forum on sustainable warehouse development Friday hosted by Green Building United at Lafayette College answered that question and provided feedback to local governments facing off against the wave of rampant development hitting the region.
