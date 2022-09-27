1 Person Injured In Rollover Crash Near Pullman (Pullman, WA)

Official reports state that a driver was injured on Monday afternoon in a rollover crash that took place on Pullman Albion Road. Whitman County Sheriff reported that the woman was transported by air to a Spokane hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the victim was driving her Toyota Prius at high speed when she lost control of her vehicle. She crossed over into the opposite lane of travel and drove off the roadway, causing the vehicle to roll several times.

It appears she was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the accident.

The Police Crash Report is available for this accident and can be provided to the individual or direct family members. Injuries can occur hours, days or even months after an accident.

