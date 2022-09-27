ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

1 Person Injured In Rollover Crash Near Pullman (Pullman, WA)

By Cindy Lee
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HMAP5_0iBp9T8A00

Official reports state that a driver was injured on Monday afternoon in a rollover crash that took place on Pullman Albion Road. Whitman County Sheriff reported that the woman was transported by air to a Spokane hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the victim was driving her Toyota Prius at high speed when she lost control of her vehicle. She crossed over into the opposite lane of travel and drove off the roadway, causing the vehicle to roll several times.

It appears she was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the accident.

The Police Crash Report is available for this accident and can be provided to the individual or direct family members. Injuries can occur hours, days or even months after an accident. We created Valiant Advocates to help inform Washington residents of their rights and what follows after an accident.

Nationwide Report™ and it’s affiliate brands help bring awareness to Washington communities and assist in finding accident reports online every day. By requesting an accident report or claim estimation, you’ll have the option of speaking with a Washington accident attorney if you wish. There’s no obligation or commitment to retain the attorney we match you with unless you choose them to represent you with your claim/case.

Comments / 0

Related
pullmanradio.com

Man Injured In Crash South Of Palouse

A man was injured in a rollover crash South of Palouse Tuesday morning. Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputies and emergency crews from Whitman County Fire District 4 out of Palouse and the City of Pullman Fire Department responded to the scene. Deputies say the driver was heading Westbound on Clear Creek Road when he lost control of his vehicle and rolled several times off the road. The man was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Deputies believe that speed and inattentive driving caused the crash.
PALOUSE, WA
pullmanradio.com

Pullman Woman Under Investigation For Alleged Drunk Driving Crash In Colton

A 32 year old Pullman woman is under investigation for allegedly driving drunk and crashing into a semi and a fence in Colton. Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a crash Tuesday afternoon on U.S. Highway 195. Witnesses told deputies that the driver of a sedan was driving erratically Southbound before the crash. The driver was allegedly passing cars on the right shoulder before colliding with the back of a semi in Colton. The car then went off the highway and hit a fence injuring the driver. Whitman County Fire District 14 Volunteers out of Colton-Uniontown and a Lewiston Ambulance crew responded. 32 year old Phoebe Adams was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Lewiston with minor injuries. Adams is being investigated for the alleged drunk driving crash.
COLTON, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
City
Pullman, WA
Whitman County, WA
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
County
Whitman County, WA
Pullman, WA
Accidents
Pullman, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Whitman County, WA
Accidents
KHQ Right Now

Pullman Police Department seeks help identifying suspects

PULLMAN, Wash. - The City of Pullman Police Department (PPD) is seeking assistance identifying two suspects in connection to the use of credit cards stolen from a vehicle to make purchases at Walmart and Starbucks. If you recognize either suspect, PPD asks you to contact Officer Chamberlin at (509) 334-0802...
PULLMAN, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#Traffic Accident#Whitman County Sheriff#The Police Crash Report
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

SCSO looking for victim who reported being held at gunpoint

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a victim who was held at gunpoint in a road rage incident. A deputy was traveling south on Argonne Road near Trent Avenue when a man flagged down the deputy. The man, driving a red car, told the deputy that another man, later identified as 32-year-old Nathan H. Arguello, pointed a gun at him.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Lower South Hill apartment house catches fire

SPOKANE, Wash — An apartment house caught on fire in Lower South Hill early Tuesday morning. The fire started in a stairwell between the second and third floors of the building near Maple Street and 6th Street. All fire damage was confined to one unit and everyone inside evacuated safely. Maple Street was closed as crews worked on the fire....
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Monday, September 26, 2022

LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Monday, September 26, 2022. car crashed into a motorhome; female passed out and crashed, there is an older kid in the car. --------------------------------------------- 22-L14984 Welfare Check. Incident Address: 1000 17TH ST. Lewiston ID 83501. Disposition: INA. Time Reported:...
LEWISTON, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Crews respond to house fire near Franklin Park

SPOKANE, Wash. — Crews from the Spokane Fire Department put out a house fire burning near Franklin Park. The fire was burning off North Howard Street and West Wabash Avenue inside the garage of a home on Saturday. When arriving to the home, firefighters saw smoke and fire coming from the home. Crews confirmed with the homeowner that no one was inside the garage.
SPOKANE, WA
Government Technology

Spokane, Wash., Joins Wave Prioritizing Electric Vehicles

(TNS) — In August 2018, Spokane County was home to 755 electric cars. According to the state Department of Licensing, those 755 made up 0.2% of the county's more than 300,000 registered passenger vehicles. They were oddities and rarities, inspiring chit-chat and drawing stares. It was an internal combustion-powered world and electric cars were just living in it.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
pullmanradio.com

Several Highway Safety Improvements Planned For US95 In Latah County

Several safety improvement highway construction projects for U.S. Highway 95 in Latah County are scheduled to take place for the rest of the decade. The Idaho Transportation Department Board recently approved its 2023-2029 Investment Program which details plans for highway projects around the state. The agency plans to add a...
LATAH COUNTY, ID
98.3 The KEY

Missing Moses Lake Pair Takes Deadly Twist, Woman’s Body Found

The case of a missing Moses Lake couple has taken a deadly turn, as the woman's body has been found. They were last seen very early Sunday morning in Spokane. Missing woman found in a remote area of Lincoln County. The Grant County Sheriff's office reports that a missing 53-year-old...
KREM2

Spokane neighborhood could become new historical district

SPOKANE, Wash. — Thanks to a group of neighbors, the Cannon Streetcar Suburb in Spokane might soon become a historic district. The Cannon Streetcar neighborhood has been in Spokane for over a century. A few of the homes in the neighborhood are over 100 years old. Residents that live in the neighborhood want to preserve the historical features that make it unique.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Washington gas prices are rising again: Here’s why

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington is in AAA’s top 10 this week for most expensive gas and largest weekly increase. Spokane County’s average gas price this week is $4.58 a gallon, and statewide that number is $4.92. It’s about a quarter difference in comparison to last week, and for most people, it’s adding up. “I’ve just watched it get higher and...
SPOKANE, WA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

55K+
Followers
12K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy