Canfield, OH

WFMJ.com

Hit and run crash closes part of Youngstown's Market Street

Traffic investigators are looking for the vehicle that knocked down a pole and wires, closing part of Market Street in Youngstown. Police and firefighters were called out to Market Street and Evergreen Avenue at around 5:15 a.m. Wednesday to a report of downed wires. They found a metal light pole...
WYTV.com

Vienna Twp. celebrates addition of new sidewalks

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – Officials in Trumbull County are celebrating nearly 2,000 feet of new sidewalks in Vienna Township. Township trustees were joined by representatives from Mathews High School, the Trumbull County Engineer’s Office and the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) to cut the ribbon on the new sidewalks.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Green Youngstown hosting tire disposal drop-off

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Green Youngstown is accepting tires in need of proper disposal this Saturday at the Covelli Center. Used tires can be dropped off at the Covelli Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The costs are as follows:. Passenger tires: 50 cents each. Semi tires:...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
cleveland19.com

Truck carrying 50,000 pounds of potatoes catches fire on Ohio Turnpike (photos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - First responders from around the Hudson area helped extinguish a fire that engulfed a tractor-trailer carrying tons of potatoes. The Hudson Fire Department said Tuesday’s incident occurred on the Ohio Turnpike. The truck was hauling approximately 50,000 pounds of potatoes, according to the Hudson Fire...
HUDSON, OH
youngstownlive.com

The Best of the Best: Youngstown Coffee Shops

The Youngstown area is home to some fantastic spots when it comes to great coffee (from experienced roasters to long-standing, locally owned favorites). So, rather than visit the typical corporate-chain-type coffee shop, why not try something truly unique?!. Coffee Roastery Options for the Win!. If you’re in search of some...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Vaccination clinic in Columbiana County

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN)- The Columbiana County Health District is holding a drive thru vaccination clinic. It’s from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Vaccination Complex at the Columbiana County Fairgrounds. Flu vaccines and COVID boosters will be available. Registration is required. Call 330-424-0272. Ext. 118.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Marshals, police investigate gunfire in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police and U.S. Marshals are investigating after gunfire broke out Thursday morning on the lower South Side. Police were called just before 10 a.m. to a house in the 300 block of Plum Street. It is not believed that anyone was hit. Marshals were nearby...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
beavercountyradio.com

Motorcyclist Injured in Center Township Accident

(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) A man was injured after his motorcycle and a car collided in the Walmart Plaza McDonald’s parking lot in Center Township at 1:43 PM Monday afternoon. Police and firefighters responded to the scene. The cyclist was taken to the hospital for his injuries. The vehicle driver was not injured. The motorcycle and vehicle sustained moderate damage. There is no word on the severity of the man’s injuries or what caused the accident as officials continue to investigate.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WYTV.com

Man knocked out by blender, wallet stolen in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Warren took a report after a 74-year-old man said he was knocked out and his wallet was taken. The victim told police that a woman he knows came to his apartment on Tod Avenue around 9 p.m. Monday, and the two began to argue.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
977rocks.com

Crews Battle Early Morning Fire In Mercer Co.

The Slippery Rock Volunteer Fire Company were among multiple crews called out to fight a house fire in Mercer County early Tuesday morning. The department says they were dispatched to a house fire in Springfield Township just after 1 a.m. The fire reportedly started in a garage and then spread...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
WYTV.com

New life planned for historical building in East Liverpool

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – East Liverpool is moving forward with plans to renovate one of its most historical buildings. The J.C. Thompson Building is one of many landmarks in East Liverpool. It’s been around since the 1800s. The city council passed a resolution last week to restore...
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
WFMJ.com

East Liverpool city council considers solar energy project

East Liverpool city council members met Tuesday afternoon to talk about a potential solar power energy project that would provide electricity for city buildings. East Liverpool may not seem like an ideal place for solar panels to gather enough sun energy to make them worth it but an Arizona company, partially founded by a former East Liverpool grad, says "it is."
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH

