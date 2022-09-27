Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
Hit and run crash closes part of Youngstown's Market Street
Traffic investigators are looking for the vehicle that knocked down a pole and wires, closing part of Market Street in Youngstown. Police and firefighters were called out to Market Street and Evergreen Avenue at around 5:15 a.m. Wednesday to a report of downed wires. They found a metal light pole...
WYTV.com
Vienna Twp. celebrates addition of new sidewalks
VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – Officials in Trumbull County are celebrating nearly 2,000 feet of new sidewalks in Vienna Township. Township trustees were joined by representatives from Mathews High School, the Trumbull County Engineer’s Office and the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) to cut the ribbon on the new sidewalks.
WYTV.com
Green Youngstown hosting tire disposal drop-off
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Green Youngstown is accepting tires in need of proper disposal this Saturday at the Covelli Center. Used tires can be dropped off at the Covelli Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The costs are as follows:. Passenger tires: 50 cents each. Semi tires:...
cleveland19.com
Truck carrying 50,000 pounds of potatoes catches fire on Ohio Turnpike (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - First responders from around the Hudson area helped extinguish a fire that engulfed a tractor-trailer carrying tons of potatoes. The Hudson Fire Department said Tuesday’s incident occurred on the Ohio Turnpike. The truck was hauling approximately 50,000 pounds of potatoes, according to the Hudson Fire...
New market open in Southern Park Mall
According to a press release, 32GO Self-Pay market is digitally managed and will not have associates at the store full-time.
Repairs still not finished on East Liverpool bridge
It has been under construction since 2021 after it was found to be deteriorating in 2017.
WYTV.com
Police arrest suspect after 100 mph chase through Trumbull, Mahoning counties
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police used a stun gun on a suspect after a high-speed chase Tuesday morning. It started in Trumbull County but ended around 11 a.m. in Youngstown. The man with a passenger in the car was driving 100 mph, according to police. Brookfield police say the...
youngstownlive.com
The Best of the Best: Youngstown Coffee Shops
The Youngstown area is home to some fantastic spots when it comes to great coffee (from experienced roasters to long-standing, locally owned favorites). So, rather than visit the typical corporate-chain-type coffee shop, why not try something truly unique?!. Coffee Roastery Options for the Win!. If you’re in search of some...
WYTV.com
Vaccination clinic in Columbiana County
LISBON, Ohio (WKBN)- The Columbiana County Health District is holding a drive thru vaccination clinic. It’s from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Vaccination Complex at the Columbiana County Fairgrounds. Flu vaccines and COVID boosters will be available. Registration is required. Call 330-424-0272. Ext. 118.
WYTV.com
Marshals, police investigate gunfire in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police and U.S. Marshals are investigating after gunfire broke out Thursday morning on the lower South Side. Police were called just before 10 a.m. to a house in the 300 block of Plum Street. It is not believed that anyone was hit. Marshals were nearby...
beavercountyradio.com
Motorcyclist Injured in Center Township Accident
(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) A man was injured after his motorcycle and a car collided in the Walmart Plaza McDonald’s parking lot in Center Township at 1:43 PM Monday afternoon. Police and firefighters responded to the scene. The cyclist was taken to the hospital for his injuries. The vehicle driver was not injured. The motorcycle and vehicle sustained moderate damage. There is no word on the severity of the man’s injuries or what caused the accident as officials continue to investigate.
WYTV.com
Man knocked out by blender, wallet stolen in Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Warren took a report after a 74-year-old man said he was knocked out and his wallet was taken. The victim told police that a woman he knows came to his apartment on Tod Avenue around 9 p.m. Monday, and the two began to argue.
977rocks.com
Crews Battle Early Morning Fire In Mercer Co.
The Slippery Rock Volunteer Fire Company were among multiple crews called out to fight a house fire in Mercer County early Tuesday morning. The department says they were dispatched to a house fire in Springfield Township just after 1 a.m. The fire reportedly started in a garage and then spread...
23 Lake County restaurants with the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
PAINESVILLE, Ohio - Here are the Lake County restaurants and retailers cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. A total of 584 of the nearly 752 different restaurants and other food retail businesses in Lake County cited were...
wksu.org
Trailblazers show what's possible when it comes to restoring the Mahoning River
It’s never been easier to get on the Mahoning River. That’s because people like Chuck Miller and Vickie Davanzo got there first. When it comes to having fun on the Mahoning River, I’m late to the party. Despite the river’s reputation for having been one of the...
WYTV.com
New life planned for historical building in East Liverpool
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – East Liverpool is moving forward with plans to renovate one of its most historical buildings. The J.C. Thompson Building is one of many landmarks in East Liverpool. It’s been around since the 1800s. The city council passed a resolution last week to restore...
Crash sends 2 to hospital in Mercer County
A crash in Mercer County's Springfield Township sent two people to the hospital.
Missing girl found with man at Austintown Walmart
Fesig was booked into the Mahoning County Jail.
WFMJ.com
East Liverpool city council considers solar energy project
East Liverpool city council members met Tuesday afternoon to talk about a potential solar power energy project that would provide electricity for city buildings. East Liverpool may not seem like an ideal place for solar panels to gather enough sun energy to make them worth it but an Arizona company, partially founded by a former East Liverpool grad, says "it is."
