ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Nasa Dart mission: Spacecraft slams into asteroid in first-ever planetary defence effort

At 7.14pm EDT, Nasa made history by slamming a spacecraft into an asteroid, marking the first time life on Earth has altered the course of a heavenly body.Nasa’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test spacecraft, or Dart, slammed into the asteroid Dimorphos at 14,400 miles per hour to test whether the impact can alter the asteroid’s orbit. A faint grey smudge in the Dart spacecraft’s camera’s just minutes early, Dimorphos grew to become a huge, greyscale dragon’s egg, studded with boulders, as the spacecraft drew close in the moments before impact. The space agency hopes that spacecraft like Dart could one...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Hill

Why China is fuming over NASA’s Artemis program

Most of the civilized world is thrilled at the mission of Artemis I, the NASA-led first step for returning human beings to the lunar surface. The same cannot be said about China. An article in the Global Times, China’s English-language mouthpiece, has some snarky things to say about Artemis and NASA in general. The article stated, “As NASA is trying hard to relive its Apollo glories, China is working on innovative plans to carry out its own crewed moon landing missions.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Hotelresort#Linus Travel#Travel Guide#Space Tourism#Hotels#Travel Destinations#Moon World Resorts#Cnn Travel#Wal
IFLScience

Watch Moment DART Smashed Into Asteroid Captured By Telescopes On Earth

All astronomers’ eyes were pointed towards NASA’s DART mission on Monday when an uncrewed spacecraft crashed into an asteroid, hoping to find out whether humanity could avert a catastrophic collision. So far, so good: it looks like the mission was an “unprecedented success for planetary defense,” NASA Administrator...
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

NASA's DART Mission Spacecraft Successfully Redirects Asteroid

An asteroid was successfully redirected by a spacecraft for the first time in history. The feat was made possible when the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), through its Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission, directly hit the asteroid Dimorphos. The asteroid collision took place on Monday, September 26, after...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Travel
KVIA

10 of the most spectacular casinos around the world

10 of the most spectacular casinos around the world. Gambling has existed for millennia and the first casinos opened for business some four centuries ago. But casinos are changing. Online betting is creating rigorous competition, so casino owners have pivoted to building dazzling edifices that are architecturally unique and offer far more than slots and table games.
GAMBLING
KVIA

VW readies Porsche IPO in one of Europe’s largest listings

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German automaker Volkswagen is holding a share offering for a minority stake in its luxury division, Porsche. And it will rank among the largest in European history. Volkswagen could reap as much as 9.5 billion euros to fund its push into electric cars and software. The deal lets Volkswagen tap investor interest in getting a piece of Porsche’s fat profit margins. Volkswagen is completing the lineup of investors who will get a piece of the deal. Late Wednesday, Volkswagen priced the offering at 82.50 euros a share — at the top end of its estimated range. The shares are expected to start trading Thursday.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

NASA’s DART anti-asteroid satellite successfully smashes into space rock

NASA has completed a key step of its “Double Asteroid Redirection Test” (DART), smashing a satellite roughly the size of a vending machine into a small moon that’s about half-a-mile in diameter. The moon, Dimorphos, is orbiting an even larger asteroid, Didymos, and while neither is in any danger of colliding with Earth, they’re good test cases to see whether us puny humans smashing them with technology can cause them to change course.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
KVIA

Porsche shares rise in one of Europe’s largest market debuts

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Shares in luxury automaker Porsche have risen on their first day of public trading. The maker of the 911 sports car made its market debut Thursday on the Frankfurt stock exchange. Parent company Volkswagen carried out an initial public offering that is one of the largest in European history. Volkswagen reaped more than 9 billion euros for selling the shares to investors. It’s money that the German automaker will need to invest in new technology and software as the global auto industry shifts to electric cars. The IPO is a venture into turbulent markets, as the war in Ukraine, inflation, rising interest rates and an energy crunch have raised fears of recession in major economies.
BUSINESS
KVIA

Netflix gets into the gaming industry

CNN -- Netflix is leaning into the gaming industry. The streaming giant announced it is opening its own in-house video game studio in Helsinki, Finland. Netflix launched its gaming studio a little over a year ago. Since then, its acquired 3 other gaming studios and its introduced 32 games on its platform.
VIDEO GAMES
Sourcing Journal

West Elm Customers Can Soon Shop New Global Artisans

West Elm is poised to add more than 150 new products by global artisans to its assortment through a new partnership with Powered by People (PBP). A wholesale marketplace that connects buyers in North America and Europe with small-batch producers in more than 50 countries, PBP helps global artisans scale their businesses in a meaningful way through its B2B tech platform, digital tools and financing resources. The company will bring products created by artisans in nine countries to West Elm stores and its website through the PBP x West Elm collection. The new collection includes a range of handcrafted products and gifts...
ECONOMY
KVIA

Virgin Atlantic launches new gender-neutral uniform policy

Virgin Atlantic has said it is scrapping gendered uniform options in an effort to champion the individuality of its employees. The British airline announced in a press release on Wednesday that cabin crew, pilots and ground staff can select which uniform they feel most comfortable in — “no matter their gender, gender identity, or gender expression.” Optional pronoun badges will also become available for crew and passengers.
INDUSTRY
Digital Trends

SpaceX Crew-5 mission prep impacted by approaching storm

Tropical Storm Ian is creating challenges for NASA mission planners overseeing launches from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The approaching tropical storm, which forecasters say could become a hurricane on Monday, has already forced the space agency to ditch a potential launch opportunity for its next-generation SLS rocket on Tuesday, September 27. It’s now trying to establish whether the enormous rocket needs to be rolled off the launchpad and back into the Vehicle Assembly Building four miles away to protect it from the incoming wind and rain.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy