Massive News About Zion Williamson
On Monday, Zion Williamson met with reporters at New Orleans Pelicans media day. Williamson missed the entire 2021-22 NBA season. He was the first overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft after an incredible season for the Duke Men's Basketball Team.
NBA Player Says Cheerleader Was Fired After Sleeping With Him
The recent one-year suspension for Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has ignited deeper conversations about the private relationships that NBA players have - often with other NBA personnel. One NBA player opening up about his own experiences is former NBA champion Nick Young. Appearing on VladTV, Young recounted an...
Patrick Beverley Reveals Who His "Best Friend" Has Been On The Lakers
According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Patrick Beverley said that his "best friend" on the Los Angeles Lakers has been Russell Westbrook.
Cameron Payne Says His ‘Heart Sank’ After Hearing Rumors Of Suns Trading For Kevin Durant: "Thank The Lord It Didn't Happen"
The Phoenix Suns have had an incredibly rough offseason after one of the all-time terrible endings to a season. The 64-win Suns were eliminated from the second round of the playoffs by an underdog Dallas Mavericks team that blew the Suns out in Phoenix in Game 7 in one of the most one-sided Game 7's in playoff history.
Former Florida Star Signs with Los Angeles Lakers
The former Seminole is getting another shot in the NBA.
Golden State Warriors Officially Sign 4x NBA Champion
On Monday, the Golden State Warriors officially signed Andre Iguodala.
Massive News About Zach LaVine
On Monday, Zach LaVine met with reporters at Chicago Bulls media day.
10x NBA All-Star Is Still A Free Agent On First Day Of Training Camp
On Sept. 27, most teams around the NBA are having their first day of training camp, and Carmelo Anthony still remains a free agent. He played last season for the Los Angles Lakers, but the best years of his career came with the New York Knicks and Denver Nuggets.
Washington Wizards Waive Former Kentucky Star
On Tuesday, the Washington Wizards waived Davion Mintz. The 24-year-old played the final two seasons of his college career with the Kentucky Wildcats men's basketball team.
Cavs Reportedly Interested In Trading For Suns Star
According to Joe Vardon of The Athletic, the Cleveland Cavaliers are interested in trading for Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder.
Kevin Durant Reveals Why He Made Trade Request From Nets
The Brooklyn star spoke at media day to open the 2022-23 season.
Detroit Lions sign WR Josh Johnson, announce 2 other roster moves
This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will look to bounce back from a tough loss to the Minnesota Vikings when they host the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field. In advance of their Week 4 matchup vs. the Seahawks, the Lions have announced a trio of roster moves. Just moments ago,...
‘It’s whatever’: Heat star Kyle Lowry’s brutally honest reaction to Pat Riley calling out his conditioning
Not too long ago, Miami Heat team president Pat Riley called out Kyle Lowry for his fitness. Riley said that he thinks the veteran point guard could be in “better shape” at this point in his career. These comments unsurprisingly blew up as questions about Lowry’s weight were again brought to light.
Bogdanovic ‘super happy and excited to be part of the Pistons'
The decision to part with Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee was enormously painful from an emotional standpoint and clearly necessary from the perspective of objectivity when the return for the Pistons solves the many needs Bojan Bogdanovic addresses. “He checks a lot of boxes,” Dwane Casey nodded after conducting the...
Lakers Rumors: San Antonio Has Intriguing Assets For L.A.
The latest on a potential Russell Westbrook-to-Spurs deal.
Denver Nuggets Reportedly Sign 6-Foot-10 Forward
On Monday, Mike Singer of the Denver Post reports that the Denver Nuggets have signed Grant Golden.
LeBron James Names His All-Time Lakers Starting Five
He left one big name out and explained why.
Detroit Lions vs. Seahawks point spread drops following recent news
After a devastating loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will now have to do their best quickly shift their focus to the Seattle Seahawks, who they will host next Sunday at Ford Field. Prior to the start of the season, the Lions were listed as...
Atlanta Hawks Officially Announce Trade With Oklahoma City Thunder
On Tuesday night, the Atlanta Hawks announced that they have made a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
ESPN's Malika Andrews on Pelicans roster, NBA season | Pelicans Podcast
Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer welcome fans to a new season of the Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek. The duo is joined by Malika Andrews of ESPN to discuss the upcoming Pelicans and NBA season, her NBA Today co-stars and more. 6:00 - Malika Andrews of ESPN joins the podcast...
