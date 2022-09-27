ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Player Says Cheerleader Was Fired After Sleeping With Him

The recent one-year suspension for Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has ignited deeper conversations about the private relationships that NBA players have - often with other NBA personnel. One NBA player opening up about his own experiences is former NBA champion Nick Young. Appearing on VladTV, Young recounted an...
NBA

Bogdanovic ‘super happy and excited to be part of the Pistons'

The decision to part with Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee was enormously painful from an emotional standpoint and clearly necessary from the perspective of objectivity when the return for the Pistons solves the many needs Bojan Bogdanovic addresses. “He checks a lot of boxes,” Dwane Casey nodded after conducting the...
