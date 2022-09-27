Read full article on original website
Highway worker killed in suspected DUI crash near Lake Tahoe
LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — A highway worker was killed after being hit by a DUI driver on Monday along State Route 28 near Sahara Drive, according to California Highway Patrol’s Truckee Office. CHP said Andrew Phillips, 36, of Tahoma was driving his 2021 Subaru Forester westbound on SR-28 at 10:44 p.m. when he struck […]
3 People Killed 2 Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Davis (Davis, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Davis on Sunday. The crash happened at Interstate 80 in Solano County at [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
Sacramento County Deputy involved in shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was involved in a shooting in the area of Fruitridge Road and Enrico Boulevard on Wednesday. The Sheriff’s Office said that deputies were called to the area for reports of a suicidal person. When law enforcement arrived a man with a machete “advanced” […]
Loomis power outage caused by vehicle crash
LOOMIS, Calif. (KTXL) — At 9:05 a.m., the South Placer Fire District and the Auburn California Highway Patrol office responded to a vehicle crash in Loomis that caused a power outage, according to the CHP. The CHP said that a woman in her mid-50s was driving a Ford Escape down Horseshoe Bar Road when she […]
actionnewsnow.com
DA: Butte County man's mass shooting plot, 'hit list' released
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A Butte County man suspected of threatening to kill multiple people in Butte County before traveling to Las Vegas to commit a mass shooting appeared in Butte County Superior Court on Wednesday for arraignment, Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey said. Dallas Marsh, 37, has been...
KTVU FOX 2
CHP: Alcohol may have been factor in head-on crash that killed 3, injured 2 others
DAVIS, Calif. - Three people were killed, and two others suffered major injuries in a head-on collision along Interstate 80 in Solano County on Sunday, and investigators said alcohol may have been a factor. The crash happened shortly after 3:00 a.m. west of Richards Boulevard near Davis. The California Highway...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Three Fatalities and Injuries Occur in Davis Wrong-Way Crash
Driver Enters I-80 Exit Ramp and Causes Head-On Collision. A wrong-way crash in Davis on September 25 caused three fatalities and two major injuries. The accident happened on westbound I-80 when the driver of an Infiniti entered the highway going in the wrong direction near Richard Boulevard around 3:10 a.m. According to the report issued by the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the Infiniti crashed head-on into a Hyundai.
KCRA.com
Firefighters battled Sacramento apartment fire, 6 displaced
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A fire has burned through the roof of an apartment complex in the Arden-Arcade area of Sacramento on Wednesday, displacing six people, authorities said. The fire started in the area of Edison and Fulton avenues. Two apartment units were on fire that went through the...
3 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Sacramento (Sacramento, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Sacramento on Sunday. The crash happened on Interstate 80 in Davis at around 3:10 a.m involving an [..]
Man armed with machete dead after being shot by deputy during South Sacramento welfare check
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is dead after being shot and killed during a welfare check in South Sacramento Wednesday morning. According to Sgt. Rodney Grassmann with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, it happened at a home on Enrico Boulevard near Fruitridge Road. Grassmann says a resident inside the...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Murderer sentenced in South Lake Tahoe; Family of victim addresses killer
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Court was called into session under the honorable Suzanne Kingsbury just before 9 a.m. Sept. 27, and by 2:15 p.m. that afternoon Michael Green was sentenced to 15 years-to-life for the 1985 murder of El Dorado Hills journalist Jane Hylton. The extraordinary case detonated...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Two-Vehicle Crash Near Yuba City Causes Multiple Injuries
A two-vehicle crash occurred in Sutter County near Yuba City on September 21 in an accident involving multiple injuries. The accident happened at the intersection of Highway 20 and Humphrey Road during the evening hours. At least nine people suffered injuries in the collision. No Life-Threatening Injuries Reported in Major...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Single-Vehicle Crash Near Elk Grove Causes Two Fatalities
Fatal Single-Vehicle-Accident on I-5 Near Hood Franklin Road. A late-night single-vehicle crash near Elk Grove resulted in the deaths of two people and serious injuries to two others. The accident happened about 12:15 a.m. on September 20 on Interstate 5 northbound, close to Hood Franklin Road. The vehicle was reportedly speeding at around 70 mph, according to authorities, when the motorist lost control of their car and crashed.
A 27-Year-Old Woman Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Yuba County (Yuba County, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Yuba County on Friday. The crash happened on New York Flat Road in the Forbestown area [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
abc10.com
Sacramento Shootings: What is being done after deadly 24 hours in Sacramento County
Sacramento police are investigating four homicides that happened in less than 24 hours. The three incidents happened in south Natomas and North Sacramento.
3 killed following wrong-way driver crash on I-80 in Solano County
SOLANO COUNTY -- Three people were killed in a head-on crash on Interstate 80 near Davis early Sunday morning, the result of a wrong-way driver.At at approximately 3:10 a.m., an Infiniti sedan was traveling the wrong way eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-80, west of Richards Boulevard, when it struck a Hyundai sedan head on, according to the California Highway Patrol.Both drivers and one passenger in the Infiniti sustained fatal injuries. The people who were killed have not been identified, but include a 31-year-old Fairfield woman, a 30-year-old Petaluma man and a 27-year-old Fairfield woman.Two additional passengers, including a...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Train Accident With Vehicle in Lincoln, CA Causes a Fatality
Fatality and Injury Reported in Train Accident Near Ferrari Ranch Road. A fatal train accident occurred in Lincoln on September 26 when a vehicle was hit by a Union Pacific train. The adult male driver died in the train crash, while a juvenile passenger suffered injuries. The accident happened close to the Lincoln Boulevard intersection with Ferrari Ranch Road at about 5:30 p.m.
Northern California man who lived with dead roommate allegedly cashed his checks
A Northern California man who lived with the body of his dead roommate for four years was charged with stealing his money by writing dozens of checks on his account, prosecutors said. Darren Pirtle, 57, of Chico, was charged Monday in Butte County Superior Court with identity theft and forgery. He was expected to enter […]
One dead, one injured in Lincoln following collision with train
LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Monday a vehicle was struck by a Union Pacific train in Lincoln leaving one person dead and hospitalizing another, according to Lincoln Police Department. Police shared in a press release that the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Lincoln Boulevard and Ferrari Ranch Roach. The northbound train […]
911 dispatchers in short supply in the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is down the number of dispatchers it needs in order to be fully staffed, and it says it needs help from the public. The sheriff’s office is down more than 10 dispatching positions, and it needs to fill them right away. According to the sheriff’s […]
