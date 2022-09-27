SOLANO COUNTY -- Three people were killed in a head-on crash on Interstate 80 near Davis early Sunday morning, the result of a wrong-way driver.At at approximately 3:10 a.m., an Infiniti sedan was traveling the wrong way eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-80, west of Richards Boulevard, when it struck a Hyundai sedan head on, according to the California Highway Patrol.Both drivers and one passenger in the Infiniti sustained fatal injuries. The people who were killed have not been identified, but include a 31-year-old Fairfield woman, a 30-year-old Petaluma man and a 27-year-old Fairfield woman.Two additional passengers, including a...

SOLANO COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO