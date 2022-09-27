ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuba County, CA

FOX40

Highway worker killed in suspected DUI crash near Lake Tahoe

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — A highway worker was killed after being hit by a DUI driver on Monday along State Route 28 near Sahara Drive, according to California Highway Patrol’s Truckee Office. CHP said Andrew Phillips, 36, of Tahoma was driving his 2021 Subaru Forester westbound on SR-28 at 10:44 p.m. when he struck […]
TAHOMA, CA
FOX40

Sacramento County Deputy involved in shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was involved in a shooting in the area of Fruitridge Road and Enrico Boulevard on Wednesday. The Sheriff’s Office said that deputies were called to the area for reports of a suicidal person. When law enforcement arrived a man with a machete “advanced” […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Loomis power outage caused by vehicle crash

LOOMIS, Calif. (KTXL) — At 9:05 a.m., the South Placer Fire District and the Auburn California Highway Patrol office responded to a vehicle crash in Loomis that caused a power outage, according to the CHP. The CHP said that a woman in her mid-50s was driving a Ford Escape down Horseshoe Bar Road when she […]
LOOMIS, CA
actionnewsnow.com

DA: Butte County man's mass shooting plot, 'hit list' released

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A Butte County man suspected of threatening to kill multiple people in Butte County before traveling to Las Vegas to commit a mass shooting appeared in Butte County Superior Court on Wednesday for arraignment, Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey said. Dallas Marsh, 37, has been...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Three Fatalities and Injuries Occur in Davis Wrong-Way Crash

Driver Enters I-80 Exit Ramp and Causes Head-On Collision. A wrong-way crash in Davis on September 25 caused three fatalities and two major injuries. The accident happened on westbound I-80 when the driver of an Infiniti entered the highway going in the wrong direction near Richard Boulevard around 3:10 a.m. According to the report issued by the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the Infiniti crashed head-on into a Hyundai.
KCRA.com

Firefighters battled Sacramento apartment fire, 6 displaced

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A fire has burned through the roof of an apartment complex in the Arden-Arcade area of Sacramento on Wednesday, displacing six people, authorities said. The fire started in the area of Edison and Fulton avenues. Two apartment units were on fire that went through the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Two-Vehicle Crash Near Yuba City Causes Multiple Injuries

A two-vehicle crash occurred in Sutter County near Yuba City on September 21 in an accident involving multiple injuries. The accident happened at the intersection of Highway 20 and Humphrey Road during the evening hours. At least nine people suffered injuries in the collision. No Life-Threatening Injuries Reported in Major...
YUBA CITY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Single-Vehicle Crash Near Elk Grove Causes Two Fatalities

Fatal Single-Vehicle-Accident on I-5 Near Hood Franklin Road. A late-night single-vehicle crash near Elk Grove resulted in the deaths of two people and serious injuries to two others. The accident happened about 12:15 a.m. on September 20 on Interstate 5 northbound, close to Hood Franklin Road. The vehicle was reportedly speeding at around 70 mph, according to authorities, when the motorist lost control of their car and crashed.
CBS Sacramento

3 killed following wrong-way driver crash on I-80 in Solano County

SOLANO COUNTY -- Three people were killed in a head-on crash on Interstate 80 near Davis early Sunday morning, the result of a wrong-way driver.At at approximately 3:10 a.m., an Infiniti sedan was traveling the wrong way eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-80, west of Richards Boulevard, when it struck a Hyundai sedan head on, according to the California Highway Patrol.Both drivers and one passenger in the Infiniti sustained fatal injuries. The people who were killed have not been identified, but include a 31-year-old Fairfield woman, a 30-year-old Petaluma man and a 27-year-old Fairfield woman.Two additional passengers, including a...
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Train Accident With Vehicle in Lincoln, CA Causes a Fatality

Fatality and Injury Reported in Train Accident Near Ferrari Ranch Road. A fatal train accident occurred in Lincoln on September 26 when a vehicle was hit by a Union Pacific train. The adult male driver died in the train crash, while a juvenile passenger suffered injuries. The accident happened close to the Lincoln Boulevard intersection with Ferrari Ranch Road at about 5:30 p.m.
LINCOLN, CA
FOX40

One dead, one injured in Lincoln following collision with train

LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Monday a vehicle was struck by a Union Pacific train in Lincoln leaving one person dead and hospitalizing another, according to Lincoln Police Department. Police shared in a press release that the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Lincoln Boulevard and Ferrari Ranch Roach. The northbound train […]
LINCOLN, CA

