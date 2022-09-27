Read full article on original website
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for rain moving in Monday night
By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer If you have this Labor Day holiday off, it won't be a total washout during the day. That does change tonight, however...Today will be mostly cloudy with some scattered showers or a t-storm around, mainly to the N&W. Around the city and for the coasts, much more of the day will be dry rather than wet. It's still humid, but not as hot as yesterday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Things change this evening as the front drifts closer, allowing steadier rain to shift southward. Expect rain with some embedded heavier...
WVNT-TV
Frosty start leads to another chilly day as Ian makes landfall in Florida
Wednesday is even colder yet but at least we continue our dry stretch. Sunshine in the afternoon won’t do much for us as many of us won’t make it out of the 50s! As sunset approaches, skies remain clear, and winds calm, expect the mid to upper 30s for overnight lows. Frost is a safe bet overnight into Thursday morning for more of us.
Warming up a bit, and sailing into a DRY weekend – Chris
The latest forecast from News 3 Now.
ABC6.com
Quiet weather continues for us, continuing to track Ian
Another quiet day ahead of us here in Southern New England. Expect partly to mostly sunny conditions with highs a bit cooler than yesterday, mainly in the mid to upper 60s. A breeze from the north will keep us cooler than average overnight as well. Expect lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Tropical Storm Danielle expected to become hurricane Friday
Forecasters expect Tropical Storm Danielle to become a hurricane by Friday morning, according the National Hurricane Center Friday. Models from the National Hurricane Center show Danielle is not a threat to Florida or the United States. Danielle had sustained winds of 70 mph with higher gusts, according to an update...
Meteorologists predict third La Niña year, and here's what that means
Soon it will be time to grab your mittens and ice scrapers with winter right around the corner. But this winter could be brutal again, as meteorologists have announced that La Niña is back for the third year in a row.
Heavy rain and strong winds forecast for Friday with severe gales of up to 55mph
The UK is set to experience some of the “heaviest rain and strongest winds” it has seen so far this autumn on Friday – when “severe gales” of up to 55mph could hit north-western Scotland and Northern Ireland.The Met Office said the wet and windy weather blowing in on Friday will have started on the other side of the Atlantic, but, contrary to some reports, it does not expect these conditions to be the remnants of Hurricane Fiona, which unleashed devastation in Canada after it came ashore as a post-tropical cyclone on Saturday.The national weather service has warned “heavier rain...
Weather Channel's Jim Cantore Knocked Over By Tree Branch During Live Storm Report
The meteorologist could barely stand up as he reported amid Hurricane Ian's winds.
Hurricane forecasters watching 3 tropical systems
Meteorologists are now watching three systems in the Atlantic, though only one system continues to have a high probability for further development. An area of low presser with showers and thunderstorms in the Atlantic has become more concentrated overnight, according to a 2 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center. However, the tropical system, which is hundreds of miles east of the Lesser Antilles, lacks a well-defined center, forecasters said. The tropical disturbance has a 60% chance of becoming a tropical depression in the next two days, and an 80% chance in the next five.
Experienced Storm Hunter Describes 'Unnerving' Flight into Eye of Hurricane Ian: 'So Much Lightning'
"When I say this was the roughest flight of my career so far, I mean it," said NOAA aerospace engineer Nick Underwood Hurricane Ian is poised to be a historically devastating storm, and one hurricane hunter is stunned by what he has already witnessed. Nick Underwood, an aerospace engineer for the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), got a close-up look at Hurricane Ian early on Wednesday while collecting data on the storm aboard a Lockheed WP-3D Orion aircraft, according to The New York Times. On Twitter, Underwood claimed the flight "was the worst...
Narcity
Ontario's Weather Forecast Predicts Mid-October Temps This Week & Cozy Sweaters Are A Must
Summer is over, and fall is wasting no time cementing its place in Ontario. According to The Weather Network (TWN), last weekend's cooling trend will continue into Monday, setting the stage for thunderstorms, water spouts and frost. The nasty conditions will sweep across the Great Lakes, plummeting temperatures to mid-October...
natureworldnews.com
NWS Forecasts Heavy Rain and Flash Flooding over the Rocky Mountains, Heat over the South and Southeast
Heavy rain and flash flooding are possible to fall over the Rock Mountains in the coming days. In addition, persistent heat is possible in the southern and southeastern United States. Meanwhile, Hurricane Fiona will continue to bring dangerous rip currents along the US East Coast. This is according to the...
Right on cue: Cold front to sweep away summer weather as fall arrives
AccuWeather forecasters say Mother Nature still has a few tricks up her sleeve for the northeastern United States as summer transitions to fall this week. The autumnal equinox on Thursday at 9:03 p.m. EDT marks the official start of astronomical fall across the Northern Hemisphere. As the new season gets underway, a dramatic change in the weather is forecast to unfold in the parts of the Midwest and Northeast.
natureworldnews.com
Met Office Predicts Cold and Unsettled Weather Throughout the Week With -2C Arctic Blast
A low-pressure system located north and east of the UK will bring a chilly northerly wind that will sometimes push rain and showers southwards. By the end of the week, a new and deeper area of low pressure will emerge from the northwest, perhaps delivering an even more unstable weather pattern on Friday.
UK braced for 50mph winds and torrential rain as temperatures plunge in Arctic chill
Heavy rain and high winds are headed for Britain later this week as an Arctic chill brings days of unseasonably cold weather.Northerly winds have caused temperatures across the UK to plunge, with lows of 6C in many areas expected at night, several degrees below the early autumn average.Met Office forecasters said the tail end of Hurricane Fiona, which made landfall in Canada last week, has also contributed to Britain’s cool start to the week.Come Friday, commuters face a testing journey as heavy rain and high winds are expected to hit at morning and evening rush hours.“Everywhere will see a few...
rsvplive.ie
Ireland weather: Temperatures plunge as frosty, wintry conditions are on the way
Be sure to wrap up warm, as summer is well and truly behind us. Temperatures are set to take a chilly turn this week as the country is in for some unsettled weather. Things will get wet and windy over the next couple of days as conditions take a turn.
NECN
Scattered Showers in New England, But All Eyes Are on Hurricane Ian in the South
While all eyes in the weather world remain on Major Hurricane Ian in the Gulf of Mexico and closing in on Florida, New England remains completely removed from the fray. A swirling, cold, upper level storm continues to be the dominant player in our weather setup, pinwheeling various energetic disturbances aloft through our New England sky, bringing periods of clouds and occasional raindrops. Although Tuesday is no exception to that recent pattern, the disturbance for most of central and southern New England was overhead Tuesday morning with clouds and sprinkles, set to depart for strengthening sun and pleasant air with highs in the lower 70s by afternoon.
natureworldnews.com
Northeast US to Receive Coolest Wave of Air Since May as the Fall Season Begins
A strong cold front bringing the coolest wave of air since May fill envelop the northeastern United States this week. This is according to AccuWeather meteorologists who projected the coolest air will arrive just in time for the official start of the fall season, which will kickstart at 9:03 p.m. EDT (local time) on Thursday, September 22.
As Hurricane Ian threatens Florida, the National Weather Service shines
After a relatively slow start to hurricane season, the Atlantic Ocean has now produced a sequence of vigorous storms. Following Hurricane Fiona’s destructive path through Puerto Rico, leaving the entire island without power, Hurricane Ian is now threatening Florida. While these storms are endlessly disconcerting to many Americans, especially coastal residents, recent changes and technology upgrades at the National Weather Service (NWS) have positioned it to serve Americans effectively this hurricane season and beyond.
What a Hurricane Hunter Sees When They’re in a Storm’s Eye
As Hurricane Ian heads for the Florida coast, hurricane hunters are in the sky, flying through the center of the intensifying storm. With each pass, the planes take measurements that satellites can’t and send them to forecasters at the National Hurricane Center.Jason Dunion, a University of Miami meteorologist, leads the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s 2022 hurricane field program. He described the experience aboard a P-3 Orion as it plunges through the eyewall of a hurricane and the technology the team is using to gauge hurricane behavior in real time.What happens aboard a hurricane hunter during a storm?Basically, we take...
