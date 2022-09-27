ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaylord, MI

NWS to present 'meteorological review' of Gaylord's May 20 tornado

By Paul Welitzkin, The Petoskey News-Review
 2 days ago

GAYLORD  — The tornado that ripped through Gaylord and other areas of Otsego County on May 20 was given an EF3 rating by the National Weather Service.

Do you know how the weather service (NWS) came up with the designation and what EF3 means? At 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29 at the Gaylord E-Free Church on M-32 East, the NWS will conduct an in-depth review of the historic tornado.

"We will provide a meteorological review of the event," said Pat Bak, a meteorologist with the NWS office in Gaylord. "We can show on radar how it came together and we will also go over the damage and how we came up with the rating."

The EF stands for the Enhanced Fujita scale, which became operational in 2007. It is used to assign a tornado a rating based on estimated wind speeds and related damage. According to the EF scale, a rating of 3 means a tornado can have wind gusts ranging from 136 to 165 mph. Bak said the Gaylord tornado had wind gusts of up to 150 mph.

"It means it was a relatively strong tornado. We will go over what came together to produce that kind of weather and how the tornado looked to us on radar from start to finish," Bak said.

Bak said a number of factors have to align to produce a tornado like the one last May.

"We need a lot of things to come together. First you need the right ingredients for a thunderstorm to develop moisture and something to lift the air, the right wind conditions and the thunderstorm has to rotate. There are plenty of rotating thunderstorms that don't develop into a tornado," he said.

The tornado left two dead, 44 injured and millions of dollars in property and other damage in the county. Considering that the storm hit at about 3:45 p.m. on a typically busy Friday afternoon, Bak said the death toll, injuries and damage could have been much greater.

"When it crossed M-32 there were a lot of cars there. It is remarkable there wasn't more destruction," he added. "We will also go over how to be safe in severe weather and the several ways you can receive severe weather information, how to be prepared and when to take shelter."

Bak said there will be a discussion on the alerts issued through the Code Red system that eventually become text messages sent to cell phones. The Code Red system is set up through Otsego County Emergency Management. The county does not have tornado sirens and instead uses Code Red to send alerts directly to a cell phone.

Some criticized the lack of warning sirens after the tornado.

"It's hard to maintain an outdoor system and the coverage is limited because you have to be close to hear the warning," Bak said.

Bak said officials will also have a question-and-answer session following the presentation. Thanks to a donation, the first 100 families to attend will receive a free NOAA Weather Radio.

Contact reporter Paul Welitzkin at pwelitzkin@gaylordheraldtimes.com.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: NWS to present 'meteorological review' of Gaylord's May 20 tornado

