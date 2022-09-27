A Time for Choosing has come

What a week. Let's recap before getting into some exclusive news.

Wise move?

Senate Education Chair Max Wise is officially running for lieutenant governor.

I don’t know how much more I can discuss what his addition to Kelly Craft’s ticket means without losing newsletter subscribers. I’ll just add that it could be an interesting legislative session on the education policy front as Wise presumably stays on as chair while trying to solidify his legislative leanings.

'Gender Queer' wins

Louisville’s public schools are keeping the memoir from a nonbinary author that has become a target of conservative book challenges in school libraries, ending a monthslong appeals process from a parent.

Granted, this impacts two schools out of more than 160. Two other schools, Atherton and Central, have appeals pending, so it could end up being four. This book is by no means the most widely distributed item in JCPS libraries.

Can you ban someone from a public meeting?

Remember the good ole days of rambunctious school board public comment periods? Turns out, an Oldham County father got kicked out of two meetings before being banned from attending public meetings for three months last year.

So, now he’s suing. No specific reason why he decided to wait nearly a year to sue, his attorney told me.

This lawsuit should give some insight into how much school boards can bend open-meetings law and the First Amendment when dealing with disruptive and vitriolic crowds.

🐍🐍🐍🐍

Following last week’s air quality situation at Central High School, a different Kentucky high school is having its own set of facility issues.

Apparently, a snake fell from the ceiling tiles at Henry Clay High School in Lexington. This sounds like a joke, but it is very real.

They’ve also had issues with mice, including one animal that fell from the ceiling onto a student’s desk mid-class. It caused “quite a commotion,” the educator with the baby snake cuddling his classroom phone told the Herald-Leader.

Be an informed voter

Miss last week’s District 5 school board candidate forum? Head over here to watch the full replay — candidates weighed in on better serving ESL students, discipline and multiple culture wars-esque questions from the audience.

Make plans for our final two forums: District 6 will be Oct. 4 at 6 p.m. at the Newburg library, and District 3 will be Oct. 13 at 6 p.m. at the Northeast branch. We’ve had packed houses for both forums thus far, so plan to get there early (and bring questions to ask the candidates).

Check out JCPS’ potential facilities game plan

Very soon after learning its bonding capacity nearly doubled overnight thanks to a Kentucky Supreme Court ruling, JCPS promised to really lean into fixing its aging school facilities.

We’re starting to get an idea of who might get either brand-new or heavily renovated schools in the coming years. Around 40 schools made a (very) tentative list from the district’s facilities committee last week.

Committee chair James Craig said they’re looking at both a school’s condition and the needs of the students who attend the school to figure out which campuses to prioritize.

One in every four schools on the list are located in or around the West End, while Craig’s wealthier East End district only makes up 5% of schools on the list.

Schools in board chair Diane Porter’s and board member Linda Duncan’s areas appear to be prioritized, while Craig and fellow East End board member Sarah McIntosh tend to fall to the other end of the scale.

As it stands, here’s the initial lineup:

Schools getting new facilities ASAP: W.E.B. DuBois, Grace James Academy, the new West End Middle.

W.E.B. DuBois, Grace James Academy, the new West End Middle. Schools after that: Fairdale High, Johnson Traditional, YPAS

Fairdale High, Johnson Traditional, YPAS Schools after that (so, year two): Atherton High, Dixie, Okolona.

Atherton High, Dixie, Okolona. And schools after that (year three): Seneca, Byck.

The committee will discuss the lineup again in the coming weeks before pitching it to the full school board later this fall.

Your homework

