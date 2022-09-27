ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

A Time for Choosing has come

By Olivia Krauth, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VlcIr_0iBp8foD00

What a week. Let's recap before getting into some exclusive news.

Wise move?

Senate Education Chair Max Wise is officially running for lieutenant governor.

I don’t know how much more I can discuss what his addition to Kelly Craft’s ticket means without losing newsletter subscribers. I’ll just add that it could be an interesting legislative session on the education policy front as Wise presumably stays on as chair while trying to solidify his legislative leanings.

'Gender Queer' wins

Louisville’s public schools are keeping the memoir from a nonbinary author that has become a target of conservative book challenges in school libraries, ending a monthslong appeals process from a parent.

Granted, this impacts two schools out of more than 160. Two other schools, Atherton and Central, have appeals pending, so it could end up being four. This book is by no means the most widely distributed item in JCPS libraries.

Can you ban someone from a public meeting?

Remember the good ole days of rambunctious school board public comment periods? Turns out, an Oldham County father got kicked out of two meetings before being banned from attending public meetings for three months last year.

So, now he’s suing. No specific reason why he decided to wait nearly a year to sue, his attorney told me.

This lawsuit should give some insight into how much school boards can bend open-meetings law and the First Amendment when dealing with disruptive and vitriolic crowds.

🐍🐍🐍🐍

Following last week’s air quality situation at Central High School, a different Kentucky high school is having its own set of facility issues.

Apparently, a snake fell from the ceiling tiles at Henry Clay High School in Lexington. This sounds like a joke, but it is very real.

They’ve also had issues with mice, including one animal that fell from the ceiling onto a student’s desk mid-class. It caused “quite a commotion,” the educator with the baby snake cuddling his classroom phone told the Herald-Leader.

Be an informed voter

Miss last week’s District 5 school board candidate forum? Head over here to watch the full replay — candidates weighed in on better serving ESL students, discipline and multiple culture wars-esque questions from the audience.

Make plans for our final two forums: District 6 will be Oct. 4 at 6 p.m. at the Newburg library, and District 3 will be Oct. 13 at 6 p.m. at the Northeast branch. We’ve had packed houses for both forums thus far, so plan to get there early (and bring questions to ask the candidates).

Check out JCPS’ potential facilities game plan

(Twitter followers, this is that scooplet I promised.)

Very soon after learning its bonding capacity nearly doubled overnight thanks to a Kentucky Supreme Court ruling, JCPS promised to really lean into fixing its aging school facilities.

We’re starting to get an idea of who might get either brand-new or heavily renovated schools in the coming years. Around 40 schools made a (very) tentative list from the district’s facilities committee last week.

Committee chair James Craig said they’re looking at both a school’s condition and the needs of the students who attend the school to figure out which campuses to prioritize.

One in every four schools on the list are located in or around the West End, while Craig’s wealthier East End district only makes up 5% of schools on the list.

Schools in board chair Diane Porter’s and board member Linda Duncan’s areas appear to be prioritized, while Craig and fellow East End board member Sarah McIntosh tend to fall to the other end of the scale.

As it stands, here’s the initial lineup:

  • Schools getting new facilities ASAP: W.E.B. DuBois, Grace James Academy, the new West End Middle.
  • Schools after that: Fairdale High, Johnson Traditional, YPAS
  • Schools after that (so, year two): Atherton High, Dixie, Okolona.
  • And schools after that (year three): Seneca, Byck.

The committee will discuss the lineup again in the coming weeks before pitching it to the full school board later this fall.

Your homework

Keep telling your friends, family and other loved ones to subscribe to The Hall Pass, plz and ty.

OK, bye.

Comments / 0

Related
wdrb.com

Goodwill of Kentucky opens the state's first high school for adults

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Goodwill of Kentucky opened the state's first high school for adults on Wednesday. The tuition-free Excel Center is now open for adults on Preston Highway, near Fern Valley Road. Anyone 18 or older who dropped out of high school can apply to the Excel Center to...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Louisville, KY
Government
City
Louisville, KY
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
WBKR

Are You Brave Enough to Drive Kentucky’s Sleepy Hollow Road?

I've heard the phrase "Washington slept here" my whole life. I don't know why, though. It means nothing other than the completion of the 1942 movie titled George Washington Slept Here. THE OTHER SLEEPY HOLLOW...AND IT'S JUST AS SCARY. In Kentucky, however, "Washington slept here" is an accurate description of...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Topgolf in Louisville: Staff talks hiring blitz, 'unique' features of site

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The first Topgolf in Louisville is nearing completion and getting closer to opening. Topgolf representatives announced a hiring blitz Wednesday to fill 500 positions for the 65,000-square-foot entertainment venue they say will be open before the holidays. "In all spectrum's, hourly managers, our administrators, cooks, bartenders,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Craft
wdrb.com

Baptist Health looking to hire 50 full-time employees

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health is hosting a job fair Wednesday for its Louisville call center. The health care organization is looking to hire more than 50 full-time employees. Applicants selected for the position will have the opportunity to earn up to $22 an hour with benefits. The job...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wevv.com

Dr. Anthony Fauci to receive Lifetime Achievement Award in Kentucky

Dr. Anthony Fauci will be one of several recipients at this year's Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards in Louisville, Kentucky. Dr. Fauci will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Ali Center in Louisville as part of the ninth Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards on Nov. 5. According to the Ali Center's...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

People with Louisville connections deal with the wrath of Hurricane Ian

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Most Louisville weather experiences cannot compare to the scope and duration of a major hurricane. When Hurricane Ian was making landfall in southwest Florida, a worried Nicole Wallace hunkered down in Sarasota. “Well, we did lose power a couple of hours ago,” Wallace said. “So, I’m...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Time For Choosing#Central High School#Education Policy#Senate Education Chair#Jcps#Followi
leoweekly.com

10 Upcoming Events In Louisville You Shouldn’t Miss

If you’ve been to any Waterfront Wednesday this year, you know that the free event series is a big deal — thousands of people  flock to Waterfront Park on the last Wednesday of every month to see live bands, eat local food, drink and be merry. This Wednesday, three bands — Houseplant at 6 p.m., Hot Brown Smackdown at 7:30 p.m. and Yonder Mountain String Band at 9 p.m. — will bring an interesting mix of bluegrass and psychedelic rock to the waterfront. Unfortunately, with the arrival of colder temperatures comes the end of the series for this year, and this is the last Waterfront Wednesday of 2022. Don’t miss it.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

JCPS father who was arrested after outburst on school bus ordered to probation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man who was arrested after a video showed him on a Jefferson County Public School bus threatening students has been ordered to probation. During a hearing on Wednesday, Delvantae King, who is a parent of a JCPS student, must enroll in anger management and have no contact with JCPS employees or locations.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

'It's huge' l Louisville activist receives highest civilian award from FBI

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Federal Bureau of Investigation has awarded the highest civilian award to a Louisville anti-violence activist. Christopher 2X was presented with the the 2021 Community Leadership Award last week. 2X is behind the Future Healers program, a partnership between his Game Changers organization, University of Louisville...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy