ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Letters: Indiana's government doesn't represent its people

By South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vhqPY_0iBp8evU00

Indiana's system of redistricting is leading to a state government that doesn’t represent its people. In Indiana's legislature there is a Republican supermajority. This means the legislature can pass any bill it wants regardless of citizen and governor opinions, as the legislature can easily override a governor's veto.

This legislature is responsible for redistricting. In this process Democratic areas are often drawn together to cause limited Democratic districts and are put in small amounts in majority Republican areas. This unfair drawing of districts is called gerrymandering. Gerrymandering is not an illegal process although it is undemocratic as it leads to an inaccurate representation of the people.

While gerrymandering can be difficult to combat, we can find a simple solution if we look to Michigan. Michigan has had gerrymandering in the past which contributed to the Flint water crisis, but has now established an independent redistricting commission. This commission creates more competitive districts and gives a more accurate representation of the population. If Indiana were to establish this it could lead to a decrease in the Republican supermajority in the legislature. Help Indiana create an independent redistricting commission to give an accurate representation of the people.

Josette Chandler

South Bend

Three questions

In Sunday's Tribune there is a quote of an official of the local abortion facility stating "... and we will always center abortion as the good, moral and essential health care that it is." In light of these assertions by that official, the following three questions should be asked of that official: 1) is ending the life of a baby good? 2) is ending the life of a baby moral? 3) is ending the life of a baby essential health care for the baby?

John Connaughton

South Bend

Comments / 52

MR.W
2d ago

We are one of the most financially stable States in America We have one of the lowest unemployment rates in indiana And we have more rights than Illinois New Jersey New York in California combined. Stop complaining

Reply(8)
31
carol none yr business
1d ago

I just recently moved back to Indiana and I'll tell you what Indiana has gone to hell in a handbag I plan on voting and I plan on voting Holcomb out and the rest of them out because Holcomb is a joke and so is the rest of them

Reply(7)
15
James Zieber
2d ago

The people of this state voted these people into office and continue to vote for them. Obviously the majority disagrees with you. The United States as a whole is fed up with the ultra-liberal agenda being shoved down their throats at every turn. Conservatives have been slowly but surely picking up popularity all across the country. The liberals will be pushed out and we will return to traditional, American values in most cases. Sorry about your luck. But you've pushed things too far and people are done with it.

Reply(1)
25
Related
Inside Indiana Business

Governor signs carbon capture bill, adding to Indiana’s hydrogen plans

Gov. Eric Holcomb on Tuesday signed a bill that creates a regulatory framework for companies to store captured carbon dioxide underground in Indiana. The governor was joined by several local and state elected officials for the signing at the BP Whiting Refinery. Paul Mitchell, CEO of Indianapolis-based Energy Systems Network, says the law could make northwest Indiana one of the largest hubs for carbon sequestration and hydrogen production in the country.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Indiana Government
State
Indiana State
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Governor monitoring abortion ban's potential economic impact

Governor Eric Holcomb says he's keeping an eye on the impact Indiana's near-total abortion ban could have on economic development, even if he isn't particularly worried. While some businesses say they're looking at pulling employees out of Indiana or looking to other places for future growth, Holcomb notes the state is setting new records for capital investment.
INDIANA STATE
bloomingtonian.com

Video: Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita visits Bloomington last Friday

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita spoke about a range of conservative topics Friday, September 23, 2022 at the Indiana Memorial Union in Bloomington, Indiana. Among the topics covered were banning critical race theory, celebrating Indiana’s near total ban on abortion, Indiana’s constitutional carry (concealed gun) law, his son, the lawsuit against the Archdiocese of Indianapolis, and laws to prevent transgendered children from playing sports on school teams.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Gerrymandering#Good Government#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Republican#Democratic
WIBC.com

Consider Crossing One Of The Best Covered Bridge Loops Through Indiana

Many people flock to see Indiana’s covered bridges. At one time, as many as four hundred covered bridges existed throughout the state. There are now only 98 remaining in Indiana, although Vermont has the most covered bridges. Indiana’s history with covered bridges began early in the 1830s when settlers...
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Live in one of these Indiana counties? Your income tax rate is going up

Residents in five Indiana counties will see their income tax rates rise starting in October. According to the Indiana Department of Revenue, local income tax rates are determined by county officials and reviewed by the department for compliance with state law. The changes include three central Indiana counties: Boone, Johnson...
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Flint Water Crisis
WIBC.com

Maybe Pot, Maybe Not: The Future of Legal Cannabis in Indiana

STATE HOUSE--Cannabis is still an illegal substance in Indiana. Some people want to change that, enough that a summer study committee of the state legislature met and heard testimony, discussing what would happen if it were to be made legal in the state. “They had a really great committee,” said...
INDIANA STATE
WOWO News

New Push For Cannabis Legalization Across Hoosier State

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA): Cannabis is still an illegal substance in Indiana. Some people want to change that, enough that a summer study committee of the state legislature met and heard testimony, discussing what would happen if it were to be made legal in the state. “They had a really...
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Black Hoosiers call for racial equity in EV charging plan

With over $100 million of federal money earmarked for electric vehicle infrastructure in Indiana, a group of Black Hoosiers met with federal Department of Transportation representatives Monday, urging the agency to reject the state’s plan in favor of one more equitable to communities of color. Denise Abdul-Rahman, the environmental...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Indiana making major investment in affordable housing

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana announced five developments have received millions in awards from the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program. The funding is used to incentivize developers to fund the acquisition, rehabilitation and construction of affordable housing. “Affordable housing is critical to Indiana’s success, and this investment is a huge piece...
INDIANA STATE
South Bend Tribune

South Bend Tribune

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
647K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in South Bend, IN from South Bend Tribune.

 http://southbendtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy