Read full article on original website
Related
beefmagazine.com
Falling ag R&D investments will impact farmers competitiveness
Largely due to a history of agricultural research and development, growth in agricultural productivity has reduced food prices; cut the carbon footprint of milk, chicken, beef, and many other products; reduced land use; and led to more efficient use of many resources. But after years of steady growth, public agricultural R&D funding in the United States is waning and could impact farmers’ competitiveness as well as impact the environment.
Biden administration invests $2.8 billion in ‘climate smart’ farming
The U.S Department of Agriculture has selected 70 ‘climate smart’ agricultural projects to take part in its $2.8 billion pilot program. The pilot program, Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities, aims to help make the agricultural sector more sustainable by implementing ‘climate smart’ practices like improving soil quality or changing manure management styles.
Agriculture Online
Corn and soybean harvest behind five-year average
The USDA released its 26th Crop Progress report of the growing season Monday afternoon. These reports run weekly through the end of November and look at the progress and condition of various crops on a national and state-by-state scale. CORN. As of September 25, 92% of corn has reached the...
Agriculture Online
USDA to help Kentucky, Minnesota, and South Dakota farmers rebuild grain storage
Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the USDA will make available $20 million in cost-share assistance to help agricultural producers in Kentucky, Minnesota, South Dakota and surrounding areas to rebuild storage facilities damaged by devastating natural disaster events in 2021 and 2022. This assistance will help producers who were hard-hit by disasters and are currently struggling with a lack of available grain storage have the resources they need as they head into the 2022 crop harvest.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iheart.com
USDA working to ease fertilizer supply and price concerns
A new federal grant program announced Tuesday seeks to increase American-made fertilizer production. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the $500 million in grants, intended to spur competition in the fertilizer sector and combat price hikes on U.S. farmers. The Fertilizer Production Expansion Program is part of a government-wide effort to...
thecentersquare.com
Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts snowy and cold winter for Illinois
(The Center Square) – If you are enjoying the pleasant temperatures in Illinois this September, you won’t enjoy the winter forecast from the Old Farmer’s Almanac. The publication has been in existence since 1792 when George Washington was president. Every year, it releases its winter forecast using a formula that hasn’t changed in 231 years, which was originated by founder Robert Thomas.
Tax rebate 2022: Deadline to claim direct $700 payment in just three weeks
Residents of Illinois have until the middle of next month to file their taxes for the 2021 tax year to be eligible to receive tax rebates of up to $700 from state relief plans.
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Illinois
Chicago is definitely a city that you should visit at least once, but Illinois has a lot more to offer that this beautiful city. To prove it, I have put together a list of three amazing but usually underrated places in Illinois that you should visit if you haven't already.
RELATED PEOPLE
Agriculture Online
Wheat rises on concern over Russian crops; corn, soybeans firm
SINGAPORE/PARIS, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures climbed on Tuesday, supported by concern over Russian supplies as some farmers are called to the army, while corn and soybeans rose from the previous session's near two-week low due to a slower-than-expected U.S. harvest. Wheat prices gained 1.5% and were set to snap a two-session losing streak.
SNAP Schedule October 2022: Illinois Link Card Food Stamp Payments
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits in Illinois are administered by the state's Department of Human Services, which sets the schedule for when monthly SNAP payments are issued....
3 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
If you happen to live in Illinois and you also happen to love a steak that is well prepared then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Illinois that you should absolutely visit next time you are in the area. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list?
thecentersquare.com
Op-Ed: Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker suffocates free speech
Should any powerful elected official in America use his influence to have an opposition newspaper canceled? Is it allowable for a president or governor to have such a paper literally taken out of print?. Well, it happened. In Illinois. At least temporarily. This sad episode in the heartland speaks to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Agriculture Online
Rural broadband projects get $500 million in USDA funding
The Biden administration announced a half a billion dollars in grants and loans for high-speed internet projects in rural areas from Alaska to Alabama on Thursday, with more awards expected soon. The 2021 infrastructure bill set aside billions of dollars for broadband access, and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said, “We now have, genuinely, an opportunity to cover all of rural America.”
USDA hopes to boost fertilizer production as soon as next year
The U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest $500 million to increase domestic fertilizer production, doubling its previous commitment, the agency announced. The federal dollars would boost long-term projects and ready-to-go proposals that might have an effect as early as next year. Some of the first projects to get funding from...
beefmagazine.com
Farm Progress America, September 27, 2022
Max Armstrong reports that the growing idea of a cow tax for cattle emissions has spurred a bipartisan move in Congress to protect livestock producers under increasing scrutiny regarding greenhouse gas emissions. These emissions are naturally occurring and a very small contributor to the issue. With the Biden Administration working to push the Clean Air Act as a tool for tackling emissions, a proposal in Congress aims to mitigate efforts that could impact livestock producers.
beefmagazine.com
Feed price implications for fall
As we move into fall, we have a pretty good feel for the size of the 2022 corn crop. Acreage is down significantly from last year and yield projections were reduced by almost 3 bushels this month to 172.5 per acre. After spending some time below $6 per bushel this summer, CME© December corn futures are in the upper $6 per bushel range. Barring a major shock on the demand side, feed prices are going to be a challenge for cattle operations this winter. So, I wanted to briefly talk through some implications of high feed prices on feeder cattle marketing and management.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How to save on pumpkins as drought, inflation impacts farmers ahead of Halloween
The price of pumpkins is expected to increase as farmers faced drought and higher production costs ahead of Halloween and fall holidays.
Agriculture Online
Bayer and Perdue AgriBusiness to incentivize regenerative ag practices
Bayer has announced a regenerative farming collaboration with Perdue AgriBusiness aimed at large-scale carbon emission reductions and creating a model for a more sustainable food value chain spanning across Perdue's entire grain network. Through the collaboration, Bayer and Perdue AgriBusiness are creating opportunities to help support farmers on their regenerative...
beefmagazine.com
Feedlot production and cattle slaughter
The latest USDA Cattle on Feed report shows that the September 1 feedlot inventory was 11.279 million head, 100.4 percent of last year. Feedlot inventories typically reach a seasonal low in August or September with the low occurring in August in four of the last ten years and six times in September. The September 2022 inventory was up 0.5 percent from August, indicating that August was the low this year. The August low was 975,000 head lower, down 8.0 percent, than the record on-feed inventory in February 2022.
Some Chicago residents to get up to $400
money in handPhoto by Pictures of Money (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for you in Chicago. To help you fight rising costs, most residents will be getting a check from the state of Illinois, likely this week. Residents who meet the qualifications will get a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent with a maximum of three per family. So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (assuming all children are under 18 years of age).
Comments / 1