Saugatuck Public invites community to tour renovations at Douglas Elementary

DOUGLAS — Saugatuck Public Schools is inviting the community to see the benefits of their 2020 bond at Douglas Elementary School.

The district is hosting a community open house from 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, at the freshly renovated elementary school at 261 W. Randolph St.

“These renovations have had an immediate impact on student health, safety and well-being,” Superintendent Tim Travis said in a statement. “I am thankful to our community for their support of this project and am excited to invite them in to tour these wonderful new learning spaces.”

Renovations include security upgrades; larger classrooms; ADA compliant restrooms; new upper and lower learning commons; an outdoor classroom; new art, science and music rooms; a renovated office and special education suite; a new volunteer area; a new parent loop and parking lot; and updated HVAC, plumbing, lighting and roofing.

The majority of upgrades were completed by the 2022-23 school year. The final phase of renovations, four lower elementary-level classrooms, are slated for completed by Dec. 31.

Work at Saugatuck Middle/High School began in April and is expected to continue until August 2025.