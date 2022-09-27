ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

What's next for the migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard

The Steamship Authority's new ships won't be named "Jaws," "Boaty McBoatface" or any other fun suggestions. In my opinion, the M/V Aquinnah and M/V Monomoy are perfectly fine names, too. (But the one on the left definitely looks like a Boaty.)
WCVB

Accused Boston serial rapist out on $200k bail

BOSTON — The former State Street executive charged with raping four women — three of them teenagers — between 2003 and 2006, walked out of Boston Municipal Court today after posting $200,000 bail. Ivan Cheung's exit, captured exclusively by 5 Investigates' cameras, comes after he pleaded not...
NECN

Fitchburg Woman Trapped in Florida Shares Hurricane Ian Concerns

Strong winds and deadly storm surge from Hurricane Ian threatened the lives of a Fitchburg, Massachusetts, woman, her husband, and others in Naples, Florida -- one of the hardest hit areas -- on Wednesday. “As you can see the road is filling up,” Tricia Erwin said, while panning her phone...
CBS Boston

What are the worst days for traffic around Boston?

By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TVBOSTON - If you've noticed the traffic is picking up lately, it's not your imagination. Commuters say they are experiencing longer-than-usual drive times - and some days are worse than others.A driver from Norton tells WBZ-TV her commute has doubled over the past couple of months."It probably took 35 minutes from Norton to Milton, and now it takes 45 to an hour," she said. "With traffic, it can be an hour and a half."Others are finding new ways to get to work."Back roads to avoid the traffic," another driver said.Mark Schieldrop from AAA says the pandemic has...
NECN

Chelsea Waterfront Site to Be Auctioned Following Foreclosure

A 17.7-acre waterfront site in Chelsea is set to be auctioned off next month after a bank foreclosed on the property, which was approved three years ago for a 590-unit residential project. The previous owner, an affiliate of the Yihe Group of Hong Kong, won permitting from the city in...
constructiondive.com

Consigli breaks ground on Lendlease’s $500M Boston life science project

Australian developer Lendlease and Montreal, Canada-based real estate management firm Ivanhoé Cambridge have broken ground on a $500 million life science project in Boston. The two companies joined local officials last week to turn dirt on the Forum, a nine-story, 350,000-square-foot project located in the mixed-use Boston Landing development in the city’s Allston-Brighton neighborhood.
WBUR

Michelle Wu shakes up Boston's zoning board

Get your questions in for Mayor Michelle Wu ahead of her monthly Radio Boston interview today at 11 a.m. Just tweet at @RadioBoston or join our text club by sending BOSTON to 617-766-0382.
94.9 HOM

The New York Times is Excited About These 4 New England Restaurants

It's always exciting when a big name network or newspaper gives New England a shoutout. A recent New York Times Instagram post highlights The Restaurant List, featuring 50 restaurants across the country that the paper is most excited about right now. Four New England spots - two in Maine, two in Massachusetts - made it on this prestigious list, which is quite the honor.
NECN

New Englanders in Florida Brace for Ian: ‘It Is Kind of Surreal'

With Hurricane Ian now battering Florida, the Hungler Family from Lowell, Massachusetts, is hunkering down at Walt Disney World in Orlando. "I am a little nervous, but I am also excited," Avery Hungler said. The Hunglers are in Orlando to celebrate Avery's upcoming 8th birthday. On Wednesday, they spent the...
