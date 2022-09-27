Read full article on original website
Thursday volleyball schedule includes MHHS hosting Siloam Springs
Volleyball makes up much of the local Thursday schedule, and the Mountain Home High School team continues its current home stand by welcoming Siloam Springs to the Hangar. The junior varsity match begins at 4:30 followed by the varsity match. Elsewhere on the high school level, Yellville-Summit hosts Guy-Perkins, Bakersfield...
Thursday football schedule includes MH freshmen hosting Douglas MacArthur
Thursday’s junior high football schedule includes Mountain Home’s freshmen returning to Bomber Stadium as Douglas MacArthur comes in from Jonesboro. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30. Elsewhere, Yellville-Summit entertains Melbourne, Salem travels to Newport, and Harrison is home against Prairie Grove. On the eight-man level, Marshall hosts Mountain View.
MH girls finish 6th in state golf tourney
The Mountain Home High School girls’ golf team wrapped up their season Tuesday by finishing sixth in the Class 5A State Tournament. The Lady Bombers had a team total of 295 at Russellville Country Club. Hot Springs Lakeside won the title at 233, three strokes ahead of Russellville. Abby...
MHHS girls’ tennis team repeats as conference champs
The 5A-West Conference Tennis Tournament ended with the Mountain Home girls taking home a lot of hardware. The Lady Bombers have successfully defended their conference championship from last year. The finals of the girls’ doubles bracket paired two Mountain Home teams against each other. Hannah Baker and Bianca Talbot won...
MH, Bakersfield 7th, 8th grade cross country teams head to Willow Springs
The seventh and eighth grade cross country teams from Mountain Home and Bakersfield will be on the road Thursday to compete in the Willow Springs Open. Action is scheduled to begin at 4.
Carol Suzanne Kite, 77, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 77-year-old Carol Suzanne Kite of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Carol Suzanne Kite died Tuesday in Mountain Home.
James Rodney Whitesell, 83, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 83-year-old James Rodney Whitesell of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. James Rodney Whitesell died Tuesday at his residence.
Pamela A. Carrillo, 55, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 55-year-old Pamela A. Carrillo of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Pamela Carrillo died Sept. 19 in Tijuana, Mexico.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Here’s when temperatures will drop into the 30s
The latest forecast data is calling for even cooler temperatures over the next few days, with the coldest air arriving Thursday morning
Family and Community night at Calico Rock Elementary Wednesday night
Calico Rock Schools are hosting a family and community night Wednesday from 5 to 8 at the Calico Rock Elementary Auditorium. The event will feature topics to help safeguard your family with cyber security, human trafficking awareness and mental health. Speakers for the event include Mike Mason presenting information about...
Texas man killed in 1-vehicle accident near Midway
A Texas man is dead following a one-vehicle accident north of Midway earlier this month. Sixty-two-year-old Stephen Cioffi of San Marcos was pronounced dead on the scene. According to the Arkansas State Police, Cioffi was traveling on Arkansas Highway 5 on Sept. 12. His vehicle reportedly ran off the road and struck a tree.
‘The Voice’ contestant Andrew Igbokidi says he’s ‘Proud to represent Arkansas’
You could call Andrew Igbokidi the voice of Arkansas at the moment. The 22-year-old from Hot Springs is turning heads and turning every chair on "The Voice" singing competition on NBC.
MHPS Board of Education meets in special session Thursday morning
The Mountain Home Public School Board of Education will hold a special meeting, tomorrow morning at 8 on the campus of Nelson Wilks Herron Elementary School. Items on the agenda include a request to approve contract academic service agreements, request to approve employer health insurance premium adjustment, request to approve budget adjustments, and a discussion of custodial services.
Crash on 1-30 near Benton causes huge delay
A vehicle crash on Interstate 30 in Saline County is causing a huge delay for westbound commuters Wednesday evening.
Veterans Benefits Lunch and Learn Wednesday
The Bob Davis Veterans Center will be hosting a lunch and learn Wednesday at 11 for all veterans and their spouses to learn more about the benefits available to them. Speaking will be Veterans Service Officer, Charles Leonard. Joanna Baxter joined MJ Haworth on a recent episode of Talk of...
Rodney Parham overpass opening at Cantrell ahead of schedule begins Wednesday night
It looks like the early bird not only got the worm but also may have a smoother commute beginning Wednesday.
Coffee with Ozark County Sheriff Cass Martin Thursday morning
Ozark County Sheriff Cass Martin invites the community to join him Thursday morning for Coffee with the Sheriff at 8:30 at Roy’s Store and Restaurant located off Missouri State Highway 181 in Dora. This will an opportunity to discuss public safety issues, build strong community relationships, or just have a great cup of coffee.
MH man charged with DWI after passengers get injured in 1-vehicle accident
A Mountain Home man has been charged with a felony count of driving while intoxicated after his two passengers were seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident northwest of Springfield early Tuesday evening. Thirty-year-old Tyler Sindle was also cited for careless and imprudent driving involving an accident after 21-year-old Dakota Rhodes and 19-year-old Tyler Fletcher, both of Humansville, Missouri, were transported to Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar.
arkadelphian.com
1 dead, 3 hurt in Hot Springs crash
A Leola woman died and three others were injured Monday afternoon following a two-vehicle collision in Garland County. According to an Arkansas State Police preliminary crash summary, a vehicle pulled out of a private driveway into oncoming traffic on US Highway 270 East near Hot Springs. Joyce M. Newton, 75,...
Counties opting out of Ozark Run Scenic Byway may fully remove Highway 160 from the proposal
Counties and cities are opting out of the Ozark Run Scenic Byway, a 375-mile route from St. Louis to Branson, that was proposed in 2021. According to the Ozark County Times, the opt out stems from public feedback from residents who fear government overreach. Officials in Taney, Shannon, and Oregon counties have already opted out from the proposed byway, and commissioners from both Ozark and Howell counties say they will probably opt out as well, leaving the entire stretch of Highway 160 out of the byway plan.
