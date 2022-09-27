Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WQAD
Moline police find 2 cars submerged in Mississippi River
The submerged cars were found near the 55th street boat ramp along Butterworth Parkway. Police say the cars have been submerged for many years.
ourquadcities.com
Moline seeks information about submerged cars from 2006, ’13
On Monday, Sept. 26, at approximately 9:43 a.m. a subcontractor dive team for Lunda Construction Company was doing underwater surveying along the shoreline next to Ben Butterworth Parkway when workers found two vehicles submerged in the Mississippi River near the 55th Street boat ramp. They notified the Moline Police Department,...
Frost Advisory issued for counties in Northwest Illinois
A Frost Advisory has been issued for several counties for overnight. The advisory runs from midnight to 8 a.m. Wednesday and includes DeKalb, La Salle, Lee, Ogle and Winnebago. Protect outdoor plants with coverings or bring them inside. Wednesday’s high should eventually reach 60 degrees with a 30% chance for showers.
Ready for the Knox County Scenic Drive? Here’s 6 things to know
The season has changed, the calendar will soon flip and the leaves are starting to turn colors. That means it’s time for the Knox County Scenic Drive. The Knox County Scenic Drive gets underway Saturday and Sunday at various locations around the county. It continues the following weekend, Oct. 8 and 9. The event is a self-guided car tour, allowing you to navigate your way through the small towns of Knox County, displaying the best they have to offer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1470 WMBD
Cement truck overturns at Peoria intersection Tuesday
PEORIA, Ill. — Precise information about injuries is unknown, but an investigation will be underway in the wake of an accident involving an overturned cement truck in Peoria. It happened sometime after 2 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of War Memorial Drive and Knoxville Ave. An image showed significant...
ourquadcities.com
IDOT hiring for “snowbird” positions
The Illinois Department of Transportation will be holding open houses for those interested in seasonal positions to help with snow-and-ice removal. Open houses will be held throughout the state about the department’s annual “snowbird” program. Attendees will have a chance to speak with IDOT staff to learn more about the program and be able to submit an application, which must be completed online.
Central Illinois Proud
Water damage at Ashley leads to salvage sale
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A private water main break has damaged 75% of showroom products at the Ashley Homestore on North Knoxville Avenue in Peoria. It’s not great for the company, but it means that you could score a great deal. According to Ashley’s Director of Sales Tom...
1470 WMBD
Peoria natives waiting out hurricane impacts in Florida
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Roughly 2.5 million people in Florida are under some kind of evacuation plan awaiting Hurricane Ian’s arrival. Cindy Ardis-Jenkins, a Peoria Native now living in Cape Coral, Florida,. says they’re far enough from Punta Gorda, where the eye of the storm is expected to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rock Island’s Igor’s Bistro Is So Good It’s Scary
The first iteration of Igor graced the silver screens in 1933. Today Igor has been in some variation of different personas in many different classic horror movies as a bumbling and loyal assistant to mad scientist and evil monsters. However, Igor’s Bistro in Rock Island (next to Saukie Golf Course)...
1470 WMBD
Council approves new Grandview Ave AirBnB over stiff opposition
PEORIA, Ill. — Despite loud opposition from local residents this week, Peoria city council members have approved special permitting for a new Air-BnB style short term rental property in Peoria’s upscale Grandview Drive neighborhood. Before the final vote Tuesday, one local resident after another came forward pleading with...
Ogle County mobile home park might have a rodent infestation
DAVIS JUNCTION, Ill. (WTVO) — Residents at an Ogle County mobile home park have complained of a rodent infestation. Neighbors said that they have called multiple agencies for help, with no luck. A woman living in the park said that she started smelling odors first before hearing about a neighbor finding a rodent on the […]
WIFR
Smoke engulfs warehouse in Lee County
DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - A large commercial fire in Lee County called for several units from surrounding areas to respond Monday. Around 11 a.m. Dixon Rural Fire Protection dispatched to the 2200 block of W 4th Street in Dixon for reports of a commercial fire. Smoke billowed from the building...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 dead after single-vehicle crash in rural Rock Falls
ROCK FALLS, Ill — Three men are now dead after their vehicle lost control and rolled several times in rural Rock Falls, according to a news release from the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office. Whiteside County deputies responded to a report of a single-vehicle car crash around 11:07 p.m. on...
Three dead in Whiteside County crash
Three people from Whiteside County are dead after a single vehicle crash in rural Rock Falls last night, according to a release from Sheriff John Booker. Whiteside County deputies were called to Prophetstown Road near Gaulrapp Road in Rock Falls in response to a single vehicle traffic crash. After an investigation, it was determined that […]
geneseorepublic.com
Here's who bought and sold property in Henry County last week
Esther Jones to Charles and Kassandra Croegaert, 2 Riverside Acres, Geneseo, $9,000. Kendra Mennenga to Alton and Mariann Klick, 103 Andrea Ct., Cleveland, $237,500. Kody and Hayley Bosch to Thomas Rizzo, 21239 E. 900 St., Geneseo, $325,000. Joann Clementz to Jeremy Goffrier, 401 E. 9th St., Kewanee, $76,500. Sharon Blakey...
aledotimesrecord.com
Galesburg burglaries: $25K in wiring stolen from former Bergner's HVAC units
GALESBURG — At 2:29 p.m. Sunday, the HVAC units at the former Bergner’s were heavily damaged. The owner of the former store told police he had gone to check on the property, 1090 W. Carl Sandburg Drive, and could see that a HVAC unit was open. He went to the roof and discovered that both the heating and cooling units had been broken open and stripped of all their wiring. The estimated value of the taken wiring is $25,000, with the units themselves being valued at $50,000 and $10,000.
We Found the Best Dive Bars in Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois
Dive bars are just a great part of Americana. We've all been inside one whether it was on accident or intentional. My parents were in a bowling league most of my childhood. The bowling alley was in the same building as the diner my mom worked at during the day and the bar my dad drank at during the night.
Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in weekend crash in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The McLean County Coroner has released the identity of a woman who was killed over the weekend when she was hit by a vehicle in Bloomington. Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder said the woman is 29-year-old Yesenia Navarrete of Bloomington. An autopsy is pending and her death remains under investigation by Yoder’s […]
walls102.com
Areas of Mendota lose phone; Internet service
MENDOTA – Many customers of Frontier Telephone and Internet were without service after having a main trunk line damaged last Thursday. Officials with the city of Mendota confirmed that a horizontal drilling machine damaged multiple utility services at the corner of Pennsylvania Ave and Monroe Street. Since spring, over two dozen different underground utilities have been damaged during the installation of city-wide fiber optic lines, including water, sewer, electric and gas lines.
wcsjnews.com
Marseilles Man Killed in ATV Accident in Seneca
The Seneca Police Department has released information about an ATV accident that occurred this past weekend. Seneca Police Chief George Lamboley said a passerby saw a man and a flipped ATV off the roadway on East 2850th Road or Brookfield Drive in Seneca around 6 a.m. on Sunday, September 25th.
Comments / 1