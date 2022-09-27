ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coach Krista Gerlich says depth, versatility to define Texas Tech women's basketball

By Stephen Garcia, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 2 days ago

It would be a tall order to ask anyone on the Texas Tech women's basketball team to fill the shoes left behind by star Vivian Gray.

So Krista Gerlich won't.

Instead, the third-year Lady Raiders coach will rely on the group's depth and versatility to make up for the void left by Gray's graduation. In fact, Gerlich said Monday following Tech's first practice that the committee approach could make the team more dangerous on offense.

Gray, one of two players to average double figures, led the Lady Raiders with 20.2 points per game. The next-highest scorer still on the roster who played more than eight games is guard Rhyle McKinney (7.8 points).

"I don't think you can replace Vivian Gray," Gerlich said, "and obviously what she did on the court. I mean, she's a fantastic player. But I think that we're going to have a group of girls that can really play together and get some great looks. I think we'll be a little bit tougher to guard because you have to defend everyone. It's not going to be so specific about who we're getting the ball to."

Gerlich is also high on the team's frontcourt, which added transfers Jazmaine Lewis and Jojo Nworie. Katie "Big Kat" Ferrell, a 6-foot-1 transfer from Texas-Arlington, is listed as a guard/forward.

Lewis (6-4) and Nworie (6-5) join returning Lady Raiders Lana Wenger (6-4) and Ella Tofaeono (6-3), who rejoined the team Monday after recovering from a foot injury.

"I think (our strength) is going to be our depth," Gerlich said. "I don't think that we're going to have any one standout player, if you will. We're going to have some kids obviously that can do some really good things, but I think we're going to have a lot of depth and a lot of consistency. And I think that's going to be huge for us.

"The fact that we're bigger inside and we'll have a post presence is going to help us a lot. And we're just longer and more athletic, so we'll be able to extend our defense into the full court. We'll be able to create some offense from our defense, which will help us when we're struggling, maybe, in the half-court setting."

Ferrell agreed, saying each post has her own unique skill set.

"I think our post group is really, really good," Ferrell said. "Like (Tofaeono) said, each person has their thing that they're good at. What someone might have a weakness in, someone else picks up the slack. I think we really work good as a group in that aspect. I think our post play will be a really big help, especially in the Big 12, considering you have to have pretty good post play to compete at a high level."

Tofaeono, one of five seniors, admitted it was a "bittersweet" going through her last first practice. She said she spent her time away from the court enhancing her knowledge of the game and hopes to use that in her role as one of the team leaders.

"It's been a bit of a different start to my senior year, just because I've been out," Tofaeono said. "I've tried to learn as much as possible off the court and on the sidelines and on the baselines. I've tried to embrace that (role as) encouraging, vocal leader."

First-day notes

➤ Gerlich said Monday "a couple" of players are not practicing because of injuries but did not elaborate. "We're on the mend, though," she said, adding "hopefully we'll have everybody ready for the first game."

➤ Bryn Gerlich and Ella Tofaeono are the only two players back from the starting lineup of Tech's last game, a 73-58 loss to Oklahoma State in the first round of the Big 12 Conference tournament. Guard Tatum Veitenheimer started 14 games, but no other returner made more than six starts. Krista Gerlich said the starting five is "not set" at this point.

➤ True freshman Bailey Maupin, a Gruver grad, will be an immediate contributor, Krista Gerlich said. Maupin led the Lady Hounds to the Class 2A state championship in the spring, finishing with a 33-0 record. "I expect her to get lots of minutes as a freshman," Krista Gerlich said. "And I think that she will be one of our key pieces."

Big 12 Conference schedule

The Big 12 released its women's basketball schedule Monday. Times are to be announced.

Dec. 31 — vs. Iowa State

Jan. 4 — at Kansas

Jan. 7 — at TCU

Jan. 11 — vs. Oklahoma

Jan. 14 — at Kansas State

Jan. 18 — vs. Texas

Jan. 21 — at West Virginia

Jan. 28 — vs. Baylor

Feb. 1 — at Oklahoma State

Feb. 5 — vs. Kansas State

Feb. 8 — at Texas

Feb. 11 — vs. Kansas

Feb. 15 — at Oklahoma

Feb. 18 — vs. Oklahoma State

Feb. 22 — vs. West Virginia

Feb. 25 — at Baylor

March 1 — vs. TCU

March 4 — at Iowa State

