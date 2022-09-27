ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annville, PA

Comments / 1

Related
abc27.com

CLEARED: Crashes shut down US 222 in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Accidents closed all lanes on US 222 in Lancaster County on Sept. 27. According to PennDOT, the crash was on US 222 southbound between Exit: I-76 Turnpike/PA 272 – PA Turnpike/Denver and Exit: US 322 – Blue Ball. PennDOT also reported a...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Annville, PA
City
Spring Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
lebtown.com

2021 ended with a budget surplus, Lebanon mayor tells City Council

Lebanon mayor Sherry Capello told City Council Monday night that a year-end audit revealed a $165,868 budget surplus for 2021. Revenues for last year came in at 119% of budget projections, and expenses at just 91%. As of Aug. 31, with the 2022 fiscal year 67% complete, year-to-date revenues and...
LEBANON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Dhl#Business Industry#Linus Business#Exel Inc#Mfs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
WFMZ-TV Online

Fatal crash on Route 222 closes southbound lanes for hours

EAST COCALICO TWP., Pa. — A fatal crash closed a southbound stretch of Route 222 between Reading and Lancaster for about six hours on Tuesday. The crash was reported shortly before 3 p.m. on the border between East Cocalico and Ephrata townships in Lancaster County. Police have not yet...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania to create three new state parks

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania is spending $45 million to add new state parks at a nature preserve in Tunkhannock, on Big Elk Creek in the Philadelphia suburbs and along the Susquehanna River near Wrightsville, officials were set to announce Tuesday. The additions to the state’s 121-park system will be an existing nearly 700-acre nature […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Windsor Twp. residents fed up with stormwater property damage

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A stormwater system in Windsor Township, York County is causing headaches for people in a nearby neighborhood. "It's very frustrating," resident Bill Simms said. "We just keep dealing with it.”. Simms has lived in his Windsor Township home since 1992. He says he’s experienced damage...
YORK COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy