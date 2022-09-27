Read full article on original website
PennDOT looking to fill permanent and temporary maintenance positions
PennDOT is looking to fill permanent and temporary maintenance positions in its south central Pennsylvania region. The department will hold an open house from noon to 4 p.m. each Tuesday at its offices in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties. Walk-ins are welcome. No appointments are needed.
Closure of Market St. Bridge in York to begin at 6 a.m. Tuesday, PennDOT says
YORK, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation issued a reminder Monday that the Market Street Bridge in York County will be closed for five weeks, beginning Tuesday morning. The bridge, which carries Route 462 across Mill Creek in Springettsbury and Spring Garden townships, will be replaced. Its closure...
Major delays expected during East Market Street bridge replacement
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The replacement project for the East Market Street bridge over Mill Creek in Spring Garden Township, York County, will cause a month and half detour, according to PennDOT. Detours will be in place using North Sherman Street, Route 30 and North Hills Road. Starting today,...
CLEARED: Crashes shut down US 222 in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Accidents closed all lanes on US 222 in Lancaster County on Sept. 27. According to PennDOT, the crash was on US 222 southbound between Exit: I-76 Turnpike/PA 272 – PA Turnpike/Denver and Exit: US 322 – Blue Ball. PennDOT also reported a...
Urban Churn expanding pint sales and opening third central Pa. store
A small-batch Harrisburg ice cream company is growing its brand with pint sales and a new shop. Urban Churn owner Adam Brackbill announced the homemade cream is selling at two Giant stores - 2300 Linglestown Road in Susquehanna Township and 6560 Carlisle Pike in Silver Spring Township.
2021 ended with a budget surplus, Lebanon mayor tells City Council
Lebanon mayor Sherry Capello told City Council Monday night that a year-end audit revealed a $165,868 budget surplus for 2021. Revenues for last year came in at 119% of budget projections, and expenses at just 91%. As of Aug. 31, with the 2022 fiscal year 67% complete, year-to-date revenues and...
End-of-life care provider breaks ground on larger eight bedroom facility
The Pappus House, which provides end-of-life care, broke ground this week on a new, larger eight-bedroom home in Jackson Township, York County. The new home is located at 66 Big Mount Road and will include eight private bedrooms. The organization currently operates a three-bedroom end-of-life home on Cherry Street in York Township.
Convoy escorting large transformer expected to cause traffic delays in Lancaster County
COLUMBIA, Pa. — Authorities in Lancaster County announced that several roadways in the area could be congested on Tuesday as PPL moves a large transformer from Columbia to Penn Township. It will take anywhere from four to eight hours for the gigantic piece of equipment to complete its 19.4-mile...
This Small Pennsylvania Town Was Just Named One of the Best Vacation Destinations in the Country
Pennsylvania is filled with charming small towns that provide the most relaxing and scenic getaways. One of these places has recently garnered the attention of one of the biggest magazines in the country.
Here’s what opened at this former N.B. Liebman Furniture store
Raymour & Flanigan Furniture and Mattresses has opened its third store in the midstate. The building at 4705 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township was home to N.B. Liebman Furniture from 1969 until it closed in May. And it will continue as a furniture store. Raymour & Flanigan Furniture and Mattresses...
FedEx Supply Chain is hosting a two-day hiring event this week at York County Fairgrounds
YORK, Pa. — A York County facility is looking to hire seasonal workers ahead of the holiday rush. FedEx Supply Chain, a business unit of FedEx Logistics, is looking to add roughly 400 seasonal warehouse positions at its facility, located at 325 S Salem Church Road in West Manchester Township, the company said Monday in a press release.
Local residents in touch with relatives in Puerto Rico, mobilizing storm aid effort
Many in Lebanon County’s sizable Puerto Rican community have spent the last week struggling to get in touch with friends and family on the Caribbean island, which was hammered on Sept. 18 by Hurricane Fiona. The storm dumped over 30 inches of rain on the island, causing widespread flooding...
Wolf admin announces location for three new state parks
The Wolf administration announced in July that there would be three additions to the commonwealth’s state park system, bringing the total number of state parks from 121 to 124, but at the time, details about the locations of the parks were not yet public. The post Wolf admin announces location for three new state parks appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Elias Avenue, Emma Road residents voice their Walmart traffic concerns
This article was funded by LebTown donors as part of our Civic Impact Reporting Project. Some 90 minutes of the two-hour meeting of the North Lebanon Township Board of Supervisors meeting on Sept. 19 were taken up by public comment, much of it dealing with a new Walmart facility. Over...
Fatal crash on Route 222 closes southbound lanes for hours
EAST COCALICO TWP., Pa. — A fatal crash closed a southbound stretch of Route 222 between Reading and Lancaster for about six hours on Tuesday. The crash was reported shortly before 3 p.m. on the border between East Cocalico and Ephrata townships in Lancaster County. Police have not yet...
Deer management program to begin Saturday at Gettysburg National Military Park
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — The Gettysburg National Military Park and Eisenhower National Historic Site will soon begin conducting the lethal removal of white-tailed deer as part of its White-tailed Deer Management Plan/Environmental Impact Statement, the park announced Wednesday. Planned to run from October through March 2023, the deer removal "addresses...
Popular restaurant chain soon to open another location in Pennsylvania
If you're a fan of delicious sub sandwiches, you may be interested to learn that a popular restaurant chain will soon be opening a new location in Pennsylvania to help satisfy your cravings. Read on to learn more.
Pennsylvania to create three new state parks
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania is spending $45 million to add new state parks at a nature preserve in Tunkhannock, on Big Elk Creek in the Philadelphia suburbs and along the Susquehanna River near Wrightsville, officials were set to announce Tuesday. The additions to the state’s 121-park system will be an existing nearly 700-acre nature […]
Rep. Lloyd Smucker tours Lancaster County company, discusses challenges small businesses face
EPHRATA, Pa. — U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker (PA-11) was in Lancaster County on Monday, addressing issues small businesses are facing. He toured CounterTek in Ephrata and spoke with the company's founder and CFO about the challenges businesses continue to deal with after the COVID-19 pandemic, including workforce shortages and supply chain issues.
Windsor Twp. residents fed up with stormwater property damage
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A stormwater system in Windsor Township, York County is causing headaches for people in a nearby neighborhood. "It's very frustrating," resident Bill Simms said. "We just keep dealing with it.”. Simms has lived in his Windsor Township home since 1992. He says he’s experienced damage...
