Lynn Eckerle: Bacon, cheese a perfect pairing

The Daily Reporter
The Daily Reporter
 2 days ago
Kathy from Quincy sent in her recipe for Bacon Cheese Nibbles, the best ever football-day snack. Judy from Moscow makes her Hot Ruben Spread in a slow-cooker. It is always a hit on game day. Teresa from Jennings says her Sesame & Cheddar Pastries are a great snack during the Big Game. Please send recipes and requests to The Recipe Exchange at lynneckerle@gmail.com.

BACON CHEESE NIBBLES

6 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled

3 T sesame seeds

1-5 serving size envelope instant mashed potatoes

1 egg

1/4 c mayonnaise

1/2 c shredded Cheddar cheese

Paprika

DIRECTIONS: Spread sesame seeds on a baking sheet and toast at 350 degrees for 6 minutes, stirring occasionally, until golden brown. Prepare instant potatoes according to the package directions, except decrease water to 2/3 cup. Potatoes will be stiff. Stir in egg, mayonnaise, Cheddar cheese and crumbled bacon. Shape into small balls using a rounded teaspoon for each one. Roll in sesame seeds and sprinkle with paprika. Bake at 400 degrees for 10 to 15 minutes, until golden brown. Serve hot.

HOT REUBEN SPREAD

8 oz cream cheese, softened

5 oz thinly sliced corn beef, chopped

1 1/2 c shredded Swiss cheese

3/4 c drained sauerkraut

1/2 c Thousand Island dressing

Assorted crackers

DIRECTIONS: Spray the inside of a slow-cooker with cooking spray. In a large bowl, mix together cream cheese, corn beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing until well blended. Place mixture in the slow-cooker. Cook on low heat setting for 1 1/2 hours. Lift lid and stir until melted cream cheese is smooth. Scrape down the sides of the cooker with a spatula to help prevent edge of spread from scorching. Replace lid and keep on low heat. Serve with assorted crackers.

SESAME & CHEESE PASTRIES

1 c flour

1/2 t salt

1/2 t dry mustard

1/2 t sugar

1/4 t nutmeg

1 c grated sharp Cheddar cheese

1/4 c sesame seeds

1 beaten egg yolk

1/3 c butter, melted

1 T cold water

1/2 t Worcestershire sauce

Paprika

DIRECTIONS: Sift together, flour, salt, dry mustard, sugar and nutmeg into a mixing bowl. Add Cheddar cheese and sesame seeds. Combine egg yolk with slightly cooled melted butter, water and Worcestershire sauce. Stir into flour mixture. Form into a ball. On a lightly floured surface, divide dough in half. Roll out each half to one-eighth inch thickness. Cut into strips about 3 inches long and 3/4 inches wide. Place on parchment paper-lined baking sheets and sprinkle with paprika. Refrigerate at least 30 minutes. Bake at 350 degrees for 12 minutes or until crisp, puffy and lightly browned. Serve hot. Makes about 48 pastries.

From a reader:

Dear Lynn,

Would you please see if everyone would share their recipes for Apple Crisp?

Betty from Lapeer

Please send recipes and requests to The Recipe Exchange at lynneckerle@gmail.com.

#Cheddar Cheese#Swiss Cheese#Cream Cheese#Sugar#Food Drink#Bacon Cheese Nibbles#Sesame Cheddar Pastries#The Recipe Exchange
The Daily Reporter

ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Coldwater, MI from Coldwater Daily Reporter.

 http://thedailyreporter.com

