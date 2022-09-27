Today marks the conclusion to another chapter in the life and career of one of the most celebrated musicians of our time – Dave Grohl. At 3am UK time, Grohl will march out in front of tens of thousands of Foo Fighters fans in Los Angeles alongside an army of musical legends to celebrate the life of his late drummer, Taylor Hawkins. This signals yet another crossroads in a life already marked and defined by them. But what’s next for Grohl? The death of his drummer and best friend has left many questioning where on earth he goes...

