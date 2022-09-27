ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

hotnewhiphop.com

Chloe Bailey Turns Heads With Blue Rhinestone Bodysuit At iHeartRadio Music Festival

Chloe Bailey loves to put on a good show. In the past, she's drawn comparisons to none other than Beyoncé, and has even gotten compliments from the legend. Bailey's performance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas found her showing off her talent, and looks, once more. During her set, she performed several of her biggest hits while wearing a blue rhinestone bodysuit and fishnet tights in front of a packed crowd.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Whiskey Riff

Carrie Underwood Turning Down Florida Georgia Line’s Collaboration Request Is An All-Time Great Carrie Underwood Moment

The Backstreet Boys, Justin Bieber, Bebe Rexha, Nelly, Jason Derulo… hell even Luke Bryan and Tim McGraw… Florida Georgia Line has made a career out of collaborating with other artists. Carrie Underwood is not one of them. Given we had to live through Florida Georgia Line’s ridiculous Country Music Hall of Fame exhibit, what better time than now to take a look back at one of my favorite Carrie Underwood moments. Back in 2020, the FGL boys shared an Instagram […] The post Carrie Underwood Turning Down Florida Georgia Line’s Collaboration Request Is An All-Time Great Carrie Underwood Moment first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Ciara Taps Summer Walker for ‘Better Thangs,’ a ‘Feel-Good R&B Anthem’

Nothing but positivity. Ciara is back with her second single of the year, as she welcomes Summer Walker to celebrate the “Better Thangs” in life. The new sunshine-kissed single dropped Wednesday. Ciara described the track as “a feel-good R&B anthem for elevating every aspect of your life” in a statement about the song. “It’s meant to bring joy while inspiring the continuous evolution of one’s self,” she said. After releasing her album Still Over It last year, Walker has hopped onto songs by top-notch artists such as “No Love” with SZA, “Best Friends” with the Weeknd, and most recently,...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Miley Cyrus reveals she performed Def Leppard's Photograph at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert as 'a personal request' from the late drummer in an old voice message

Miley Cyrus was among the dozens of musical artists to perform at the star-studded Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The Night Crawling singer, who called the event 'the most special way to remember the MOST special person', joined members of Def Leppard, and other stars, to perform their 1983 hit song Photograph.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thebrag.com

Dave Chappelle sings Radiohead’s ‘Creep’ at Taylor Hawkins tribute

It was an all-star affair as artists took to the stage to celebrate the life of late Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins. Joan Jett, Pink, Miley Cyrus, Def Leppard, Travis Barker, Kesha, Josh Homme, Joe Walsh, Wolfgang Van Halen and more came joined the Foo fighters in a musical extravaganza at the Kia Forum in Inglewood on Tuesday to pay tribute to the late music legend.
INGLEWOOD, CA
American Songwriter

Behind the Double Meaning of “The Dance” By Garth Brooks

Though Garth Brooks has no shortage of hits to his name, “The Dance” remains one of his signature tracks. Released as the final single from his self-titled debut in 1990, the song was honored as both the Song of the Year and Video of the Year by the Academy of Country Music and has since stood the test of time, enduring as one of the songs people think of when they think of great country music of the ’90s.
THEATER & DANCE
talentrecap.com

‘The Masked Singer’ Recap: Harp Keeps Her Crown on Vegas Night

The Masked Singer Season 8 returned on Wednesday for Vegas Night, as three celebrities were unmasked and Harp kept her title of Queen of The Masked Singer after a Battle Royale against Panther. The episode picked up from last week’s cliffhanger, as Hummingbird was revealed to be NSYNC’s Chris Kirkpatrick.
NFL
Deseret News

These are the singers Blake Shelton has recruited on ‘The Voice’

Who is on Team Blake on “The Voice” 2022? Which singers have joined Blake Shelton’s team on “The Voice” 2022? Who are The Dryes on “The Voice” 2022? Who is Madison Hughes on Team Blake? Who is Kate Kalvach? Who is Bryce Leatherwood? Tanner Fussell, Eva Ullman, The Dryes, Kate Kalvach, Bryce Leatherwood, Kevin Hawkins and Brayden Lape join Team Blake on “The Voice” 2022.
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Foo Fighters Announce More Artists for Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in L.A.

In June, Foo Fighters announced that they’d be performing tribute shows in London and Los Angeles to honor Taylor Hawkins. After sharing the first wave of artists performing at the September 27 show at Inglewood’s Kia Forum—which includes Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus, Joshua Homme of Queens of the Stone Age, Joan Jett, Brian May of Queen, Gene Simons of Kiss, Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Mark Ronson, Alanis Morissette, and more—the band has now shared the full lineup for the event.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Voices: After the Taylor Hawkins memorial concert, big decisions lie ahead for Dave Grohl

Today marks the conclusion to another chapter in the life and career of one of the most celebrated musicians of our time – Dave Grohl. At 3am UK time, Grohl will march out in front of tens of thousands of Foo Fighters fans in Los Angeles alongside an army of musical legends to celebrate the life of his late drummer, Taylor Hawkins. This signals yet another crossroads in a life already marked and defined by them. But what’s next for Grohl? The death of his drummer and best friend has left many questioning where on earth he goes...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Kerrang

In pictures: The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in Los Angeles

Last night in Los Angeles, legends of rock'n'roll assembled in the Kia Forum to pay tribute to their friend Taylor Hawkins with a special mega-concert in his honour. Pulling out a whopping 53-song setlist, including a hit-filled climax by Foo Fighters, everyone from P!nk and Miley Cyrus to Chad Smith and Rush treated the City Of Angels with some of the greatest songs of all time.
LOS ANGELES, CA
American Songwriter

Foo Fighters Guitarist, Chris Shiflett, Indicates the Band Will Likely Continue in Wake of Taylor Hawkins’ Death

Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett has indicated that the band will likely forge ahead despite the recent and tragic death of the group’s famed drummer, Taylor Hawkins. Speaking on The Plug with Justin Jay about his new solo releases, Shiflett talked about the Foo Fighters and their plans to continue without Hawkins, who died of a drug overdose earlier this year.
MUSIC

