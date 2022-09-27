ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PhillyBite

5 Best Restaurants in Pennsylvania to Enjoy Fall

- Pennsylvania has you covered if you're looking for the best places to eat this fall. Here are a few suggestions: Penn's Tavern in Sunbury, Carsonville Hotel in Halifax, Guante Family Restaurant in Mifflintown, and Shy Bear Brewing Company in Lewistown. Penn’s Tavern in Sunbury. Penn's Tavern is a...
SUNBURY, PA
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Things to do in Harrisburg, PA

Harrisburg is the capital of Pennsylvania, with a population of more than 49,247 residents as of 2020. It covers an area of about 30.72 km squared and is known for its fondness for historical sites, beautiful scenery, and culture. The city is charming and attracts hundreds of thousands of tourists each year. This article will discuss the 20 Best Things to do in Harrisburg, PA.
HARRISBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Schuylkill County native living in Florida preps for Ian

Schuylkill County native Danny Dewald has been living in Cape Coral, south of Sarasota, for eight years, and he is already seeing some scary signs as Hurricane Ian approaches the Gulf Coast of Florida. "The water level is way lower than it usually is," Dewald said. Dewald, his son, and...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Melissa Frost

Weekend Events: Harvest Festival, Monster Truck Fall Bash, Oktoberfest, and More [Lancaster, PA]

No plans for the weekend? As usual, there are plenty of fun events happening throughout the county. This first weekend in October, there's a little bit of everything. The Harvest Festival in Elizabethtown is a local, annual tradition that occurs around the time of the main harvest of Elizabethtown. The day is celebrated with music, prayers, food and fun. Stop by Trellis Marketplace’s Pop Up Shop and meet amazing artisans, makers, musicians, farmers and food trucks.
LANCASTER, PA
lebtown.com

PennDOT to hold weekly open house at Lebanon office

Starting this week, PennDOT will hold a weekly open house each Tuesday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Lebanon County Maintenance Office, 1445 Cumberland St. PennDOT is seeking Lebanon County applicants interested in temporary or permanent CDL operator positions (starting pay $21/hour), diesel and construction equipment mechanics positions (starting pay $25.91/hour), and diesel and construction equipment mechanic trainees (starting pay $22.33).
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

2021 ended with a budget surplus, Lebanon mayor tells City Council

Lebanon mayor Sherry Capello told City Council Monday night that a year-end audit revealed a $165,868 budget surplus for 2021. Revenues for last year came in at 119% of budget projections, and expenses at just 91%. As of Aug. 31, with the 2022 fiscal year 67% complete, year-to-date revenues and...
LEBANON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fatal crash on Route 222 closes southbound lanes for hours

EAST COCALICO TWP., Pa. — A fatal crash closed a southbound stretch of Route 222 between Reading and Lancaster for about six hours on Tuesday. The crash was reported shortly before 3 p.m. on the border between East Cocalico and Ephrata townships in Lancaster County. Police have not yet...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Three charged with drug distribution resulting in death

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Three people have been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly distributing fentanyl that resulted in an overdose death in Union County. U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said the indictment claims Darryl Elliot, 36 from Sunbury, Steven Pierro, 34 from Plymouth Meeting, and Heather Carper, 34 from Northumberland, conspired to […]
UNION COUNTY, PA

