Hurricane Ian, now a powerful Category 4 storm, is continuing its progress through Florida after making landfall near Fort Myers on Wednesday and bringing destruction and devastation in its wake.The storm is expected to remain an extreme threat as it moves northeasterly across the state over the course of Thursday, dumping up to 20 inches of rain.Beginning the day due east of Orlando and north of West Palm Beach, its eye will swing out into the Atlantic just east of Daytona Beach in early afternoon.By the small hours of Friday morning, it will lie east of Jacksonville before proceeding...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 23 MINUTES AGO