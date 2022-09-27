ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The Independent

What path is Hurricane Ian taking?

Hurricane Ian, now a powerful Category 4 storm, is continuing its progress through Florida after making landfall near Fort Myers on Wednesday and bringing destruction and devastation in its wake.The storm is expected to remain an extreme threat as it moves northeasterly across the state over the course of Thursday, dumping up to 20 inches of rain.Beginning the day due east of Orlando and north of West Palm Beach, its eye will swing out into the Atlantic just east of Daytona Beach in early afternoon.By the small hours of Friday morning, it will lie east of Jacksonville before proceeding...
The Independent

Hurricane Ian: two million left without power as Florida hit with 155mph winds

More than two million people have been left without power after Hurricane Ian crashed into Florida’s southwest coast, with officials warning of unsurvivable storm surges in places.Powered by warm Gulf waters, Ian intensified into an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm early after passing over Cuba where it left two people dead and the entire country in blackout when the power grid collapsed.Ian slammed into Florida with winds of 155mph shortly after 1500 local time [2000 GMT] near Cayo Costa, about 48km (30 miles) west of Fort Myers, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported. It is one of the...
The Weather Channel

Hurricane Ian Prompts New Watches In Florida, Including Tampa Bay

Ian has become a hurricane in the western Caribbean Sea. Ian will strike western Cuba, possibly as a major hurricane. It will then pose a danger to Florida, anywhere from the Panhandle to the Peninsula. Hurricane and tropical storm alerts have been issued in Florida. Interests in those areas should...
Daily Mail

Hurricane Ian updates LIVE: Storm is upgraded to Category 3 major hurricane and starts to lash Cuba’s western tip with winds blasting at 125 miles per hour

Follow DailyMail.com's live blog for the latest developments on Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian made landfall early Tuesday in Western Cuba, lashing the island with rain and sustained 125mph winds as it barreled north toward the Florida coast. Around 50,000 people in Cuba's western Pinar del Rio province were evacuated to...
