What path is Hurricane Ian taking?
Hurricane Ian, now a powerful Category 4 storm, is continuing its progress through Florida after making landfall near Fort Myers on Wednesday and bringing destruction and devastation in its wake.The storm is expected to remain an extreme threat as it moves northeasterly across the state over the course of Thursday, dumping up to 20 inches of rain.Beginning the day due east of Orlando and north of West Palm Beach, its eye will swing out into the Atlantic just east of Daytona Beach in early afternoon.By the small hours of Friday morning, it will lie east of Jacksonville before proceeding...
Hurricane Ian: two million left without power as Florida hit with 155mph winds
More than two million people have been left without power after Hurricane Ian crashed into Florida’s southwest coast, with officials warning of unsurvivable storm surges in places.Powered by warm Gulf waters, Ian intensified into an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm early after passing over Cuba where it left two people dead and the entire country in blackout when the power grid collapsed.Ian slammed into Florida with winds of 155mph shortly after 1500 local time [2000 GMT] near Cayo Costa, about 48km (30 miles) west of Fort Myers, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported. It is one of the...
Hurricane Ian downgraded to tropical storm as it continues to batter Florida
Hurricane Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm Thursday morning, but officials have warned the powerful storm that brought life-threatening storm surges, floods that left people stranded in their homes and knocked out power to more than 2.5 million customers was not over. President Joe Biden on Thursday declared a...
Tropical Storm Ian forecast to reach Category 4 strength as it tracks toward Florida
Tropical Storm Ian, the ninth named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is forecast to reach up to Category 4 hurricane strength before hitting Florida next week. If it does, it will be the first major hurricane to impact the state since 2018.
Hurricane Ian: DeSantis says ‘we’ve never seen a flood like this’ as Biden declares disaster – live
Governor says there have been many 911 calls from residents trapped in their homes by flood waters, as president makes federal funds available to help
Hurricane Center alert: 'Higher than usual' uncertainty for Tropical Storm Ian
As Tropical Storm Ian intensifies and makes its way toward the United States, the National Hurricane Center is advising that the future strength and path of the storm remains uncertain — in fact, more so than usual.
Tropical Storm Ian forecast to "rapidly strengthen," could hit Florida as major hurricane
Tropical Storm Ian is expected to "rapidly strengthen" this weekend and could hit Florida early next week as a major hurricane, according to forecasters. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Tropical Storm Ian was moving across the central Caribbean Sea...
Hurricane Ian Prompts New Watches In Florida, Including Tampa Bay
Ian has become a hurricane in the western Caribbean Sea. Ian will strike western Cuba, possibly as a major hurricane. It will then pose a danger to Florida, anywhere from the Panhandle to the Peninsula. Hurricane and tropical storm alerts have been issued in Florida. Interests in those areas should...
Hurricane Ian Live Updates: Nearly 2,000 U.S. Flights Canceled
Ian has now weakened to a tropical storm, but left millions without power and caused devastating floods across Florida. Follow for the latest.
Hurricane Ian updates LIVE: Storm is upgraded to Category 3 major hurricane and starts to lash Cuba’s western tip with winds blasting at 125 miles per hour
Follow DailyMail.com's live blog for the latest developments on Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian made landfall early Tuesday in Western Cuba, lashing the island with rain and sustained 125mph winds as it barreled north toward the Florida coast. Around 50,000 people in Cuba's western Pinar del Rio province were evacuated to...
