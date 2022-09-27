Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
New COVID Booster Concerns as Bivalent Vaccines Roll Out to the Public
Doctors are urging people to get the new bivalent boosters that were approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) last week, but there are some concerns when it comes to getting the right one. It appears Pfizer's updated booster looks a lot like the old one, same...
Pfizer vs. Moderna: What are the new bivalent boosters’ differences?
(NEXSTAR) – Americans looking to get a booster shot against the coronavirus this fall don’t just have one new option – they’ve got two. Both Moderna and Pfizer have a new FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine, specially formulated to ward off the omicron variant of the virus. Both...
'Not only bad medicine, it’s bad policy': Moderna receives FDA green light for COVID-19 booster targeting the Omicron variant despite some experts saying the shot provides little additional protection
Moderna has received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Omicron-specific COVID-19 booster shot, the firm announced Wednesday. The jab is the first reformulated shot to receive the regulatory green light in the U.S. It has been approved for all adults aged 18 and older. Pfizer, Moderna's main competitor in the rollout of COVID-19 shots, is expected to receive similar approval soon as well.
New Omicron Booster Side Effects: What to Expect From the Bivalent Vaccines
Experts say the side effects from the new booster doses are expected to be very similar to other COVID-19 shots.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
survivornet.com
College-Bound 17-Year-Old Girl Dismissed Body Pain As A ‘Pulled Muscle:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Mia Gatanaga was diagnosed with primary mediastinal large B-cell, a rare form of non-Hodgkins lymphoma, in her senior year of high school after initially dismissing her symptoms as simply a ‘pulled muscle.’. The 17-year-old, who is now in remission after four months of chemotherapy and more than 20 weeks...
Do You Really Need This New Omicron Booster? Here’s What Experts Say.
Get ready to roll up your sleeves again: A new COVID booster that targets the latest variants is ready for your arm.
WHO 'strongly advises against' use of two COVID treatments
LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Two COVID-19 antibody therapies are no longer recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO), on the basis that Omicron and the variant's latest offshoots have likely rendered them obsolete.
Pfizer CEO tests positive for COVID-19 again
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said on Saturday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 again — the second time he has contracted the virus in under two months. “While we’ve made great progress, the virus is still with us,” he wrote on Twitter. Bourla, who previously tested...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CDC recommends Pfizer's and Moderna's new Covid boosters
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday signed off on updated versions of Pfizer-BioNTech’s and Moderna’s Covid boosters, allowing vaccinations to begin. The final endorsement, from CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, came shortly after the members of the agency's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted in...
Moderna vs Pfizer: Is it OK to mix and match the updated COVID-19 booster shots?
A big question with the new COVID-19 vaccine: Can you mix brands? Here is what experts say
Pfizer and BioNTech ask FDA to authorize updated COVID booster for children
Pfizer and BioNTech announced Monday that they are seeking emergency use authorization from the FDA for its Omicron-specific COVID-19 booster for children ages 5-11. The big picture: The companies' submission comes after Moderna on Friday requested emergency use authorization for its Omicron-specific COVID booster shots for children 6-17 years old.
Experts encouraged by Alzheimer drug preliminary data
Experts on Wednesday said they were encouraged after preliminary data for a new Alzheimer's drug showed it slowed cognitive decline, the first medicine to accomplish this goal. "This is the first drug that's been shown to not only remove the build-up of a protein called amyloid in the brain, but to have a small but statistically significant impact on cognitive decline in people with early-stage disease," said Susan Kohlhaas of Alzheimer's UK. But experts cautioned their comments were tempered by the preliminary nature of the results, which were announced by press release ahead of publication in a peer-reviewed journal, as the companies look to bring the treatment to market as early as January 2023 in the United States.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Coronavirus: Pfizer, BioNTech submit EUA application for kids’ omicron booster
WASHINGTON — Pfizer and BioNTech announced Monday that they have submitted an application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization of a booster dose of their bivalent COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. The request “is supported by safety and immunogenicity data from...
Florida health care facilities evacuate patients after Ian
Thousands of people were evacuated from nursing homes and hospitals across Florida on Thursday even as winds and water from Hurricane Ian began receding. Hundreds of those evacuations were taking place across the hard-hit Fort Myers region, where damage cut off potable water to at least nine hospitals. Kristen Knapp of the Florida Health Care Association says 43 nursing homes evacuated about 3,400 residents as of Thursday morning, mostly in southwest Florida. As many as 20 facilities had reported electricity outages, but Knapp says generators are powering those buildings. Water was shut off at some facilities, too. And one area hospital began assessing the full damage from ferocious winds that tore away parts of its roof and swamped its emergency room. In Orlando, residents of the Avante nursing home were evacuated to ambulances and waiting buses through floodwater in a neighborhood that doesn’t typically flood. Paramedics rolled out residents one by one on stretchers and wheelchairs. At the neighboring Palm Island at Baldwin apartment complex, cars were submerged in the parking lot.
FDA seems poised to approve a new drug for ALS, but does it work?
In March, experts who advise the FDA questioned the efficacy of an experimental new drug for ALS. In September, they voted to approve it anyway.
Tri-City Herald
Is This the First Alzheimer’s Drug to Actually Work?
After dragging investors through the Aduhelm debacle, Biogen (BIIB) - Get Biogen Inc. Report may soon have a shot at redemption. The company's partner Eisai (ESALY) announced that a separate Alzheimer's drug candidate, lecanemab, succeeded in a late-stage study. The pair own joint rights to the asset. The experimental treatment was reported to have easily met all primary and secondary endpoints measured in the phase 3 clinical trial. Detailed results will be withheld until a medical presentation in November.
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Zonisamide for Epilepsy May Ease Parkinson’s Motor Symptoms: Study
Zonisamide, an epilepsy medication approved in the U.S. for some seizure-causing disorders, may reduce the motor symptoms of Parkinson’s disease, according to a review study of clinical trial data. The findings also suggest the therapy is associated with improvements in daily life activities for Parkinson’s patients, and with reductions...
SFO restaurant workers win raises, guaranteed health care in strike; back on the job Thursday
The roughly 1,000 workers that were on strike are now back on the job Thursday after a tentative agreement giving them raises and free family health care. They say that it is a well-deserved victory.
MorphoSys' Monjuvi Shows Long-Term Durable Response In Blood Cancer Settings
MorphoSys AG MOR announced data from the ongoing L-MIND study showing that Monjuvi (tafasitamab-cxix) regime provided long-term efficacy in relapsed or refractory (R/R) diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) treated for at least two years, including six patients on treatment for five years or more. The regime includes Monjuvi plus lenalidomide...
neurologylive.com
Alzheimer Disease Agent Lecanemab Shows Reduction in CDR-Sum of Boxes in Clarity AD
The investigational treatment from Eisai and Biogen significantly reduced the Clinical Dementia Rating-Sum of Boxes scores among patients with early AD, with safety and ARIA-E and ARIA-H incidence as expected. Lecanemab, previously known as BAN2401, reduced the decline in Clinical Dementia Rating-Sum of Boxes (CDR-SB) by 27% compared with placebo...
Comments / 0