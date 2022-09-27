ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Daily Mail

'Not only bad medicine, it’s bad policy': Moderna receives FDA green light for COVID-19 booster targeting the Omicron variant despite some experts saying the shot provides little additional protection

Moderna has received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Omicron-specific COVID-19 booster shot, the firm announced Wednesday. The jab is the first reformulated shot to receive the regulatory green light in the U.S. It has been approved for all adults aged 18 and older. Pfizer, Moderna's main competitor in the rollout of COVID-19 shots, is expected to receive similar approval soon as well.
The Hill

Pfizer CEO tests positive for COVID-19 again

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said on Saturday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 again — the second time he has contracted the virus in under two months. “While we’ve made great progress, the virus is still with us,” he wrote on Twitter. Bourla, who previously tested...
BUSINESS
NBC News

CDC recommends Pfizer's and Moderna's new Covid boosters

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday signed off on updated versions of Pfizer-BioNTech’s and Moderna’s Covid boosters, allowing vaccinations to begin. The final endorsement, from CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, came shortly after the members of the agency's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Experts encouraged by Alzheimer drug preliminary data

Experts on Wednesday said they were encouraged after preliminary data for a new Alzheimer's drug showed it slowed cognitive decline, the first medicine to accomplish this goal. "This is the first drug that's been shown to not only remove the build-up of a protein called amyloid in the brain, but to have a small but statistically significant impact on cognitive decline in people with early-stage disease," said Susan Kohlhaas of Alzheimer's UK. But experts cautioned their comments were tempered by the preliminary nature of the results, which were announced by press release ahead of publication in a peer-reviewed journal, as the companies look to bring the treatment to market as early as January 2023 in the United States.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
The Associated Press

Florida health care facilities evacuate patients after Ian

Thousands of people were evacuated from nursing homes and hospitals across Florida on Thursday even as winds and water from Hurricane Ian began receding. Hundreds of those evacuations were taking place across the hard-hit Fort Myers region, where damage cut off potable water to at least nine hospitals. Kristen Knapp of the Florida Health Care Association says 43 nursing homes evacuated about 3,400 residents as of Thursday morning, mostly in southwest Florida. As many as 20 facilities had reported electricity outages, but Knapp says generators are powering those buildings. Water was shut off at some facilities, too. And one area hospital began assessing the full damage from ferocious winds that tore away parts of its roof and swamped its emergency room. In Orlando, residents of the Avante nursing home were evacuated to ambulances and waiting buses through floodwater in a neighborhood that doesn’t typically flood. Paramedics rolled out residents one by one on stretchers and wheelchairs. At the neighboring Palm Island at Baldwin apartment complex, cars were submerged in the parking lot.
FLORIDA STATE
Tri-City Herald

Is This the First Alzheimer’s Drug to Actually Work?

After dragging investors through the Aduhelm debacle, Biogen (BIIB) - Get Biogen Inc. Report may soon have a shot at redemption. The company's partner Eisai (ESALY) announced that a separate Alzheimer's drug candidate, lecanemab, succeeded in a late-stage study. The pair own joint rights to the asset. The experimental treatment was reported to have easily met all primary and secondary endpoints measured in the phase 3 clinical trial. Detailed results will be withheld until a medical presentation in November.
HEALTH
parkinsonsnewstoday.com

Zonisamide for Epilepsy May Ease Parkinson’s Motor Symptoms: Study

Zonisamide, an epilepsy medication approved in the U.S. for some seizure-causing disorders, may reduce the motor symptoms of Parkinson’s disease, according to a review study of clinical trial data. The findings also suggest the therapy is associated with improvements in daily life activities for Parkinson’s patients, and with reductions...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Benzinga

MorphoSys' Monjuvi Shows Long-Term Durable Response In Blood Cancer Settings

MorphoSys AG MOR announced data from the ongoing L-MIND study showing that Monjuvi (tafasitamab-cxix) regime provided long-term efficacy in relapsed or refractory (R/R) diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) treated for at least two years, including six patients on treatment for five years or more. The regime includes Monjuvi plus lenalidomide...
CANCER

