Hillsdale County, MI

Health Agency wants counties to bump up funding by $22K in 2023

The Daily Reporter
The Daily Reporter
 2 days ago
COLDWATER — The six board members of the Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency recommended their county commissions raise local contributions to the agency for 2023.

The vote was 5-1, with Hillsdale County commissioner Brent Leininger objecting.

The increase to $5.30 per capita is for the mandated eight essential services matched by the state.

Health officer Rebecca Burns said of the 15-cent hike, "The proposed increase will not even raise the funding ratio by 1%. We should carefully consider all options that may address this funding imbalance and prepare a long-range plan to correct it."

Each county must pass the increase in budgets now under review for next year. In 1978, the Michigan Legislature adopted a law that "there shall be a 50/50 cost share for the state-mandated Essential Local Public Health Services" in each local health district.

Mandated local health services include:

  • Food protection
  • Private groundwater/public water supply
  • On-site sewage disposal management
  • Hearing screening (pre-school focus)
  • Vision services (pre-school focus)
  • Sexually transmitted disease control and prevention
  • Immunization
  • Infectious disease control

Local funding was not a problem until the recession of 2008. Then counties saw a revenue drop. Beginning in 2010, the three counties cut local appropriation for four consecutive years.

In 2012, the agency based local shares on population at $5.15 per person. The cut for 2013 was 15% to $4.42 or $665,664. The total appropriated in 2009 was $998,010 or 20% more.

The inflation rate since 2009 has been 30%. Finance director Theresa Fisher said that a 20% reduction since 2009 makes the impact much more significant.

For the eight essential services required for public health, the local-state ratio now is 42.15% of state funding. The 15 cents take the percentage to 42.85%, still below the 50-50 requirement.

The local agency funding rate is lower than others in the state. Smaller Allegan County funds at $6.64 per person. Barry/Eaton Counties spends $7.35 per capita. Muskegon County is $10.09.

Benzie-Leelanau Health Agency's local contribution is $14.52 for its 40,271 residents.

Fisher said the BHSJ local agency is one of the few in the state spending less than the 50-50 match. "Other counties are complaining because the state is not meeting its share of the 50-50 requirement."

Leininger said he wanted to explore whether in-kind services and revenues like rent from the dental clinic in Hillsdale could count toward the requirement.

"We need to do our research."

Fisher said if in-kind space provided by the three counties for offices is considered, the agency is still $93,000 short.

St. Joseph county commissioner Jared Hoffmaster said his county's increase is only $9,200. "I'm happy with that." The new appropriation would be $322,977.

Branch county would increase by $6,516 to $230,227. The Hillsdale increase is $6,862 to $242,454.

With continued staff resignations and long-time vacancies, Hillsdale commissioner Mark Wiley said, "We need the extra dollars to retain people." He suggested the possibility the increase should be more than 15 cents.

Leininger praised the health agency for providing services at such a low cost. He wants a comparison of tax bases of the county contributions. "Hillsdale County is in the lower third tier."

The final decision on the increase will come when each of the three county commissions passes its 2023 budget.

