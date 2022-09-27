ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

Local doctor offers affordable alternative to traditional health insurance

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Instead of relying on traditional health insurance, the Byja Clinic in Baton Rouge is a direct primary care practice. “It’s old school medicine and cuts out the middle man, and gets back to patient and doctor. Patients pay a monthly fee directly for services,” said Dr. Byron Jasper, who owns the clinic.
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

Nation-wide Adderall shortage affecting local pharmacies

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There’s a shortage of Adderall across the country. That’s the drug used to help treat ADHD, or Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder. It’s impacting pharmacies big and small across our area, making it incredibly difficult for customers to get prescriptions filled. “We get phone...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB.com

OYO Hotel in BR known for illegal activity under new management

One person arrested, two others injured after police chase in Denham Springs. Matt Williams delivers your Wednesday morning headlines. Baton Rouge National College Fair returns in-person at River Center. Students, counselors, teachers, family members and parents are all invited to attend.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

EBR to host hazardous waste drop-off day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Mayor-President’s Office is hosting a household hazardous waste drop-off day. The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 1, at the LSU Touchdown Village on South Quad Drive between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. The goal of the drop-off is...
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Fundraiser announced for family of Allison Rice

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A fundraiser is being planned to help the family of Allison Rice pay for funeral expenses. A giveback night and fundraiser will take place at the Walk On’s restaurant in Gonzales on Thursday, Oct. 6. The restaurant is located at 14569 Airline Highway in Gonzales.
GONZALES, LA
WAFB

Local organization hosts all inclusive playdate for children in the Capital Region

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Magnolia Rose Foundation has a goal of normalizing autism in children, one play date at a time. “I think sometimes people put limits on kids with special needs but they’re children so they want to have fun and they want to play as well. They want to be involved just as much as any other child would, they just have different exceptionalities,” said Miranda Georgetown Riley, founder of The Magnolia Rose Foundation.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Part-time, full-time jobs still open in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s already a busy time of year for store manager Brittany Rhinevault. “It’s the busiest time you know with the football games and everything we get super-duper busy and then just keep getting busier until we get into the holiday season,” she said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Halloween costumes needed for Baton Rouge area children

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — 10/31 Consortium wants to make sure children in the Greater Baton Rouge area will have costumes for Halloween. Between now and Oct. 7, the group is hosting a costume and candy drive. Costumes, store-bought and individually wrapped candy can be dropped off at more than 20 locations. You can find a map of those locations by clicking here.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Gardere community job fair offering full-time positions

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Gardere Initiative is hosting a community job fair with numerous employers offering full-time positions on Wednesday, September 28, at BREC Ben Burge Park, on Elvin Drive. “Workforce development and career readiness are two significant challenges we presently face in our community,” said EBR District...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

