Summer just ended and fall has just begun, but that’s not stopping the Farmers’ Almanac and The Old Farmer’s Almanac from releasing their winter weather predictions. Their official “weather forecasters” claim to use a top-secret process to achieve their “super accurate” long range prediction.
Mother Nature puts on her most colorful show during these fall foliage train rides across the US. Autumn’s a time for slowing down – and what better way to appreciate the coming of winter than indulging in a train ride through the beautiful landscape of leaves that have given up their green to turn brilliant red, yellow and orange? For many, a fall foliage train ride in the US is an annual pastime to mark the changing of the seasons (just make sure you time it right with this fall foliage map).
A long and possibly record-setting heat wave is expected to hit California this week, bringing temperatures into the 90s and lower 100s on Wednesday with little relief expected overnight, according to the National Weather Service. "There's a large dome of strong high pressure building over the Great Basin and it...
A last-minute assist from Mother Nature is not likely enough to produce colorful fall foliage displays in one area of the country known for its prolific seasonal scenery, but leaf-peepers in places nearby can expect a treat this year. After the third-hottest summer in the United States on record, many...
