Opponents of Medina deer culling turn focus on voters
MEDINA, Ohio -- City Council Representative-at-Large Bill Lamb has been very outspoken against starting a deer culling program in Medina. Now, in response to council passing an ordinance last month that would allow for bow hunting permits to thin the city’s herd, Lamb and a few others have started a referendum petition to stop the law from going into effect.
whbc.com
County Commissioner & Canton Alum Reacts to McKinley Proposal
What does a Canton City Schools Alum and County Commissioner think of all this? Janet Creighton joins Pam Cook to discuss all the details surrounding the proposal from Superintendent Talbert at the school board meeting Wednesday night. Join Canton’s Morning News at 6:45 Friday as Pam talks more about the proposal with Superintendent Talbert.
Ruling goes in favor of city in Chill Can case
A Mahoning County magistrate says developers of the stalled Chill Can project in Youngstown breached their agreement with the city and could be liable now for monetary damages.
themountvernongrapevine.com
Governor DeWine Orders Flags Lowered in Honor of Sheriff Dale Williams
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—In honor of the life and service of Carroll County Sheriff Dale Williams, Governor DeWine has ordered that flags of the United States and the State of Ohio be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout Carroll County. Flags shall remain lowered until sunset on the day of his funeral.
WKYC
Execution date set for George Brinkman, convicted of killing Stark County couple
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday set a September 2026 execution date for a man who shot and killed a couple whose house and dog he was caring for while they were away on vacation. Death row inmate George Brinkman, of Brunswick, pleaded guilty to the...
Akron duo charged with safecracking in Jackson Twp.
Two people from Akron are sitting in the Mahoning County Jail after being arrested Monday in Jackson Township.
wksu.org
New poll finds Stark County residents less satisfied with the county as a place to live
A new poll finds that Stark County residents are less satisfied with the county as a place to live. The annual Stark County Community Pulse Report conducted by the Center for Marketing and Opinion Research (CMOR) looks at the quality of life in the county and assesses community needs. This...
Trumbull County woman jailed on child endangering charge
She is currently being held without bond.
Ohio men arrested in multi-state fraud ring involving stolen ATVs
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) -- A multi-state fraud ring involving two Ohio men has been stopped after a months-long investigation, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.
Ohio girl with gun on bus says she was ‘tired of getting picked on’
Reports said an 11-year-old girl caught Monday with a loaded gun on a school bus told police she had it because she is tired of "being picked on all the time."
Missing girl found with man at Austintown Walmart
Fesig was booked into the Mahoning County Jail.
West Virginia Governor says people don’t understand what they’re voting for with Amendment 2
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – While West Virginia Governor Jim Justice was in Wheeling on Friday to break ground for the Streetscape Project, he also met with people in Center Market to discuss Amendment 2. That Amendment proposes that 27% of West Virginia’s personal property taxes would be controlled by the state legislature. That would allow […]
Lisbon man pleads guilty to gun, meth charges in federal court
A Lisbon man today pleaded guilty to weapons charges and that he sold methamphetamine.
A private company examined 2020 ballots, hard drives from 2 Pa. counties
One of those counties asked that company, Speckin Forensics, for a review. It’s the latest development in a years-long effort to discredit Pennsylvania's result. A Michigan-based forensics company said it has reviewed 2020 election materials in two Pennsylvania counties. In a pair of reports it released earlier this month,...
whbc.com
Alleged Canton Gang Member Indicted on 28 Counts
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man who just celebrated his 18th birthday is jailed on $750,000 bond. He’s facing 28 charges including ‘participating in a criminal gang’ for a variety of weapons-related incidents over the the last few years. Jayden Lightner is...
Ohio County teen reported missing
The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the community for information to help locate a missing teen. The teen is Nickolas Gray. Gray is a 16-year-old white male with brown hair and blue eyes. Gray is approximately 5’05” and 140 lbs. Gray was reported missing by his guardian on 09/23/22. The Ohio County […]
whbc.com
A New Home for Mckinley High School Just Part of a Plan that Changes the Face of Canton City Schools
It’s an ambitious plan that would ultimately move Mckinley High School to downtown Canton. Canton School Superinendent Jeff Talbert presented a proposal for the district to the school board last night. It is the next phase of his Design for Excellence plan. Not only does the plan involve moving...
Youngstown OVI checkpoint results released
According to a press release, the checkpoint was on the 1500 block of Mahoning Avenue from 10 p.m. - 2 a.m.
Ohio dog found with bullet wound in head
The Mahoning County Dog Warden is getting a dog medical help after he was found with a bullet wound in his head.
