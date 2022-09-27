ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

Opponents of Medina deer culling turn focus on voters

MEDINA, Ohio -- City Council Representative-at-Large Bill Lamb has been very outspoken against starting a deer culling program in Medina. Now, in response to council passing an ordinance last month that would allow for bow hunting permits to thin the city’s herd, Lamb and a few others have started a referendum petition to stop the law from going into effect.
MEDINA, OH
whbc.com

County Commissioner & Canton Alum Reacts to McKinley Proposal

What does a Canton City Schools Alum and County Commissioner think of all this? Janet Creighton joins Pam Cook to discuss all the details surrounding the proposal from Superintendent Talbert at the school board meeting Wednesday night. Join Canton’s Morning News at 6:45 Friday as Pam talks more about the proposal with Superintendent Talbert.
CANTON, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Governor DeWine Orders Flags Lowered in Honor of Sheriff Dale Williams

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—In honor of the life and service of Carroll County Sheriff Dale Williams, Governor DeWine has ordered that flags of the United States and the State of Ohio be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout Carroll County. Flags shall remain lowered until sunset on the day of his funeral.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
County
Carroll County, OH
City
Carroll, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Carrollton, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Republican#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
whbc.com

Alleged Canton Gang Member Indicted on 28 Counts

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man who just celebrated his 18th birthday is jailed on $750,000 bond. He’s facing 28 charges including ‘participating in a criminal gang’ for a variety of weapons-related incidents over the the last few years. Jayden Lightner is...
CANTON, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio County teen reported missing

The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the community for information to help locate a missing teen. The teen is Nickolas Gray. Gray is a 16-year-old white male with brown hair and blue eyes. Gray is approximately 5’05” and 140 lbs. Gray was reported missing by his guardian on 09/23/22. The Ohio County […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy