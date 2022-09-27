With the recent success Pitt has had over the last few years of developing and getting defensive backs to the NFL, that fact is not lost with high school players. Damar Hamlin, Jordan Whitehead, Dane Jackson, Avonte Maddox, Damari Mathis and Jason Pinnock are former Panther defensive backs that are currently on NFL rosters and players that Archie Collins and Corey Sanders can mention when trying to lure top-flight talent to Pitt.

