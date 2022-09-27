ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckeesport, PA

pittsburghsportsnow.com

Israel Abanikanda’s Unique Talent is Unlike Any Pat Narduzzi Has Seen

When Israel Abanikanda roamed the hallways of Abraham Lincoln High in Brooklyn, New York, he was the state Gatorade Player of the Year. He expected — and achieved — 100-yard performances every Friday night. Abanikanda wasn’t a can’t-miss recruit out of high school, despite putting together perhaps the...
BROOKLYN, NY
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Podcast: WPIAL Whip Around | Recapping Week 4 Games, Players of the Week

In today’s WPIAL Whip Around recap, Brandon Rossi recaps all of the happenings from around the WPIAL for week 4, including the upsets such as North Hills defeating Penn Hills, the surprises around the WPIAL solidifying their statuses like Hempfield and Mapletown, a brief look at the top of each conference’s standings, and the players of the week.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- September 28

Update (11:47 AM)- Local college soccer has never been better. NCAA Women’s United Soccer Coaches Rankings: Red-hot Pitt ranked 14th following 3-0 start in ACC. NCAA Men’s United Soccer Coaches Rankings: Pitt drops to 10th, Duquesne inches up to 24th. Update (11:47 AM)- Update (11:36 AM)- Update (11:21...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ysnlive.com

MOHAWK BLASTS PAST LADY QUIPS

BESSEMER, PA- The Mohawk Volleyball team flexed their muscles on Monday night in a match against Aliquippa, winning 23-16, 25-0, 25-12 in straight sets. Estelle Winck served 25 points in a row in the second set, and blanked Aliquippa with 14 aces along the way. Audrey Magno had 10 digs and 5 kills on the night. Deyani Revis and Dominique Walko each contributed a half-dozen digs. Jenna Barth also shined with 11 points and four aces.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
Pittsburgh Panrs

Pitt’s Fall Rise Showing in National Polls

PITTSBURGH – Pitt Athletics continues to experience unprecedented success during the fall season with the football, men's soccer, women's soccer and volleyball teams each ranking in the Top-25 of their respective national polls. Pitt is one of two athletic departments in the country with all four programs – football, men's soccer, women's soccer, and volleyball – ranked in the national polls this week.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

2024 3-Star S Zahir Rainer Reminds Pitt Coaching Staff of Former Star Paris Ford

With the recent success Pitt has had over the last few years of developing and getting defensive backs to the NFL, that fact is not lost with high school players. Damar Hamlin, Jordan Whitehead, Dane Jackson, Avonte Maddox, Damari Mathis and Jason Pinnock are former Panther defensive backs that are currently on NFL rosters and players that Archie Collins and Corey Sanders can mention when trying to lure top-flight talent to Pitt.
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

10 great Pittsburgh sandwiches (without fries) you need to try

Hey, it could happen; I’ve had a few. I went from a typical picky eater as a child to someone who will eat absolutely anything because of sandwiches. Just about everything — any unusual condiment or protein or vegetable — tastes delicious between two pieces of good bread. I don’t make the rules.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Pittsburgh's top concerts of the week: Sept. 26-Oct. 3

ANTIfest. Sat., Oct. 1. 5 p.m. Roxian Theatre. 425 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks. $18-75. anti-flag.com. Ahead of the release of their newest LP, Lies They Tell Our Children, set to drop Jan. 6 via Spinefarm Records, Pittsburgh’s most politically charged punk rock band Anti-Flag is setting out on a North American tour. Their hometown show will take place during the band’s annual ANTIfest, and includes performances from Four Year Strong, Microwave, Save Face & Catbite.
PITTSBURGH, PA
tubecityonline.com

McKeesport NAACP Marks 60 Years at Dinner

Lee delivers keynote; local volunteers honored at Palisades. State Rep. Summer Lee, who represents the 34th Legislative District was the keynote speaker for the McKeesport Unit NAACP’s 60th Anniversary celebration. (Photo by Vickie Babyak for Tube City Almanac) A race riot in Abraham Lincoln’s hometown in 1908 led to...
MCKEESPORT, PA
wtae.com

Man shot in the back in Pittsburgh's Upper Hill

Pittsburgh police are investigating after a shooting in the city's Upper Hill neighborhood sent one man to the hospital. This happened around 1:40 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Lyon and Cherokee streets. When first responders arrived, they located a male with gunshot wounds to the upper back. Police said...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Man fatally shot in Pittsburgh’s St. Clair neighborhood

A fatal shooting Tuesday night has left a man dead in Pittsburgh’s St. Clair neighborhood. The man, identified by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner as Marcus Watts, 26, of Pittsburgh, was discovered by Pittsburgh Police around 8:15 p.m. in the 500 block of Kohne Street after officers responded to reports of multiple gunshots in the area.
PITTSBURGH, PA

