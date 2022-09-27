Read full article on original website
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen Walters
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe Mertens
5 Must-Try Foods if You're Visiting Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Duquesne OL Commit Abdallah Daud Thinks Chemistry Can Lead North Allegheny to a Title
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — North Allegheny is off to a 5-0 start this season with outscoring teams 166-49 to begin the season. They are the number one team in the WPIAL Class-6A and the number two team in the PIAA behind Coatesville High School. The Tigers are led on...
Westmoreland County football players to watch in 2022 Week 5
The 6-foot-2, 185-pound senior rushed for 168 yards and a touchdown against Hempfield last Friday. He also has 13 catches for 137 yards. On defense, he has 20 tackles and an interception. Kaleb Riggs. Greensburg Salem, Sr., T/DT. The 6-2, 250-pound versatile two-way tackle has started for three seasons for...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Birdie puts on his game face, brings his ‘A’ game to Week 5 Westmoreland County picks
The Birdie has been covering high school football for a long time and has lent an ear to a lot of postgame interviews. Local coaches have been dive-bombing him with cliches like he used to dive-bomb car windshields when he was a young chick hanging out on telephone wires. “Not...
WPIAL rules East Allegheny transfer eligible for regular-season football but not playoffs
East Allegheny junior Amir Rollins, a transfer from Penn Hills, is allowed to play football in the regular season, but he remains ineligible for the playoffs, the WPIAL ruled Tuesday. Penn Hills administrators had flagged his transfer as potentially motivated by athletics, but the WPIAL board didn’t find evidence to...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Patience in Blocking and Receiving is Paramount for Tiquan Underwood’s WR Corps
With the way Israel Abanikanda has lit up opposing defenses this season, racking up at least 130 yards in three straight performances, Pitt’s wide receivers have largely been relegated to watching Izzy’s prowess. And then once the very, very brief period of admiration is over, it’s straight to...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Israel Abanikanda’s Unique Talent is Unlike Any Pat Narduzzi Has Seen
When Israel Abanikanda roamed the hallways of Abraham Lincoln High in Brooklyn, New York, he was the state Gatorade Player of the Year. He expected — and achieved — 100-yard performances every Friday night. Abanikanda wasn’t a can’t-miss recruit out of high school, despite putting together perhaps the...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Podcast: WPIAL Whip Around | Recapping Week 4 Games, Players of the Week
In today’s WPIAL Whip Around recap, Brandon Rossi recaps all of the happenings from around the WPIAL for week 4, including the upsets such as North Hills defeating Penn Hills, the surprises around the WPIAL solidifying their statuses like Hempfield and Mapletown, a brief look at the top of each conference’s standings, and the players of the week.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- September 28
Update (11:47 AM)- Local college soccer has never been better. NCAA Women’s United Soccer Coaches Rankings: Red-hot Pitt ranked 14th following 3-0 start in ACC. NCAA Men’s United Soccer Coaches Rankings: Pitt drops to 10th, Duquesne inches up to 24th. Update (11:47 AM)- Update (11:36 AM)- Update (11:21...
Trib HSSN Football Team of the Week for 2022 Week 4
Following a winless 2019 season and a total of four wins in 2020 and 2021 combined, losing the first three games of this season made it seem like another long fall was ahead for West Mifflin football. However, these Titans decided that recent struggles weren’t going to define them. After...
ysnlive.com
MOHAWK BLASTS PAST LADY QUIPS
BESSEMER, PA- The Mohawk Volleyball team flexed their muscles on Monday night in a match against Aliquippa, winning 23-16, 25-0, 25-12 in straight sets. Estelle Winck served 25 points in a row in the second set, and blanked Aliquippa with 14 aces along the way. Audrey Magno had 10 digs and 5 kills on the night. Deyani Revis and Dominique Walko each contributed a half-dozen digs. Jenna Barth also shined with 11 points and four aces.
Pittsburgh Panrs
Pitt’s Fall Rise Showing in National Polls
PITTSBURGH – Pitt Athletics continues to experience unprecedented success during the fall season with the football, men's soccer, women's soccer and volleyball teams each ranking in the Top-25 of their respective national polls. Pitt is one of two athletic departments in the country with all four programs – football, men's soccer, women's soccer, and volleyball – ranked in the national polls this week.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
2024 3-Star S Zahir Rainer Reminds Pitt Coaching Staff of Former Star Paris Ford
With the recent success Pitt has had over the last few years of developing and getting defensive backs to the NFL, that fact is not lost with high school players. Damar Hamlin, Jordan Whitehead, Dane Jackson, Avonte Maddox, Damari Mathis and Jason Pinnock are former Panther defensive backs that are currently on NFL rosters and players that Archie Collins and Corey Sanders can mention when trying to lure top-flight talent to Pitt.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Common Pleas judge rules Pittsburgh 'facility fee' for professional athletes unconstitutional
An Allegheny County Common Pleas judge last week struck down a City of Pittsburgh fee levied against professional athletes who play here, calling the fee an unconstitutional tax. Judge Christine Ward granted a motion for summary judgment filed by three athletes, as well as the players associations representing Major League...
CHANNEL 11 EXCLUSIVE: Man shot at Kennywood Park speaks about chaotic night
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Brandon Ward talked exclusively with Channel 11 about what he saw in the moments before he was shot and the chaos that followed Saturday night at Kennywood. Ward says he had a gut feeling that something wasn’t right as the park was getting ready to...
nextpittsburgh.com
10 great Pittsburgh sandwiches (without fries) you need to try
Hey, it could happen; I’ve had a few. I went from a typical picky eater as a child to someone who will eat absolutely anything because of sandwiches. Just about everything — any unusual condiment or protein or vegetable — tastes delicious between two pieces of good bread. I don’t make the rules.
pghcitypaper.com
Pittsburgh's top concerts of the week: Sept. 26-Oct. 3
ANTIfest. Sat., Oct. 1. 5 p.m. Roxian Theatre. 425 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks. $18-75. anti-flag.com. Ahead of the release of their newest LP, Lies They Tell Our Children, set to drop Jan. 6 via Spinefarm Records, Pittsburgh’s most politically charged punk rock band Anti-Flag is setting out on a North American tour. Their hometown show will take place during the band’s annual ANTIfest, and includes performances from Four Year Strong, Microwave, Save Face & Catbite.
tubecityonline.com
McKeesport NAACP Marks 60 Years at Dinner
Lee delivers keynote; local volunteers honored at Palisades. State Rep. Summer Lee, who represents the 34th Legislative District was the keynote speaker for the McKeesport Unit NAACP’s 60th Anniversary celebration. (Photo by Vickie Babyak for Tube City Almanac) A race riot in Abraham Lincoln’s hometown in 1908 led to...
wtae.com
Man shot in the back in Pittsburgh's Upper Hill
Pittsburgh police are investigating after a shooting in the city's Upper Hill neighborhood sent one man to the hospital. This happened around 1:40 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Lyon and Cherokee streets. When first responders arrived, they located a male with gunshot wounds to the upper back. Police said...
Man fatally shot in Pittsburgh’s St. Clair neighborhood
A fatal shooting Tuesday night has left a man dead in Pittsburgh’s St. Clair neighborhood. The man, identified by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner as Marcus Watts, 26, of Pittsburgh, was discovered by Pittsburgh Police around 8:15 p.m. in the 500 block of Kohne Street after officers responded to reports of multiple gunshots in the area.
wtae.com
This week marks one year since Kodiak's escape from National Aviary
He was the talk of the town this time last year. Kodiak, the Steller's sea eagle, escaped in 2021 from the National Aviary on Pittsburgh’s North Side. After a week away, he was found in Pine Township and brought back home. Since then, the National Aviary renovated his usual...
