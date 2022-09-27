Read full article on original website
KGLO News
Belmond teen who pleaded guilty to Mason City stabbing wins appeal of sentence, placed on probation
MASON CITY — One of three Belmond teens charged as part of a stabbing last year in Mason City and sentenced to ten years in prison has won an appeal of his sentence and will be released from prison. David Gordon, who was 17 at the time of the...
KGLO News
Mason City man pleads not guilty to arson charges
MASON CITY — A Mason City man has pleaded not guilty to arson charges connected to a pair of fires earlier this month. The Mason City Police Department says 42-year-old Paige Peyton was arrested after an investigation. Officers responded to a report of a garage fire in the 200 block of 7th Northeast shortly before 10 o’clock on the night of September 1st. The fire had already been extinguished by the time officers arrived.
KGLO News
Mason City man placed on probation after pleading guilty to meth charges
MASON CITY — It’s five years probation for a Mason City man caught twice within a week’s time for possessing methamphetamine. 44-year-old Edward Sharp was pulled over by law enforcement in the 1300 block of South Federal on July 13th, where he allegedly had eight baggies with a total of 15 grams of meth. A search of Sharp’s home six days later allegedly turned up about seven additional grams of meth.
KIMT
Forest City woman takes plea deal over stealing from grandmother
FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Winnebago County woman is pleading guilty to stealing from her grandmother. Ashley Ann Hesley, 35 of Forest City, was charged with ongoing criminal conduct and fraudulent use of a credit card but has entered a guilty plea to one count of forgery. Hesley was...
KGLO News
Mason City man pleads guilty to robbing convenience store
MASON CITY — A Mason City man accused of an August convenience store robbery has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors. 39-year-old Pierre Dunson was accused of entering the YesWay store in the 1300 block of 4th Southwest at about 5 o’clock on the evening of August 7th, where he allegedly grabbed the store clerk from behind and choked the clerk. Dunson then ordered the clerk to give him money out of the cash register, threatened the clerk with death if the robbery was reported, and left with more than $300.
KIMT
Woman sentenced for stealing from North Iowa chiropractor
MASON CITY, Iowa – Embezzling from her employer means probation for a Mason City woman. Sydney Lynn Keith, 36, has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and ordered to complete all recommended mental health treatment and finish a budgeting and finance course offered by a local bank or Consumer Credit.
KIMT
Man takes plea deal over Charles City robbery
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Floyd County robbery results in a plea deal and suspended sentence. Maxwell Louis John Vanderwerf, 26 of Charles City, was accused of second-degree robbery for allegedly hitting someone in the face while trying to steal money and property on July 27, 2021. Law enforcement says the crime happened in the 500 block of Allison Street in Charles City.
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin man sentenced to prison time, restitution on felony 1st degree arson charge in Mower County District Court
An Austin man charged with attempted murder for setting fire to a house at 304 11th Avenue SW in Austin in March of 2018 has been sentenced to prison time and restitution in Mower County District Court. Wigham. In an amended court decision Tuesday, 34-year old Darrell James Wigham, who...
KGLO News
Mason City man charged with ongoing criminal conduct after allegedly using another person’s credit card
MASON CITY — A Mason City man faces up to 30 years in prison after using another person’s credit card multiple times. A criminal complaint accuses 40-year-old Shad Arispe of going into five Mason City businesses on September 18th and presenting a credit card for services without the owner’s consent or knowledge. The victim told police that he did not know the defendant and had lost his wallet in the 700 block of North Washington.
KIMT
Man, 24, arrested in Cerro Gordo County after allegedly stealing a truck
MASON CITY, Iowa - A 24-year-old man was arrested Wednesday morning after he loaded his bike into the back of a truck that didn’t belong to him and drove away. Logan Conway is facing a felony charge of second-degree theft after he allegedly stole a truck from a residence in the 1600 block of Opal Dr. in Mason City.
KIMT
Hancock County man to stand trial for dead kittens and trashed trailer
GARNER, Iowa – A Hancock County man accused of damaging a mobile home and mistreating animals is pleading not guilty. Zachre Davis Thomas Weyland, 28 of Klemme, is charged with first-degree criminal mischief and five counts of animal neglect resulting in serious injury or death. His trial is scheduled to start on December 7.
Two Iowa Companies Charged In Federal Court For Fraud
Two local companies have received sentences after pleading guilty to wire fraud in federal court Wednesday. According to an article in KCRG, Darrell Smith was the broker and advisor for several investment firms. He was also a corporate officer for two Iowa companies; Energae, LP, and I-Lenders LLC. According to...
cbs2iowa.com
Passenger dies after police chase, crash in Chickasaw County on Monday
NEW HAMPTON, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — One person is dead after the car they were in led police on a chase and crashed. Curtis Williams was driving on Highway 63 when police tried to pull him over. Williams lost control trying to turn onto an exit ramp. The...
more1049.com
Serious Injuries Reported in Interstate 90 Rollover Crash
Jackson County, MN (KICD)– A Southern Minnesota man was seriously injured in a single vehicle crash in Jackson County Monday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV driven by 71-year-old Lyle Schlaak of New Richland was eastbound on Interstate 90 a short distance from the Nobles County line around four o’clock when it left the roadway and rolled.
KCCI.com
1 dead, 2 injured after rollover crash in Humboldt County
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Iowa — One man is dead and two others are injured after a car rolled into a cornfield early Monday morning, according to the Iowa State Patrol. Christopher Barnes, 27, of Humboldt, was killed in the crash. Joseph Holobovich, 37, and Jacob Bastian, 30, both of Humboldt, were injured.
1 dead, 2 hurt after car misses curve & rolls into cornfield
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Iowa — One person died and two people were injured early Monday morning in a one-vehicle accident in rural Humboldt County. It happened around 6:40 a.m. near 1145 Birch Avenue about six miles south of West Bend, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. A Buick LeSabre driven by 27-year-old Christopher Barnes […]
iheart.com
Today is the Six Year Anniversary of the Cedar River Flooding
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Six years ago today marks the Cedar River rising to its second highest level ever, causing flooding from Cedar Falls to Cedar Rapids. In 2016, the river’s crest was nearly 22 feet, the second time on record the river has risen above 20 feet. In 2008, the river flooded with a crest over 31 feet.
KGLO News
Ask the Mayor — September 28, 2022 — Clear Lake Surf District
(Photo courtesy Surf Ballroom) On the September 28th, 2022 edition of the “Ask the Mayor” program on AM-1300 KGLO, we listened back to a presentation regarding proposed improvements to the Surf District in Clear Lake during the September 6th meeting of the Clear Lake City Council. The council during a special meeting earlier this week approved the city’s application for the Destination Iowa grant program to help fund the project.
Body found in Iowa river identified
WORTH COUNTY, Iowa — A female body was found in the Shell Rock River in rural Worth County on Friday. The body was found near 390th Street and Raven Ave. The female has been identified as Melissa Jo Olson, 45, of Northwood. Olson’s cause of death has not been released at this time. The Worth […]
KGLO News
Property taxes are due Friday
MASON CITY — Property taxes are due later this week. The Cerro Gordo County Treasurer Patricia Wright is reminding all Cerro Gordo County taxpayers that the first-half real estate taxes and mobile home taxes are due this Friday, September 30th. Wright recommends using the first-half coupon attached to your...
