MASON CITY — A Mason City man accused of an August convenience store robbery has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors. 39-year-old Pierre Dunson was accused of entering the YesWay store in the 1300 block of 4th Southwest at about 5 o’clock on the evening of August 7th, where he allegedly grabbed the store clerk from behind and choked the clerk. Dunson then ordered the clerk to give him money out of the cash register, threatened the clerk with death if the robbery was reported, and left with more than $300.

MASON CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO