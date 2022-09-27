DES MOINES — A new report finds more than one in every three adult Iowans is obese, ranking Iowa in the bottom tier of states. Rhea Farberman, director of policy research at Trust for America’s Health, says the organization’s annual report tracks obesity rates by age, race or ethnicity, and state of residence. “You’re 11th worst in the nation. Your obesity rate is at 36.4% — that’s adults,” Farberman says. “The good news is that you did not increase from last year, flat from last year, despite the hardships of the pandemic and that probably has to do with the food insecurity programs that were put in place during the pandemic.”

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO