MASON CITY — It’s five years probation for a Mason City man caught twice within a week’s time for possessing methamphetamine. 44-year-old Edward Sharp was pulled over by law enforcement in the 1300 block of South Federal on July 13th, where he allegedly had eight baggies with a total of 15 grams of meth. A search of Sharp’s home six days later allegedly turned up about seven additional grams of meth.

MASON CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO