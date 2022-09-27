Read full article on original website
KGLO News
Iowa ranks near the bottom in new report on obesity
DES MOINES — A new report finds more than one in every three adult Iowans is obese, ranking Iowa in the bottom tier of states. Rhea Farberman, director of policy research at Trust for America’s Health, says the organization’s annual report tracks obesity rates by age, race or ethnicity, and state of residence. “You’re 11th worst in the nation. Your obesity rate is at 36.4% — that’s adults,” Farberman says. “The good news is that you did not increase from last year, flat from last year, despite the hardships of the pandemic and that probably has to do with the food insecurity programs that were put in place during the pandemic.”
KGLO News
Iowa firm ships medical equipment to Florida ahead of potential hurricane
JOHNSTON — An Iowa-based company has been shipping critical medical equipment to Florida as the state prepares for the arrival of a possible hurricane. “Athena primarily responds to catastrophes and mass casualties and when hurricanes come in and threaten this country, a lot of our customers buy our products,” says Mark Darrah, CEO of Athena GTX in Johnston. “and they can respond to multiple injuries simultaneously.”
KGLO News
Iowa DOT cancels in-person equipment auction
DES MOINES — The Iowa Department of Transportation has canceled its fall in-person equipment and vehicle auction. Spokesman David Bollenbaugh says they just don’t have enough vehicles available. “We still can’t get trucks, like personal trucks, big trucks. It’s just slow coming in with inventory stuff. I think it’s still trying to play catch up from COVID. So we’re not turning in as many trucks if we can’t have a new one,” Bollenbaugh says.
KGLO News
As big storm approaches Florida, Iowa donors need to be wary of bogus charities
DES MOINES — Hurricane watches and warnings are posted for Florida’s Gulf Coast as Hurricane Ian approaches, while Puerto Rico recovers from Hurricane Fiona, but Iowans who sympathize and want to help are being warned about another storm — of scams. Better Business Bureau spokeswoman Lisa Schiller...
KGLO News
Survey examines oral health among people over 50
DES MOINES — Iowa has one of the nation’s oldest populations by percentage and a new report finds people 50-plus do realize the importance of oral health but aren’t necessarily taking the steps to prioritize it. Sarah Chavarria, with Delta Dental, says the insurance company’s latest survey...
KGLO News
FROST ADVISORY from Midnight to 8:00 AM Wednesday.
…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT WEDNESDAY…. * WHAT…Temperatures as low as 31 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE…Much of central Iowa. * WHEN…From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left...
