ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, OH

NEOMED students lobby Kent City Council for 'Medicare for All'

By Diane Smith, Record-Courier
Record-Courier
Record-Courier
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LRHmZ_0iBp6MjS00

A group of medical students lobbied Kent City Council last week, asking the council to approve a resolution in support of "Medicare for All" because they believe the system they're training to work in is broken.

Six students of Northeast Ohio Medical University told their stories to Council, saying that the city's Board of Health already recommended that council approve the resolution. Council agreed to discuss the issue at its Health and Safety committee meeting on Oct. 5.

The students said residents and employers — including the city of Kent — would all save money if the program is implemented.

Max Brockwell said the students are members of Students for a National Health Program, the student-led branch of branch of Physicians for a National Health Program. The NEOMED chapter was founded last year and has 114. members.

He said the U.S. spends more on its healthcare system than countries with universal health coverage, and worker and employee contributions have significantly increased.

"Sadly, even though we spend the most compared to similar countries, our healthcare system is ranked 11 out of 11. Last place," he said. "The U.S. has the lowest life expectancy of these countries, the highest infant mortality rate, and the highest maternal mortality rate (and this is increasing whereas in other countries this statistic is decreasing). All of this leads to delayed care and worse health outcomes."

Brockwell said before he started medical school, he worked at a skin cancer clinic in Columbus. Though skin cancer is most treatable if caught early, many patients said they delayed treatment because of the potential cost. Patients, he said, are often told that treatment will cost "about as much as a small, nice home" if they don't have insurance.

Michael Massey said he shadowed a physician and met a young mother of two who had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis as a teenager but never had insurance and couldn't afford medication — which costs $70,000 a year. As a result, the disease had ravaged her nervous system. She was at the hospital because her wheelchair had malfunctioned and crashed her into a vending machine, shattering both her knees.

"I can still picture her grimacing through tears, telling me and the physician that she needs to get out of the hospital as soon as possible, because she knew that her stay would bankrupt her family," he said.

Councilwoman Heidi Shaffer commended the students for speaking out about inequalities in the profession they're entering.

"As a grant writer, the grants that I write are often for the underinsured, and do you know who those people are?" she said. "The people with private insurance."

Councilwoman Tracy Wallach called the resolution a "logical next step."

Councilman Roger Sidoti said he has wondered how Medicare for All would be funded, but he said the government often spends large sums of money on other causes — including the war in Ukraine, a cause he supports.

"The reality is that when we put our minds to it, we come up with the money in this country," he said. "It just makes good sense to me to follow the lead of our health department."

Councilman Robin Turner said he wouldn't be alive if not for the expansion of Medicaid, a similar government-funded health insurance program for people with low incomes. He said he worries every day about paying his bills and fears getting sued.

"This is about more than dollars and cents," he said. "This is about the ability of people to have the opportunity, when they're sick and in dire circumstances, to gain access to what should be a right in this country ... we can do better than this. We should do better than this."

Councilman Jack Amrhein said it's "not acceptable" that the United States is finishing last in many health measures.

Reporter Diane Smith can be reached at 330-298-1139 or dsmith@recordpub.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Brown on Cleveland

Maple Heights Mayor Annette M Blackwell and School Superintendent Dr. Charlie Keenan Hold the State of the City Address

Dr. Charlie Keenan and Mayor Annette Blackwell of Maple HeightsThe Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Maple Heights, OH. - In a well-attended auditorium, Maple Heights Mayor Annette M. Blackwell and School Superintendent Charles Keenan held their annual State of the City Address. With approximately one hundred and fifty people present, in ninety minutes, Blackwell and Keenan proved that when the city and schools partner, the community will reap the rewards and see a return on investment.
MAPLE HEIGHTS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Kent, OH
Government
City
Columbus, OH
City
Kent, OH
Cleveland.com

Summit County to commemorate North American First People’s Day with events, exhibits, walk Oct. 1-7

AKRON, Ohio – Akron Public Schools, the Akron Summit County Public Library, the Summit County Historical Society and Summit Metro Parks are among the organizations hosting events to commemorate North American First People’s Day Oct. 1-7. Akron City Council declared the first Monday in October North American First People’s Day in 2018 as a way to honor Native American history, life and culture. In 2019, Summit County Council extended the declaration to include all of Summit County. The declarations were encouraged by students at the Lippman School, which has a longstanding exchange relationship with the Northern Cheyenne Nation of Montana.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron Municipal courts only open to arraignments until further notice

Akron, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Muni court is closed to arraignment hearings only until further notice, according to a press release from the courts. All of the building’s three elevators are currently out of service and are in need of repairs. This change impacts parties with a hearing scheduled...
AKRON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Turner
Cleveland.com

Ex-Independence financial adviser pleads guilty to role in fake charity scheme that provided tax shelter for wealthy clients

CLEVELAND, Ohio— A former top official at an Independence wealth-management company pleaded guilty Monday to his role in a scheme that provided a tax shelter for wealthy clients. Cullen Fischel, the former chief financial officer of Associated Concepts Agency, entered the plea in federal court in Cleveland to conspiring...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare For All#Kent City Council#Board Of Health
whbc.com

Report: Family, Friends End Protest at TimkenSteel Plant

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – TimkenSteel employee Joe Ferral spent 24 days in the hospital fighting for his life, starting on July 26th. That’s the day he was severely burned in a furnace explosion at the Faircrest plant. And 24 is the same number of days...
CANTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
whbc.com

Deadly Sunday: Two Homicides in Summit

AKRON and NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two homicides in Summit County on Sunday. A 53-year-old motorcyclist was killed in New Franklin where police say he was riding his bike away from a domestic altercation. One person was arrested at the scene on Dailey Road. And...
AKRON, OH
PLANetizen

Cleveland Launches New Master Plan to Connect Downtown to Lake Erie

Cleveland recently launched a master planning process to revitalize its lakefront, when Mayor Justin Bibb announced a request for proposals for a $500,000 contract that builds on an earlier proposal made by the owners of the Cleveland Browns. In an article for Cleveland.com, Steven Litt credits a May 2021 proposal...
CLEVELAND, OH
Record-Courier

Record-Courier

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
618K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Kent, OH from Kent Ravenna Record-Courier.

 http://record-courier.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy