Man, 47, Found Stabbed Dead In Atlantic City Casino-Hotel Room; Philly Suspect Arrested
A 47-year-old man was found stabbed to death in an Atlantic City casino hotel room, authorities said. On Friday, Sept. 23, at approximately 1:30 p.m., Atlantic City police responded to a hotel room within the Ocean Casino Resort for an unresponsive man. The man, later identified as Brian Wilkinson, of...
fox29.com
2 men critically injured in daytime shooting in Kensington, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say two young men are fighting for their lives after a daytime shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1800 block of East Allegheny Avenue around 2 p.m. for reports of gunfire. Police found an 18-year-old and 20-year-old both...
Brother of teen shot outside Roxborough High School speaks out: 'Worst feeling in the world'
"I was at work and got a call from my stepmom saying my little brother got shot," said Alex Torres. His little brother was among five shot outside Roxborough High School.
fox29.com
Police: Female suspects sought after woman attacked from behind near Logan Square
PHILADELPHIA - Police are looking for the public's help to identify two female suspects after a brutal attack on a North Philadelphia street earlier this month. A 32-year-old woman was walking on the 400 block of 19th Street when she was reportedly attacked from behind. Two female suspects grabbed her...
4 people shot at Philadelphia high school: police
Four people were shot Tuesday at Roxborough High School in the Roxborough neighborhood of the city, police said. Police surrounded the school on the 6400 block of Ridge Avenue around 4:30 p.m., according to a report from nbc10. The news organization’s SkyForce10 flying overhead noted at least one person was...
phillyvoice.com
Two arrested, third suspect sought in fatal shooting of Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock
A 17-year-old and a woman were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the fatal shooting of Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock. Los Angeles police also are searching for a third suspect. Shauntel Trone, 38, was arrested on suspicion of accessory to murder and the juvenile was arrested on suspicion of murder,...
Armed Carjacking Of Philly Mom, Daughter Caught On Video
A video has surfaced following the armed carjacking of a woman and her daughter in Philadelphia, authorities said. The incident happened in a driveway on the 8900 block of Maxwell Place around 6:20 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, Philadelphia police said. The pair were getting inside their vehicle when the...
delawarevalleynews.com
Woman Car Jacked At Gun Point In Front Of Her Northeast Philly Home
Philadelphia Police released video of a masked carjacker who pulled a gun on a woman in a residential neighborhood last week. It was September 19, 2022 in front of a house on the 8900 block of Maxwell Place. The video( below) shows the woman toss her handbag to the ground as the thief pulls a pistol on her.
Philly police release video that shows suspects who ransacked a Wawa store in Mayfair
A newly released video shows the faces of many of the suspects as they rush through the door.
WGAL
Five students shot behind Philadelphia high school, one dies
PHILADELPHIA — Five students were shot behind a Philadelphia high school on Tuesday evening, police said. The incident happened behind Roxborough High School in the Roxborough neighborhood of Philadelphia. The victims are believed to be members of a football team who just finished a scrimmage and walked off the...
Man shot, in critical condition in East Oak Lane, Philadelphia police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A 26-year-old man is in critical condition after police say he was shot in the chest. The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in Philadelphia's East Oak Lane section along Camac Street.CBS3 was told the victim is undergoing surgery at Einstein Medical Center.Investigators say the shooting happened on the same block where the victim lives.Police are still searching for a suspect and a motive.
Teen suspects attack & carjack 82-year-old outside Willow Grove Mall, steal gift he bought his wife
The suspects hit the 82-year-old with a hard object, grabbed a gift he had purchased for his wife at the Willow Grove Park Mall and then stole his truck, police say.
Fight outside Philadelphia recreation center leads to shots fired, injuring worker
PHILADELPHIA, PA – Philadelphia Police Department is searching for four suspects involved in a shooting outside...
For the 23rd time this year, a child died in a shooting in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA — A 14-year-old boy was killed and four other teens wounded in a shooting after a football scrimmage outside Roxborough High School late Tuesday afternoon, police said, marking the 23rd shooting death of a child this year as Philadelphia continues to face a surge in gun violence.
Search underway for car thief that led police on wild chase in Northeast Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The search is on for a car thief that led police on a wild chase in Northeast Philadelphia. The chase ended early Wednesday morning along the 4500 block of Summerdale Avenue where police say the thief ditched the high-performance Dodge Hellcat.Police say the pursuit began in Lower Merion. CBS3 has learned that the stolen car belongs to an off-duty police officer.Authorities say the suspect rammed into a police vehicle during the pursuit.It's not known if anyone was injured in the chase.
School officials respond after deadly ambush shooting near Roxborough High School
"We absolutely have to believe we can do better in our city," Philadelphia Superintendent Dr. Watlington said after the shooting claimed the life of a 14-year-old boy.
'The birthplace of liberty is a cesspool': Crime wave sweeps 'lawless' Philadelphia with more than 750 people shot dead since Memorial Day and rampant smash-and-grabs wrecking businesses
Philadelphia residents have decried a recent spate of violent crime that has seen more than 750 people shot since the end of May, as a series of high profile incidents have rocked the crime-ridden city. Since Memorial Day, shootings and assaults in the supposed City of Brotherly Love has been...
Terrifying moment armed carjacking suspect on bicycle ambushes Philadelphia mother, 48, and her teenage daughter, 14, in their own driveway
Video recently shared by the Philadelphia Police Department shows the moments in which a mother and daughter were carjacked at gunpoint early in the morning. The incident happened just after 6:15 a.m. on September 19 in the northeast portion of the city. In a release sent to DailyMail.com, police describe...
Woman, minor arrested in shooting of Pa. rapper PnB Rock
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two people have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of rapper PnB Rock and Los Angeles police were searching Wednesday for a third suspect they warned should be considered armed and dangerous. The Philadelphia artist, whose real name is Rakim Allen, was gunned...
Man shot in rear driveway of Northeast Philadelphia home
According to police, the 23-year-old man was shot in the head.
