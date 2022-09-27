ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catholic priest from Nigeria settles in at Monroe's St. Mary and St. John parishes

By Suzanne Nolan Wisler, The Monroe News
Fr. Michael Arinze Anagbogu traveled nearly 6,000 miles to make his first trip to the United States.

He settled in Monroe.

A Catholic priest from Nigeria, Fr. Mike has been serving Sts. Mary and John Churches in Monroe since August. He is living at the St. John rectory and is the churches’ associate pastor, alongside the Rev. David Burgard, pastor. Fr. Mike also may assist at St. Anne and St. Michael in Monroe and St. Charles Borromeo in Newport.

“I am already feeling at home in Monroe,” Fr. Mike said. “The kind of warm welcome I received and continue to receive from everyone gives me a sense of acceptance and belonging. I am grateful to Fr. David Burgard and to all the members of the Monroe Family of Parishes.”

Fr. Mike, 38, has been a Catholic priest in the Ekwulobia Diocese of Nigeria for seven years. His diocese chose him to come to America.

“It is my local ordinary (bishop) who decides where I will minister as a priest. This is what it means to be a Catholic priest: You go where you are sent. This is what Venerable Archbishop J. Sheen would describe as ‘victimhood (sacrifice),’” Fr. Mike said.

Still, he had a hard time leaving his country.

“It was very difficult to leave Nigeria,” he said. “Leaving the environment where one was born and brought up is never easy. Leaving my loved ones, especially my 75-year-old mother, was heart-wrenching. Leaving my (school ministry) wasn’t easy, and my students were sad.”

One of five children, Fr. Mike was ordained to the priesthood on Aug. 22, 2015, and has served exclusively in Africa, as an assistant parish vicar and a school manager.

“I have been in school apostolate, assisting in building and managing schools in the less privileged/poor areas of our diocese. I have helped to put some kids back in school and sourced help for indigent promising kids. This was apostolate I did with passion,” he said.

Fr. Mike’s journey to the priesthood began on Sept. 9, 1997, when he entered St. Dominic Savio Minor Seminary School.

“We were more than 100 boys who entered seminary the same day, but only seven of us were ordained on Aug. 22, 2015,” Fr. Mike said. “My journey to the priesthood was, for me, a long journey of discernment. Some things happened during this journey that could be seen as an indication that God wanted me to be His priest,” he said.

First, his father intially didn’t want him to the enter the seminar.

“He wanted me to be an engineer. I insisted and, to some extent, I lost the full support of my father,” Fr. Mike said. “Then I was given a one-year probation for no reason. I wanted to leave the seminary because of that, but my father turned around and encouraged me to the probation.”

Then, his father became ill.

“His sickness drained his financial resources. It was my maternal uncle who decided to pay for my seminary training. My father later died in 2002,” he said.

Fr. Mike has already noticed some differences between Nigeria and the U.S. Most noticeable is the approach to Mass and the priesthood.

“I always believe that Catholics are the same everywhere. This explains the oneness and universality of Catholicism. However, it adapts uniquely to each environment and culture. For this reason, Catholicism is also dynamic,” Fr. Mike said. “From the part of the world where I came from, Catholic liturgy is vibrant, but here in America liturgical worship is more solemn and contemplative. The differences reflect differences in culture. We in Nigeria seek every opportunity to celebrate, sing and dance. There are many people who attend church in Nigeria. Every Sunday the church is filled up, and there are almost four to five Masses in the semi-urban areas. In the major cities there are many Masses celebrated each day. For the faithful in Nigeria Sunday Mass is obligatory.”

Nigeria is the fourth largest country in the world, with a popular of over 200 million, Fr. Mike said. It is estimated that 23 percent are Catholic.

“That would be about 46 million. Most of these Catholics are from the Eastern part, where I came from,” he said. “We still uphold the great tenets of Catholicism. Young people admire the priests and genuinely desire to enter the priesthood. However, not many who desired always made it to the priesthood since the training is strict and takes many years. It took me 18 years to become an ordained Catholic priest. This is from the middle school.”

He said Monroe is smaller than his hometown of Ekwulobia.

“My hometown is bigger in size than Monroe, but far behind in terms of development, though it is the fourth developing city in my state of Anambra,” Fr. Mike said. “The settlement structure of my town is to some extent scattered, compared to that of Monroe. We still enjoy the nuclear and extended family systems where people from the same ancestry live together in a particular area and enjoy conviviality and company of each other.”

“My impressions of the U.S are that it is an organized and well-structured country,” he added. “It is a country of law and order. It is something that is very good and outstanding about this country. And I love it.”

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Catholic priest from Nigeria settles in at Monroe's St. Mary and St. John parishes

