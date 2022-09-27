ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, MI

Nine companies enter Corporate Cup; Monroe Family YMCA overall winner

 2 days ago

The Monroe Family YMCA hosted its annual Corporate Cup event Sept. 5-11.

“This signature fundraising event has several purposes: to raise funds and bring awareness to the Monroe Family YMCA’s cause of strengthening community, to encourage team building for the employees of local businesses and to demonstrate the importance of a healthy, physically active lifestyle,” Amanda Schmitz, social responsibility and community outreach director, said.

Events included bowling, cornhole, disc golf, dodgeball, fun walk, golf, kickball, pickleball, poker pedal, sand volleyball, swimming, tennis, two-mile race, video scavenger hunt and yoga. Companies were invited to participate in as many or as few events as desired.

Companies taking part were DTE, First Merchants Bank, La-Z-Boy, Monroe Community Credit Union (MCCU), Monroe County Community College (MCCC), Monroe County Opportunity Program (MCOP), Monroe Family YMCA, ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital and Tenneco.Corporate Cup 2022 was sponsored by DTE, La-Z-Boy, ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital, Tenneco, First Merchants Bank and MCCC.

The winners

The Monroe Family YMCA was the overall winner of the cup.

Winners of events were as follows. The first company was the first place winner; the second lists placed second, etc. Companies could enter more than one team in each activity:

  • Bowling: DTE, YMCA, YMCA, ProMedica and DTE
  • Cornhole: MCCU, DTE, YMCA, ProMedica, ProMedica
  • Disc golf: YMCA, YMCA, DTE, ProMedica, ProMedica
  • Dodgeball: YMCA, MCCC, ProMedica, MCOP
  • Golf at Green Meadows: MCCC, La-Z-Boy, First Merchants, YMCA/ProMedica, DTE
  • Golf at Sandy Creek: YMCA, MCCU, First Merchants
  • Kickball: YMCA, ProMedica, MCOP
  • Pickleball: YMCA, ProMedica, La-Z-Boy, ProMedica, YMCA
  • Poker Pedal: YMCA, First Merchants, MCCU, DTE, ProMedica
  • Sandy volleyball: YMCA, DTE, MCCU
  • Men’s swimming: YMCA, YMCA, ProMedica, First Merchants, YMCA
  • Women’s swimming: YMCA, YMCA, YMCA, MCCC, ProMedica
  • Men’s doubles tennis: YMCA, YMCA, MCCC, YMCA, DTE
  • Mixed doubles tennis: YMCA, YMCA, YMCA, ProMedica, MCCC
  • Men’s two-mile race: ProMedica, First Merchants, DTE, First Merchants, YMCA
  • Women’s two-mile race: MCCU, YMCA, ProMedica, YMCA, MCCC
  • Video scavenger hunt: ProMedica, ProMedica, YMCA, ProMedica, MCCU

