Dundee, MI

Village of Dundee receives clean audit report

By Blake Bacho, The Monroe News
The Monroe News
The Monroe News
 2 days ago
The Village of Dundee received a clean audit report for its fiscal year that ended February 28, 2022.

Village council reviewed the financial statements for their most recently completed financial year during their meeting last week. Daniel Clark of the village's auditing firm, Rehmann Robson, said that the municipality received an unmodified audit opinion, which is considered a "clean" audit report, for FY 2022.

"(This means) that everything in the financial statements presented to you is materially correct," Clark said. "It doesn't necessarily say the financials of the village are healthy; it's more of 'What's presented is accurate as stated.'"

Clark said that there were some accounting adjustments that needed to be made throughout the course of the audit process. But while his firm has to note these as a material weakness in their final report, he said that they were the typical kinds of adjustments that occur during an audit.

The only other significant finding Rehmann noted in their audit was a repeat advisory from last year related to capital assets.

"It's best practice to have an inventory of capital assets every several years, and that has not been done for some time at the village," Clark explained. "We commented on it last year, and it has yet to be done. Again, that's just a matter for management to consider..."

Clark said that the village's total assets dipped by about $1.4 million in FY 2022 compared to FY 2021. But its liabilities also decreased, dropping from about $19.9 million in 2021 to roughly $18.4 million in 2022.

"Most of your liabilities sit in your long-term debt category," Clark said. "There is $17 million in long-term debt at the village, and that dropped about $1.4-to-$1.5 million this year as a result of just annual payments and no additional new debt added during the year."

The village had a small net income of about $60,000 at the end of the fiscal year, marking the fourth time that has occurred in the last five years. Its two biggest sources of funding continue to be property taxes and state revenue, and while property taxes saw a slight dip compared to 2021, state revenue increased to $1.3 million.

"In the general fund specifically... You had about $2.7 million in general fund revenue compared to just over $3 million in expenses," Clark said. "So you had a net loss in the general fund this year of $270,000..."

Clark said that the village's general fund coverage ratio - its fund balance compared to its expenditures - rose slightly from seven months of coverage in FY 2021 to about seven-and-a-half months of coverage in FY 2022. He said that this is well within the parameters of what is considered a healthy ratio for a community of Dundee's size.

The village's coverage ratio was approximately 12 months in FY 2020, but a substantial payment to its pension fund saw that number dip significantly. Clark said it's a positive sign that it is again ticking back up.

"We like to see this above three-to-four months (of coverage), because anything below that could potentially be a cash flow problem," he explained. "Right now you're sitting at a pretty healthy number, and to see that now tick back up this year is obviously a good sign."

Clark also noted the positive working relationship between his firm and the village employees that they work with throughout the course of the auditing process.

"I'm happy to say we encountered no difficulties during the audit," he said. "When we asked questions, they were answered. When we asked for documents, they were provided. We appreciated the support of the accounting staff, and all those at the village that helped us get this to completion."

