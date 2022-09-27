ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community art project reception to take place Wednesday at Workshop Hub

By The Monroe News
The Monroe News
The Monroe News
 2 days ago
A community celebration for the “Whispers on the 41st Latitude” community art project will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Workshop Hub, 53 Monroe St.

The celebration will be hosted by The Foundation at Monroe County Community College and MCCC's Art Department.

Attendees can see the cyanotype creations made by community members. All the creation will be compiled in a permanent display that will be housed at MCCC. Dr. Gordon Marsh, a composer and pianist who has collaborated with artist Beatrix Reinhardt on previous projects, has created an audio compliment to the installation.

The event is free and light refreshments will be served.

All this month, Reinhardt led individuals and groups through free, 30-minute mini-workshops at both the Workshop Hub and various locations throughout Monroe County. Workshops introduced the early photographic method called cyanotype.

“Cyanotypes are one of the oldest photographic printing processes in the history of photography using sunlight (and water),” organizers aid.

Workshop attendees were asked to bring a botanical element and the corresponding latitude and longitude coordinates to create a cyanotype.

"This is a beautiful opportunity for people of all ages and areas of interest to be involved in something that will live on for years and generations to come. Those who like photography, art, printing, music, sound, energies, history, community, horticulture, habitats, farming and much more can be touched in some way or another by participating in this activity," Reinhardt said.

“Whispers on the 41st Latitude” was funded by The Foundation at MCCC in partnership workshop location hosts and through the support of local sponsors: Consumers Energy Foundation, DTE Energy, First Merchants Bank, La-Z-Boy Inc. and ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital.

For more information about the "Whispers on the 41st Latitude," visit www.monroeccc.edu/whispers.

