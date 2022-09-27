Monroe County Community College sets cybersecurity open house

In honor of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, Monroe County Community College will host an open house at 6 p.m. Oct. 17 to showcase its programs that are designed to prepare students for careers in information technology and the protection of systems, networks, programs, devices and data from cyber attacks.

The open house will begin in the Vajcner Academic Commons in Founders Hall (Building F).

Admission is free; the public is welcome. Registration is required. To register, visit monroeccc.edu/cybersecurity.

Attendees can learn about MCCC's Cybersecurity and Information Assurance, PC Support Technician and System Administration programs, meet faculty and current students and explore the college's computer information systems labs.

The MCCC program prepares graduates for entry-level positions supporting corporate security operations. The college's PC Support Technician program trains students in PC hardware maintenance and various PC operating systems. The System Administration program trains students in LAN, Windows Server networking, hardware maintenance, data communication concepts, various PC operating systems and administration fundamentals

According to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the president and congress in 2004 declared October to be Cybersecurity Awareness Month in the U.S. It aims to help individuals protect themselves online as threats to technology and confidential data became more commonplace. This year’s Cybersecurity Awareness Month theme is “See Yourself in Cyber.”

For more information contact Leon Letter, dean of the Business Division, at (734) 384-4282 or letter@monrooeccc.edu.