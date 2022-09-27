ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OU football must fix slow offensive starts. Jeff Lebby says the issue starts with him.

By Ryan Aber, Oklahoman
NORMAN — Slow starts have been the norm for OU’s offense recently.

Ever since the quick-strike touchdown to start the season against UTEP , the Sooners have stalled out initially on offense before getting going.

Combined, OU has gained just 29 yards on 13 plays in their opening drives over the last three games — punting each time.

Saturday against Kansas State , the Sooners picked up a first down on Eric Gray 's 11-yard reception on the second play but then couldn't get much else going.

“I think there’s just got to be a heightened sense of urgency with everybody involved starting with me about starting faster,” Sooners offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said Monday. “We’ve got to start faster, that’s the reality of it, and going and play complimentary football. And that’ll be a stress for sure this week.”

More: How will OU's defense respond vs. TCU after 'little kink in the road' in first loss?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43VFnm_0iBp6A8k00

Physicality lacking from Sooners' defense

Sooners defensive coordinator Ted Roof said there was no doubt OU’s defense struggled to match Kansas State’s physicality.

“I thought our guys played hard," Roof said. "Just the precision and some of the tackling issues were obviously a problem.”

According to Pro Football Focus, the Sooners missed 12 tackles against the Wildcats.

More: OU football vs. TCU: Broadcast info, betting line, matchup breakdown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35eWb9_0iBp6A8k00

Farooq getting more involved

After having just one 9-yard catch in the first two games combined, sophomore wide receiver Jalil Farooq has become a much bigger part of the Sooners’ offense of late.

Against Kansas State, Farooq had a career-high five catches for 69 yards and had two carries for eight yards.

“Tried to get it to him early,” Lebby said. “Jalil, again, did some really good things, made a great play down their sideline and pitched it to him on the reverse the one time and tried to get him a touch early in the game. But he’s a guy that we want to get going just like a couple of these other guys.

“He played well and will continue to. He’ll continue to get the ball his way.”

While Farooq was more involved, the Sooners didn’t go particularly deep offensively, with just 16 players seeing action after averaging nearly 30 in the first three games.

Part of that was the game going down to the wire, but that wasn’t the only issue.

The only non-starters who saw the field offensively for OU against Kansas State were running back Marcus Major, tight end Daniel Parker, wide receivers Nic Anderson and Drake Stoops and offensive lineman Tyler Guyton.

Guyton played just one play while Anderson, a freshman who made his season debut, played just two.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football must fix slow offensive starts. Jeff Lebby says the issue starts with him.

