Local quilter encourages others to be inspired by attending quilting festival this weekend

A local award-winning quilter will be featured at this year’s Quilt Festival on Saturday and Sunday at the Codington County Extension Complex.

The show is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday. General admission is $5 plus $15 to attend Saturday's lunch and trunk show. Attendees should use entrance H at the extension complex, 1910 W. Kemp Ave. This year’s theme is “country life.”

The love of quilting began for Krisma (Kris) DeWitt in the 1980s after she went on a weekend excursion with friends to Kutztown, Penn. DeWitt toured a pole barn filled with quilts to be auctioned off and was confident she could sew quilts of her own.

A forgotten family tradition

As she began to learn the craft, DeWitt not only discovered she enjoyed it but that she comes from a long line of quilting talent.

“After I started making quilts, my mother showed me some of my great grandmother’s quilts that were made in the 1800s,” said DeWitt.

Her mother and grandmother had no interest in making colorful patterns of quilting. But once DeWitt rediscovered this family tradition, her sister and niece also took on the craft and are quilting today.

“My sister taught herself. We were both raised knowing how to sew, so that part came easy for us. But as for my niece, we had to teach her how to sew and quilt,” said DeWitt.

By the early 1990s, DeWitt’s quilting had become truly noteworthy, and she was encouraged by her friends and family to submit her work to competitions.

DeWitt’s military career had her moving from city to city, giving her a chance to learn unique skills from guilds across the country and the opportunity to submit her work and win awards in many fairs and festivals. One of her first quilts to win an award was at the Alaska State Fair.

“While I was in the military, I moved a lot but was able to find a quilting guild to belong to,” said DeWitt.

Quilting guilds build friendships and inspire

Being part of a guild not only helps crafters hone their skills, but it also is an opportunity to build friendships.

“It’s nice to have other women with like interests to share things with, to become motivated by and to attend events with,” said DeWitt. “Women who quilt have such open hearts. They are so giving in everything that they do.”

DeWitt retired from the military in 2000 and settled into her retirement in Watertown, where she actively participates in the Magic Needler Quilt Guild.

The Magic Needler Quilt Guild donates some of its creations to those in need, including the Make a Wish Foundation, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, the maternity wards and the women’s shelter.

This skill that spans generations is now struggling to maintain a footing in Watertown as the guild members age, and there is a dwindling interest in the craft. The Magic Needler Quilt Guild is actively looking to introduce quilting to new and younger individuals through events like a free quilting class that was recently offered at the Watertown Public Library.

“We had some non-sewers come to the class, and by the end of the six weeks, they were doing an awesome job. Some of them are even going to have their quilts at the festival,” said DeWitt.

DeWitt said many who have enjoyed the quilting festival are already quilters. The Magic Needler Quilt Guild is reaching out to the community to see if there may be interest in learning more about quilting. By attending the event or going to one of the guild meetings, Watertown area individuals will get a chance to learn how to sew and quilt while making connections with other women.

“When you’re in the guild, you’ll find someone you connect with, and they will help you learn,” said DeWitt.