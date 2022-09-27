ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

13 haunted attractions in Greater Columbus and beyond will send shivers down your spine

By Margaret Quamme
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EgnXL_0iBp5o9300

Whether you want to stick to Greater Columbus or head farther afield, now is the time for haunted attractions.

In Columbus itself, Fear Columbus and Carnage Haunted House both offer a double dose of horrifying experiences.

Outside the city, outdoor experiences abound, including the relatively family-friendly Haunted Woods at Shawnee Hills and Pataskala Haunted Forest, and the definitely adult-oriented Haunted Hoochie.

Ohio amusement parks take on the season with haunted spaces and transformed rides. Close to home, Zoombezi Bay becomes ZOMBIEzi Bay, while those willing to take a road trip can explore the nighttime worlds of Cedar Point and Kings Island.

Check out our list:Where can you find pumpkin patches, mazes and hayrides near Columbus?

Abandoned jails and prisons, including those in Newark and Mansfield, also make suitable settings for hauntings.

Details on these and more are included in our list.

Check websites for updates before heading out for adventure, and take a look at the weather if you're planning an outdoor experience. Many of the attractions offer Fast Passes and group rates.

Brimstone Haunt

Where: 525 Brimstone Road, Wilmington

When: Friday and Saturday nights, opening at dark and running until lines are empty, through Oct. 29.

Highlights: The Ohio Renaissance Festival's scary sibling serves up five horrific experiences, including a relatively tame Haunted Hayride, a high-intensity Forgotten Forest adventure, a Psychosis maze rated five out of five skulls for creepiness and a Dead Shot paintball shooting gallery where guests attempt to shoot zombies.

Admission: Online prices (prices at the door are $5 more): Haunted Hayride, $18; Forgotten Forest, $17; Psychosis, $11; Zombie Assault, $7; Dead Shot Paintball, $11. Combo packages also available.

Parking: $3

Age recommendations: Some attractions ages 8 and older, others ages 13 and older

Information: brimstonehaunt.com

Carnage Haunted House

Where: 3770 Refugee Road

When: 7 to 10 p.m. Thursdays and Sundays; 7 p.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays through Nov. 5

Highlights: Make your way through two haunted areas: The Bayou is a swamp full of “cursed creatures,” and “The Entity” is an abandoned hospital occupied by a spooky being.

Admission: $25

Parking: free

Age requirements: Anyone younger than 16 must be accompanied by an adult

Information: carnagehauntedhouse.com

Carnival of Horrors

Where: 305 Wertz Ave. NW, Canton

When: 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. Fridays; 7:30 p.m. to midnight Saturdays; 7:30 to 9 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 30

Highlights: Four haunted attractions include a maze through an abandoned asylum, a scary clown-filled fun house, a dark Trail of Terror for which a flashlight is supplied, and a freak show for which guests wear 3-D glasses.

Admission: $25

Parking: free

Age requirements: Anyone younger than 13 must be accompanied by an adult.

Information: carnivalofhorrors.com

Escape from Blood Prison

Where: Ohio State Reformatory, 100 Reformatory Road, Mansfield

When: 7 p.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturday, 7 to 10 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 30

Highlights: Tour the old reformatory by night, with abundant scares.

Admission: $35; online tickets recommended

Parking: included in admission

Age requirements: For ages 10 and older. Be prepared to show proof of age (birth certificate or school ID) for anyone who looks like they might be younger than 10.

Information: www.bloodprison.com

Fear Columbus

Where: 2605 Northland Plaza Drive

When: Open through Oct. 31. Dates and times vary; see website

Highlights: Make your way through two haunted houses, one where a cult is summoning demons and one where residents of a post-apocalyptic city are roaming at large.

Admission: Tickets start at $19.99, and vary by date. Online timed tickets required.

Parking: free

Age recommendations: Not recommended for children younger than 12

Information: fearcolumbus.com

HalloWeekends

Where: Cedar Point, 1 Cedar Point Drive, Sandusky

When: 6 p.m. to midnight Thursdays; 11 a.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 30. Operating dates and times subject to change without notice; check website before visiting.

Highlights: Along with the regular Cedar Point rides and other activities, the park will have special Halloween activities and shows during the day and haunted houses and scary trails at night.

Admission: Starts at $49.99

Parking: $25

Age recommendations: none listed on website

Information: www.cedarpoint.com

Halloween Haunt

Where: Kings Island, 6300 Kings Island Drive, Mason

When: 6 p.m. to midnight Fridays; 11 a.m. to midnight Saturdays; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 30. Operating dates and times subject to change without notice; check website before visiting.

Highlights: Enjoy the usual thrill rides along with scare zones, mazes, haunted attractions and live shows.

Admission: Starts at $44.99

Parking: $25

Age recommendations: none listed on website

Information: www.visitkingsisland.com

Haunted Farm

Where: 5450 Old Millersport Road, Pleasantville

When: 7:30 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 29

Highlights: “Farm fresh fear” at a haunted barn and corn maze.

Admission: $20

Age recommendations: none listed on website

Information: www.haunted-farm.com

Haunted Hoochie

Where: 13861 Broad St. SW, Pataskala

When: 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursdays through Saturdays through Oct. 29

Highlights: Expect graphic violence and horror.

Admission: $30

Age recommendations: “If you are wondering if your kids are too young, your kids are too young.”

Information: www.deadacres.com

Haunted Woods at Shawnee Hills

Where: Adaptive Sports Connection, 6000 Herriott Drive, Powell

When: 7 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 29. Sensory-friendly/minimally-scary sessions from 6 to 7 p.m. Saturdays

Highlights: Experience a spooky, 1-mile trail through the woods.

Admission: $15. Proceeds benefit the work of Adaptive Sports Connection.

Parking: free

Age recommendations: none listed on website

Information: getoutadventures.us/haunting/

Jail of Terror

Where: 46 S. 3rd St., Newark

When: 8 p.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays; Sunday hours, 8 to 11 p.m., start on Oct. 16. The attraction is open until Oct. 30.

Highlights: Meet the spirits haunting the Historic Licking County Jail.

Admission: $25

Age recommendations: none listed on website

Information: jail.fearticket.com

Fall arts & entertainment highlights:Columbus concerts, comedy shows, theater and more

Pataskala Haunted Forest

Where: 8838 Refugee Road SW, Pataskala

When: 8 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 29

Highlights: Take a family-friendly walk through a haunted forest.

Admission: $15. Tickets must be purchased online. Proceeds benefit the Lions Club of Pataskala Charitable Foundation.

Parking: free

Age recommendations: none listed on website

Information: www.pataskalahauntedforest.com

ZOMBIEzi Bay

Where: 4850 Powell Road, Delaware County

When: 6 to 10 p.m. Thursdays and Sundays; 6 p.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays

Highlights: Four haunted houses include the Catacombs, Eternal Darkness, Pleasant Screams Laboratory and the Sinister Sideshow. “Scare zones” include Photosynthesis and Welcome to Dead River. Rides, one of which is a bumper car experience amped up for scares, will also be operating.

Admission: $28.99 for Thursdays and Sundays, $32.99 for Fridays and Saturdays

Parking: $10

Age recommendations: “This event may be too intense for young children — parental discretion is advised.”

Note: Park reserves the right to close gates and refuse entry if the park reaches capacity.

Information: zombiezibay.columbuszoo.org

Comments / 0

Related
103.3 WKFR

Here’s Why Columbus Ohio Was Once Called “Test City, USA”

This is not what I expected to learn when binge-watching the new Victoria's Secret documentary, Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons. The documentary, by the way, is incredibly eye-opening, especially for us millennial ladies who had to survive the size 00 era of fashion. However, aside from the often horrifying revelations throughout the series, one fact about the city of Columbus, Ohio caught my attention.
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Wild Wednesday with the Columbus Zoo

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – We welcome in Emily Yunker via Zoom to talk about their Barnyard area. They have cows, goats and so much more. It’s a great way for the family to get involved and interact with animals at the Columbus Zoo!
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Sandusky, OH
City
Shawnee Hills, OH
Columbus, OH
Lifestyle
City
Columbus, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Columbus Friends Launch Franklinton Market to Fill a Void in the Community

The new store at the River & Rich development will sell the typical convenience and grocery items, as well as fresh sandwiches, take-and-go meals and art supplies. Rasheedah Crawley describes it as a temper tantrum. Crawley was in her studio at Franklinton’s Vanderelli Room this April when she messed up two batches of her vegan skincare line, Luxe Skincare. The setback was major, and emotions were high. Crawley knew she needed to walk it off, to go get an oatmeal cream pie or a Diet Coke. Anything to calm her down. But her East Franklinton studio wasn’t in close proximity to such conveniences.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Tee Jaye’s closes restaurant in Reynoldsburg

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — A Tee Jaye’s Country Place restaurant on Brice Road closed its doors on Friday due to losses after the COVID-19 pandemic. “We closed Brice Road on Friday Sept. 23 due to COVID,” said Dayna Sandsten, spokesperson for Tee Jaye’s. “That was our only restaurant that never recovered from 2020! We stayed […]
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
NBC4 Columbus

New program eases access to social services

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Sixteen social service groups across Franklin County are combining their resources toward a new online initiative called Community Information Exchange. The program is led by the Rise Together Innovation Center and Smart Columbus to provide people living in poverty with access to several of these non-profit organizations all at once. “It […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Columbus Zoo announces death of Clover the bison

POWELL, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is mourning the loss of a beloved bison. Clover died at the age of 19 on Saturday, according to the zoo. Clover was in good health up until about two weeks ago when the zoo said staff members noticed she was eating less and not moving around as much.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#What To Do#Haunted Attractions#Haunted Houses#Amusement Park#The Attractions#Travel Destinations#Carnage Haunted House#Pataskala Haunted Forest#Cedar Point#Forgotten Forest
getnews.info

Hanley Investment Group Arranges Sale of 139,000 SF Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center in Columbus, Ohio Metro

DUBLIN, Ohio – Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced today that the firm has arranged the sale of Perimeter Center, a fully leased 139,486-square-foot shopping center anchored by a Giant Eagle Market District grocery store in Dublin, Ohio.
DUBLIN, OH
columbusnavigator.com

Why Are People In Columbus Sitting In Rooms Full Of Salt?

For millennia, halotherapy has been used by people to treat a slew of different conditions, including anxiety. “Just sit back and relax. Breathe. Let your mind drift.”. A soothing voice says this over a recording. I lay back, reclined on a zero gravity chair. Strings of lights blink softly above...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
myfox28columbus.com

Welcome, Baby Rush!

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There's a new addition to the Good Day Columbus Family! Cameron and Katie Fontana welcomed baby Rush last week.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The 26 Best Things To Eat, Drink, And Do In The Short North

Your guide to a night out on the town in Columbus’ Short North Arts District. Our town has a lot going for it you guys. What, with our unpredictable weather patterns and our roadways that seem to defy all reason with their constant state of construction? It’s enough to get even the grouchiest of Michigan-loving Columbus natives to swell with Buckeye pride (trust me, we know who all of you are, we’ve known for years).
COLUMBUS, OH
Delaware Gazette

Plant to be expanded, upgraded

POWELL — Ground was broken Monday on a $40 million expansion and rebuilding of the Olentangy Environmental Control Center (OECC) at 10333 Olentangy River Road. The OECC is Delaware County’s first large-scale facility for wastewater treatment, located just above the Franklin County line. It was first built in 1979 and replaced at the same site by a second facility in 1994. The center “is now being rebuilt and expanded to handle increasing demand for sewer service in Liberty and Orange townships and in key growth corridors along Sawmill Parkway and U.S. Route 23,” the county said in a news release.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Vehicle crashes into apartment complex in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A vehicle crashed into a building in northeast Columbus Wednesday morning. Police are on the scene of the accident at an apartment complex along Fitzroy Place South. Officers are investigating the incident as a majority of the car went through the building causing damage. No...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Sweet bargain house to rehab in Nelsonville

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A house in need of repairs to bring out its pretty features is up for sale through the Athens County Land Bank. Set in a small town with easy access to hiking and hunting, the 1,028 sq. ft. house on a lot of 4,290 sq. ft. was boarded up by The […]
columbusunderground.com

Major New Development, Expansion of The Fort Planned for South Side

The last five years have seen the collection of historic buildings on South High Street known as The Fort evolve into a significant hub for makers, artists and entrepreneurs. The next five years could see that growth ramp up significantly as the area immediately around it is redeveloped into a mixed-use district with as many as 1,000 new residential units.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy