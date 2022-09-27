Pine-Richland receives recognition for RAMS Way initiative

The Pennsylvania Positive Behavior Support Network announced that Pine-Richland’s initiative met its School-Wide Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports requirements for the 2021-22 academic year. Tribune-Review

All six Pine-Richland schools have received recognition for RAMS Way, a district-wide initiative that aims to foster a positive school environment.

The Pennsylvania Positive Behavior Support Network announced that Pine-Richland’s initiative met its School-Wide Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports requirements for the 2021-22 academic year. The PBIS approach seeks to eliminate learning barriers, create safe learning environments and foster students’ social and emotional skills, according to the network.

This is the second year that Pine-Richland has received network recognition for RAMS Way, which the district kicked off in 2019.

“From the elementary to our high school, it is exciting to see our staff, students and community members intentionally teach, model, practice and reinforce the expected schoolwide behaviors in all settings in the RAMS Way,” district psychologist Maura Paczan said.

RAMS stands for respectful, accountable, motivated and safe.

The acronym serves as a model that all students should follow. The district teaches the system to all K-12 students, who learn how to follow the initiative in the classroom, cafeteria, hallways, bathrooms and bus.

Positive behavior is acknowledged and rewarded by the district.

“The ultimate goal is to make what starts out as extrinsically rewarding, intrinsically rewarding as well, with students building self-confidence and excellent self-discipline and regulation skills,” said Kristen Justus, assistant superintendent for elementary education and curriculum.

The network will honor Pine-Richland, along with other recognized districts, at its November forum.