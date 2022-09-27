ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Hamilton' is back in Columbus. Haven't seen the musical? Here are 6 reasons why you should

By Michael Grossberg
The Columbus Dispatch
 2 days ago

Hamilton ” is back for an encore run, sparking questions as Broadway’s biggest blockbuster gives Columbus audiences another chance to be “in the room where it happens.”

Almost 67,000 theatergoers saw Lin-Manuel Miranda ’s Pulitzer-winning musical about the life and death of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton during its sold-out first multi-week visit to town in early 2019.

About as many are expected to see the same Angelica tour as it returns for another 24 performances Oct. 4-23 at the Ohio Theatre .

Why see Broadway’s biggest blockbuster ‘Hamilton’?

“Anyone who sees ‘Hamilton’ has to see it more than once, because there’s so much going on,” said Zoe Jensen, who plays Hamilton’s wife, Eliza.

“Every time I see it, it takes my breath away. By the end, I’m just in awe of the music, the story, the lighting, the set, the ensemble and the storytelling movements of this gorgeous piece,” Jensen said.

Even seven years after its acclaimed 2015 Broadway opening, “Hamilton” continues to spark conversations about history, politics, race, music and art.

“That’s one of the special things about art in general and ‘Hamilton’ in particular,” said Josh Tower , who plays Founding Father Aaron Burr, Hamilton’s rival.

With its innovative concept of casting people of color to play American Revolution leaders who wrote the Constitution and established America’s independence, “Hamilton” retells the history of the United States in a very modern way.

Tower, a biracial actor, views the musical as a reflection and affirmation of the United States as a special and diverse country.

“All those Founding Fathers were immigrants, and because brown, black and yellow people are playing them, ‘Hamilton’ and the cast are a mirror to America today,” Tower said.

“To have theatergoers with different views of race and politics all cheering for their Founding Fathers, it’s like the color of the actors’ skin goes away,” he said.

Is ‘Hamilton’ better live?

“There’s nothing like live theater, experiencing something together,” Tower said.

But how does the stage musical compare to the Disney+ streaming version? Filmed on Broadway with the original cast, it debuted to an audience of millions in 2020 during the pandemic.

“They did a wonderful job capturing the stage version,” said Kat Sherrell, music director/conductor of the Angelica tour.

“Should you spend the big bucks to see it live? Especially after the pandemic we’ve all been through, there’s nothing like sharing the experience in the same room,” Sherrell said.

“When you watch a live show, the energy is electric . . . and you have the whole stage to look at,” she said.

Jensen agreed.

“I love the Disney+ approach, which gives you such a zoomed-in version, but you don’t really appreciate this complex show until you see it live,” she said.

How innovative is Lin-Manuel Miranda’s music?

“Hamilton” has won acclaim as the first big mega-hit musical to bring hip-hop and rap music to Broadway — in ways beyond “In the Heights,” Miranda’s rap-accented first musical.

“’Hamilton’ definitely broke the mold,” Sherrell said.

“But ‘Hamilton’ fits in with the Broadway tradition of taking things from pop culture and the zeitgeist and telling stories with them. Growing up as a hip-hop artist and a freestyle rapper himself, Lin was uniquely positioned to do that, with a foot in both worlds,” she said.

Miranda’s score is packed with 46 songs and intricate lyrics.

“It’s not just sung-through, but sung and rapped throughout. The moments when music isn’t happening can be measured in seconds,” Sherrell said.

Although initially perceived as a rap musical, “Hamilton’ embraces pop, soul, R&B, rock, jazz, ballads and show tunes while setting rap rhythms within a broader context.

“Rap, or rhythmic spoken music, is one of the vocal styles of hip-hop... but hip-hop is larger than rap, encompassing the beat and culture around it,” Sherrell said. “Because it’s a masterpiece that tells such a compelling story, ‘Hamilton’ opened the door . . . to show that rap can encompass the breadth of human experience.”

Do different performers matter?

Eleven actors in the 38-member cast previously performed here in 2019, including Tower as Burr, Edred Utomi as Hamilton, and former Columbus resident Peter Matthew Smith as King George, the only principal role for a white actor.

“You’re going to see familiar faces, but also a lot of new faces because we’ve had a huge cast turnover over the past few months,” Jensen said.

“One new person makes a big difference. Every production is its own world, so it’s worth checking us out and seeing what new things we’ve brought to the tour,” she said.

Jensen points to her own performance as an example.

“My Eliza has a bubbliness and joy to her, a happy energy,” Jensen said.

“I bring emotional honesty, but my Eliza is also lots of fun. I’m used to playing funnier roles, so I love finding those quirky little moments in her, and making the audience laugh a bit,” she said.

Is Aaron Burr the bad guy?

Although Burr ends up shooting Hamilton in a duel, Tower doesn’t see him as villainous.

“I don’t play Burr like the bad guy. I think he’s misunderstood,” Tower said.

“By the end, the audience recognizes Hamilton and Burr’s similarities as protagonist and antagonist, but that switches because both guys are so flawed,” Tower said.

In the songs “The Room Where It Happens” and “Wait for It,” Burr reveals his inner thoughts.

“Burr takes off the mask to talk about his life and how he really feels . . . Hamilton and Burr were family friends, but a negative synergy started to grow, and by the end, Burr despised Hamilton,” Tower said.

urr narrates much of the two-hour-45-minute two-act.

“As narrator, Burr is re-experiencing the story as a purgatory, penance for the sins he’s committed,” he said.

How central are the women?

Most of America’s founders were men, but women also get their say in “Hamilton.”

“I love playing Eliza, the show’s emotional center and a very strong, dedicated woman. You get to see her journey and how she takes back her power in a moment of strength and grace,” Jensen said.

Eliza is one of three feisty Schuyler sisters, along with older Angelica and younger Peggy.

“The show subtly shows these women are ready to learn, though the world isn’t necessarily ready for them,” Jensen said.

“We’re trapped in the position society has put us in, but we’re intelligent and looking for a mind at work,” she said.

Eliza assumes a central role in the second act, especially after Hamilton’s death.

“She made it her goal to leave a legacy of him behind. One of my favorite lines is, ‘Planting trees in a garden that you’ll never get to see,'" Jensen said. "That’s really what Hamilton is all about: legacy."

mgrossberg1@gmail.com

@mgrossberg1

At a glance

Broadway in Columbus and the Columbus Association for the Performing Arts will present “Hamilton” at various times Oct. 4-23, at the Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St. Tickets start at $39. ( cbusarts.com ).

'Hamilton' by the numbers

Here are interesting facts about the epic musical and its tours:

3: National tours operating in North America

7: Number of years it took Lin-Manuel Miranda to compose the score

7: Olivier Awards in London, including Best New Musical

10: Orchestra members (two keyboards, drums, percussion, bass, guitar and a string quartet), though not all are in the pit

11: Tony awards, including best musical

13: Trailers required to move the production from city to city

14: Hidden speakers around the set, allowing the cast to hear the band playing

16: Tony nominations, a record-breaking number (surpassing the 15 received each by “Billy Elliot” and “The Producers.”)

25: Crew members working backstage

38: Cast members

350: Lighting instruments

500: Days needed to engineer, build, paint and automate the set.

— Compiled by Michael Grossberg from the touring company and research

