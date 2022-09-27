ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gahanna, OH

Behind Frankie Nuss and Natalia Garcia, Gahanna girls tennis team continues winning ways

By Jarrod Ulrey, ThisWeek
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00sdqp_0iBp5g5F00

The way senior Frankie Nuss sees it, the Gahanna Lincoln girls tennis program has become proficient at two of its biggest goals: Winning and creating an enjoyable atmosphere.

“We weren’t expecting to have as good of a season as we had last year, but (we put) up pretty much the same scores against the same teams as last year,” Nuss said. “We’re not only good at winning, but we have good relationships. When you see the doubles teams, they’re always laughing. Everyone has worked hard and had fun.”

Gahanna went 18-3 last year for its most wins under coach Chris Schwinnen, who is in his 14th season, and has come close to that this fall.

The Lions are 14-2 entering matches against Dublin Jerome on Sept. 27 and Westerville South on Sept. 29. They also have won two doubles tournaments.

'Her tennis IQ is off the charts':Bexley freshman Amiya Bowles sets sights on state title

Nuss began her prep career by playing second singles as a freshman before spending three seasons at first singles.

Senior Natalia Garcia split time the past three seasons between first and second doubles before moving up to second singles this year.

Gahanna will compete in a Division I sectional Oct. 4 and 8 at Pickerington Central. Nuss and Garcia are the No. 1 seed in doubles after Nuss was a district qualifier in doubles each of the past two seasons.

“It feels pretty good (that I competed at second singles) because I stayed in the same spot for my first three years,” Garcia said. “I feel like I’ve done a lot better than I thought. When (Schwinnen told me) I was going to be at second singles this season, I had watched (2022 graduate) Aubrey (Thomas) there and I thought I’d get massacred. I was thinking I don’t know if I’m ready, but somehow, I’ve pulled off some matches. I’ve lost some that I should have won, but it’s been OK.”

Senior Alana Amer has been at third singles most of the season, with seniors Faith Crist, Mary Grace Halliday, Liz Innis and Alex Wainer seeing action mostly in doubles.

The only underclassmen who have contributed are juniors Jackie Graham and Daniella Guzman.

Gahanna finished second (4-1) in the OCC-Ohio Division behind New Albany (5-0).

Also at sectional, Guzman, Halliday and Wainer will compete in singles and Amer and Graham will form the other doubles team.

The top four finishers in singles and doubles advance to district Oct. 11 and 15 at Upper Arlington.

Dublin Coffman:Chistyakova, Ghosh Choudhuri, Shamrocks gearing up for big finish

One of the highlights for the Lions took place when they earned a 4-1 win Sept. 8 over Pickerington Central. It was their first victory over the Tigers under Schwinnen.

To help secure the win, Nuss beat Alexis Heren 7-5, 5-7, 13-11 in 2 hours, 45 minutes.

Nuss is ranked in the top five in Gahanna’s senior class academically with close to a 4.5 GPA. She is considering attending a Division III college to possibly compete in tennis.

“They’ve (done) great,” Schwinnen said. “This is a great group of seniors. We had a lot of close 3-2 matches. You can have seasons where none of them go your way and seasons like this where they do go your way.

“Frankie is one of those players who does a great job of frustrating her opponents. Natalia is probably the surprise. She just reads the court so well and she’s played exceptionally well and got us some big wins. Alana Amer is another senior who has versatility and she's strengthened our lineup.”

@UlreyThisWeek

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
unioncountydailydigital.com

Homecoming Week At Jonathan Alder

Jonathan Alder High School will be conducting Homecoming Festivities this week, starting with a parade through Plain City at 6 p.m. today, followed by the crowning of the Queen and King prior to the Jonathan Alder/Kenton Ridge football game Friday at JAHS. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. The Homecoming...
PLAIN CITY, OH
Centre Daily

Ohio State AD Answers LeBron’s Question on His Eligibility

View the original article to see embedded media. LeBron James caused waves online when he asked if he had eligibility in another college sport besides basketball in a tweet Saturday. Although it appeared to be in good fun, the topic picked up some steam Sunday when Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith responded on Twitter with an explanation and an invitation.
COLUMBUS, OH
thevillagereporter.com

OHSAA Weekly Football Computer Ratings (After Week 6)

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the official weekly football computer ratings Tuesday. The computer ratings are released every Tuesday beginning in the fifth week of the season, leading up to the final report on Sunday, Oct. 23, when 448 schools – the top 16 in each region – will qualify for the playoffs.
COLUMBUS, OH
Michigan Daily

Michigan suffers first Big Ten loss to Ohio State

The Michigan volleyball team entered its match Wednesday night with upset on its mind. It entered 2-0 in the Big Ten, coming off a historic 3-0 sweep against No. 9 Penn State. The Wolverines (11-2, 2-1 Big Ten) hoped to ride that momentum into another upset win over No. 6 Ohio State (6-5, 2-1).
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Gahanna, OH
Gahanna, OH
Sports
Cleveland.com

Here are the announcers for Ohio State football’s game against Rutgers

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State football team will play its fourth straight home game to open up the 2022 season when it hosts Rutgers on Saturday. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network with Brandon Gaudin on play-by-play, Joushua Perry serving as color commentator and Rick Pizzo on sideline reporting duties. This will be OSU’s second game on BTN so far this season with former linebacker Perry calling both games. The 45-12 win over Arkansas State served as his color commentating debut.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaydownsouth.com

Robert Griffin III explains why he ranked Ohio State above Alabama

Robert Griffin III has Georgia No. 1 in his ranking, and Ohio State ahead of Alabama as the Crimson Tide get set for a game at Arkansas this week. During an interview with The Spun, Griffin explained his reasoning. “Just because Alabama has struggled at times this year,” he said....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniella Guzman
Person
Jackie Graham
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you happen to live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends or family from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
OHIO STATE
10TV

‘He was my heart' Family mourns loss of man killed in east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A family is mourning the loss of Trevor Seymour, 52, who was killed in a shooting near an east Columbus motorcycle club Saturday night. “He was a superstar. And I always felt that way about him, like he was my superstar. When I tell you he was the life of the party, that was my uncle, I’m telling you,” said Keyshawn Pitts, Seymour’s niece.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Welcome, Baby Rush!

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There's a new addition to the Good Day Columbus Family! Cameron and Katie Fontana welcomed baby Rush last week.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Lions#Dublin Jerome#Division
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Korean Restaurants In Columbus, From BBQ To Fried Chicken

There’s never been a better time to be a fan of Korean food in Columbus. Unlike many other east Asian foods which typically followed mass waves of immigration, Korean food took a little bit longer to gain a foothold here in the United States. Thanks to relatable foods like fried chicken, Korean barbeque, and food trucks, Midwesterners have embraced this flavorful style of cooking.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus home prices drop for second straight month

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Prices for central Ohio homes decreased for the second straight month in August, according to a housing report by Columbus Realtors.  Columbus Realtors’ Central Ohio Housing Report for August found the average sales price for a home was $337,963, dropping more than $8,000 from $346,359 in July. The prices represent a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Zanesville man charged with 5th OVI

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The State Highway Patrol has charged a Zanesville man with operating a vehicle while impaired for the 5th time. Troopers said on Monday 65-year-old Raymond Winland Sr. was operating a vehicle eastbound on Dietz Lane east of Russell Drive in Zanesville. Authorities said he went left of center...
ZANESVILLE, OH
Delaware Gazette

Massive motorsports facility proposed

Resolute Motorsports Club (RMC) is exploring the development of a membership-based recreational, research and development, and educational training facility in central Ohio, and during Monday’s meeting of Delaware City Council, representatives of the club presented a preliminary proposal for the facility to be constructed in Delaware. RMC is a...
DELAWARE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
columbusmonthly.com

Columbus Friends Launch Franklinton Market to Fill a Void in the Community

The new store at the River & Rich development will sell the typical convenience and grocery items, as well as fresh sandwiches, take-and-go meals and art supplies. Rasheedah Crawley describes it as a temper tantrum. Crawley was in her studio at Franklinton’s Vanderelli Room this April when she messed up two batches of her vegan skincare line, Luxe Skincare. The setback was major, and emotions were high. Crawley knew she needed to walk it off, to go get an oatmeal cream pie or a Diet Coke. Anything to calm her down. But her East Franklinton studio wasn’t in close proximity to such conveniences.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police: 5 shot at northeast Columbus gentlemen's club

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were shot and three others were grazed by bullets in a shooting at a northeast Columbus gentlemen's club early Wednesday morning, police told 10TV. It happened in the parking lot at the Doll House Columbus, located at 1680 Karl Court, around 2:40 a.m. The...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy